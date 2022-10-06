Read full article on original website
Rep. Joyce Weston: Be prepared for the statewide ballot questions
There will be two questions on the Nov. 8 ballots this year that have to do with the New Hampshire Constitution. Here is a brief synopsis of the questions.
Jim Mayotte: New Hampshire residents need a change from current Democratic leaders
Recently, many letters to the editor have stated Don Bolduc and Karoline Leavitt are liars. I do not want to burst someone’s bubble, but all politicians are liars. Answer the following questions:
Countries New Hampshire imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries New Hampshire imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with New Hampshire.
State misses deadline for program to expand school lunch aid
Last month, a bipartisan majority of state senators sent Gov. Chris Sununu a letter with a last-minute request. The U.S. Department of Agriculture was continuing a program to allow states to automatically sign up eligible public school students for the free and reduced-price lunch program using their families’ Medicaid enrollment information. Twenty-seven states were already enrolled; the deadline for new states to join this year was Sept. 30.
