Read full article on original website
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC couple charged for meth sales￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Police report the arrest of a Lake Havasu City couple under investigation for alleged methamphetamine sales throughout Mohave County. Lake Havasu City Police Sergeant Tyler Tribolet said Billy Johnson, 55, and Jennifer Springfield, 45, were taken into custody during an October 6 traffic stop in Yucca.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Route 66 Fest is Oct. 14, 15￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman Route 66 Fest celebrates all things Route 66, especially the history and culture surrounding it, and is hosted in beautiful Lewis Kingman Park, a historic park that was one of Arizona’s few shady rest stops along the Mother Road. This event will feature live bands, a beer garden serving regional craft beers, food and craft vendors, a motorcycle show, a classic car show, a vintage trailer show, a pin up contest, Route 66 displays, fun activity zones, Kingman’s FIRST and ONLY zipline, a fun photobooth, children’s activities – the list goes on and on! The Route 66 Fest is free for spectators and free public parking is in the adjacent lot at the corner of Andy Devine Ave (Route 66) and Fairgrounds Ave.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Divers searching for man who never resurfaced after jumping from a boat to swim in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Lake Havasu City, Arizona: Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safet were searching for man who never resurfaced after jumping from a boat to swim in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late on Saturday, October 8th, 2022.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Cali man drowns at Lake Havasu￼
LAKE HAVASU – A Garden Grove, California man apparently drowned at Lake Havasu. The Mohave County Sheriff’s office has identified the victim as Michael Dean Phan, 47. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said deputies were advised Saturday that Phan had entered the lake to swim but never resurfaced. Divers and patrol boats using sonar technology located and recovered the victim’s body from 32 feet of water at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, October 9.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thestandardnewspaper.online
Chillin’ on Beale hosts candy drive, costume party
KINGMAN – Chillin’ on Beale, a free classic car cruise-in will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 beginning at 2 p.m., and ending when all the cars go home. Bring your car to historic downtown Kingman for a great time! Classics, customs, creatives, motorcycles, EVs, you name it… cruise on down to Beale Street for music, good food and down-home Kingman atmosphere!
fox10phoenix.com
Multiple suspects arrested after body found buried in Mohave County
FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. - A homicide suspect is behind bars after a body was found buried in a desert area in Mohave County. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery on Oct. 7, deputies said. Investigators in Bakersfield, California had told deputies with the Mohave...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Exhumed body believed to be a murder victim￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – Authorities believe a body exhumed from a burial site in the Mohave Valley desert is a murder victim who was killed in Bakersfield, California. Authorities have not released the name or age of the victim. Investigations began at 1:48 a.m. September 23 when Bakersfield police responded...
thestandardnewspaper.online
KPD parking lot suicide: police continue to withhold victim’s identity￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department (KPD) has provided some additional detail, but continues to withhold the identity of the local man who reportedly took his own life in the KPD parking lot on Wednesday, September 28. Police Chief Rusty Cooper said the non-identification decision stems more from Victims’...
RELATED PEOPLE
thestandardnewspaper.online
50 miles of Hwy 95 to be repaved￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
saugusscroll.org
The In and Outs of Lake Havasu
Lake Havasu is a lake city in Arizona and in California, since it is on the border of both states. It is a place where people live, go for the summer, and even in the winter. The lake is split into 3 sections including upper, lower and middle.The middle part of the lake is called “The Chanel” which is the most popular section. Water sports are extremely common here including tubing, wakeboarding, kayaking, fishing and swimming. Lake Havasu’s population is increasing by the day with the many things you can do there. As of now there are 55,463 people living there.
ID of man found in Arizona wash still unknown a month later
A body found in a wash outside Bullhead City is unidentified more than a month later, and the Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man
An abandoned Arizona ghost town is now ruled by feral donkeys
The ghost town of Oatman, Arizona is known for its feral donkeys. Oatman was once the largest gold producer in the American West. Oatman was founded by prospector Johnny Moss who had discovered gold in the region and named the town. Oatman was the place to be during the gold rush boom of 1915 to 1917. Some of the largest mining centers employed people from Oatman and the town grew in population and prosperity.
Comments / 0