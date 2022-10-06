What's Happening?! (10/6)
Gary & Shannon search the web for the top trending stories of the day. Here is "What's Happening?!" for October 6th:
- Thirty-Six Killed in Thailand After Gunman Attacks Child-Care Center
- Uvalde school district fires officer after CNN identifies her as trooper under investigation for her response to massacre
- California serial killer appears to be ‘on a mission’
- California Middle Class Tax Refund payments go out this week
- American tourist smashes two sculptures in the Vatican
- Protester files police complaint after being tackled by NFL’s Wagner
Comments / 0