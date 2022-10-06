Higley USD governing board candidates look to improve communication

This is the seventh in a series of questions asked of Higley USD Governing Board candidates. Voters will decide among these four candidates for the two open four-year seats on the board.

The past several years school boards across the state have received a great amount of attention and criticism. What will you do to improve communication between the school board and members of the public?

Brooke Garrett, homemaker, volunteer

I think making yourself available to your voters is critical. Not shying away from those that disagree or feel differently than I do. Trying to understand the concerns and why. Emails and social media are fast and easy ways to connect. I think supporting the school and public events wherever possible and just talking to people while there. Introducing yourself, finding out about others. I'm a collaborator by default. I like to know everyone's story. Being approachable and respecting ALL opinions. Responding to the inquiries and those that take time to reach out to me in a timely manner. Above all, because my children ATTEND the schools I would be a governing board member over, I would naturally have many opportunities to interact with our constituents.

Roy Morales, operations support manager

Like any profession or office, there will always be someone who thinks they can do a better job than you. You have to take that with humility and listen to their concerns and determine if those concerns rests with the majority of the constituents. Board members should be accessible by phone or email. The key action is that you should respond to those concerns with thoughtful consideration. Additionally, board members should consider having regularly scheduled sessions with their constituents to hear their concerns and survey the temperament of the times. Communication with the public is essential to transparency.

Anna Van Hoek, financial and accounting analyst

The school board exists to serve the community. I encourage open meetings and public participation. I will make every effort to be responsible to the questions and concerns of the people that I am elected to represent.

Amanda Wade, stay-at-home mom, applying to school

I think continuing to provide updates to the community about board decisions through continuing open meetings, posting minutes and decisions board members have made, and continuing to offer opportunities for community members to reach out to the board and be heard. Whether that is through electronic communication or in person communication with open board minutes. The past several years saw unprecedented times, and, in those times, I think the board members did the best they could in being as transparent as possible with the community.