Read full article on original website
Related
What Really Happened To Cracker Barrel's Trendy Offshoot, Holler & Dash
When you think of Cracker Barrel, you're thinking more along the lines of biscuits, rocking chairs, and those peg games you find at every table than any sort of start-up company. In fact, just the word "trendy" isn't exactly ringing any bells in a place that bills itself as an old country store from the early 20th century. But, once upon a time, Cracker Barrel actually did try its hand at a trendy offshoot geared towards millennials and hipsters alike: Holler & Dash. Or, wait, is it the Maple Street Biscuit Company now?
The Reason Longhorn Steakhouse's Steaks Taste So Delicious
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While Texas Roadhouse feels more like a honky-tonk Saturday night and Outback Steakhouse delivers an Americanized version of Australia to your backyard, Longhorn Steakhouse is all about cowboys. Ever since its conception in 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia (via Atlanta Business Chronicle), this cowboy-themed restaurant offers customers a Wild West experience in a casual dining atmosphere — and that, obviously, includes serving up some supposedly delicious steaks.
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
The Frozen Aldi Seafood That's Baffling Reddit In All The Right Ways
If there's a grocery store that you can always depend on when it comes to gourmet items at a lower price, Aldi has your back. After sweeping the 2022 Product of the Year Awards in seven categories, Aldi has been deemed a high-profile grocery store, placing itself in close quarters with Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aldi's Fan-Favorite Halloween Cheese Assortment Is Officially Back
There are likely many things you associate with Halloween — the costumes, the decorations, the candy, cooler weather, and all things pumpkin spice — but how about cheese? If you're thinking that cheese is not remotely Halloween-related, think again: Like your favorite spooky-season ghost, one particular cheese assortment has been disappearing and reappearing at Aldi for several years now around the October holiday.
IHOP Just Dropped An NFT, And It's Not What You Think It Is
NFTs. Chances are you've probably heard about these things while scrolling through Twitter, picked up that they are "non-fungible tokens" or something, and went on with your day. CNN describes them in the same manner as trading cards: limited, one-of-a-kind digital items whose rarity makes them increase in value. While that sounds all very technical, it hasn't stopped businesses from jumping on board the digital bandwagon — after all, valuable digital assets are still valuable assets!
What Really Happens When Food Goes 'Down The Wrong Pipe?'
The body is a wonder. We never really think about the complex processes our digestive system goes through in order to get our food to where it needs to go. It's such an easy task to scarf something down, especially when it's a particularly tasty morsel or you're famished. There are actually around 50 pairs of muscles, according to Healthline, that work together with your nervous system to ensure this process is a smooth one. Unfortunately, our bodies aren't perfect, and food may occasionally slip into the uncomfortably adjacent windpipe instead. So if you're slurping a steaming bowl of ramen, you should probably slow your roll and chew your food thoroughly to avoid it going down the wrong pipe!
The Infamous Burger King Mystery With A Happy Ending
You may have heard this story before, but probably considered it just another nonsense urban legend. And who would blame you? The idea that someone found a newborn baby swaddled up in a Burger King restroom isn't exactly something you'd believe right off the bat. But this particular story about abandonment, mystery, and a search for a long-lost mother is indeed real — and it all started in the bathroom of a Pennsylvania Burger King.
RELATED PEOPLE
A Chick-Fil-A Customer Allegedly Found A Fried Feather In Their Sandwich
Whether or not we like it, Chick-fil-A is known for its controversies and its chicken. Well, probably mostly the chicken. Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich consistently ranks high among fast food fried chicken sandwiches, in most lists only bested by Popeyes or Shake Shack. However, those who have tried Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich...
Reddit Is Baffled By The Elusive Dunkin' Black Card
Although Olivia Rodrigo's unlimited Chipotle card has perhaps gotten the most media attention, Chipotle isn't the only chain to offer celebrity cards. Burger King has an exclusive Crown Gold Card, given only to its favorite celebs — Jay Leno, Robert Downey Jr., and George Lucas, to name a few. McDonald's and Subway also have celebrity cards, the McGold Card and the Black Card, respectively (via The Travel).
Why You Should Skip The Turkey At Dairy Queen
With the holidays soon approaching, people will be hosting large gatherings of family and friends to celebrate. One popular main course item featured on many Thanksgiving and Christmas menus is turkey. It may be the only two times during the entire year when so many of us eat it, but the bulky birds reign supreme during the months of November and December.
Here's What Happened To Beatbox Beverages After Shark Tank
"Shark Tank" provides a platform for entrepreneurs with all kinds of ideas and businesses, but if there's one thing that fans know after watching 14 seasons of the show, it's that the sharks get really excited at the prospect of owning a slice of another food or beverage company. Over the years, the sharks have seen several alcohol-based business owners walk into the room. Some they turned down and others were fought over by the sharks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bobby's Burgers May Be Coming To An Airport Near You
When you're at the airport, food probably isn't the first thing on your mind. Between checking bags, going through security, and rushing to the right gate, there's not always a lot of time to sit down for a meal. But at some airports, building in a little extra time to get a bite is well worth it. According to a survey, the two airports with the best food are Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and Miami International Airport. And for you burger fans out there, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is getting a new spot that will satisfy your craving.
Why Aldi Shoppers Are In Disbelief Of The Price Of Vanilla
With cooler temperatures already here and the holidays right around the corner, shoppers are on the hunt for baking ingredients of all sorts. One staple in any baker's pantry is vanilla, a flavor enhancer for many things we love to eat. Pairing it with chocolate or coffee cuts through the bitterness but enhances the natural sweetness of both. With fruits, vanilla tames the acid notes and rounds them out, and it lends dairy products a creamier taste (via Prepared Foods).
Why You Shouldn't Go Off-Menu When Ordering Drinks At A Bar
When it comes to ordering food in any type of eatery, you'll find that in nearly all cases, there is some sort of menu to tell you of your food options, whether it comes on paper, laminated plastic, a chalkboard, or in the form of a QR code that you have to scan to read on your phone. With bars, however, it's often a different story. Your corner dive bar may give you the hairy eyeball if you even think to ask about a menu, while other establishments such as Milwaukee's venerable Bryant's (one of the nation's best bars, btw) may pride themselves on coming up with concoctions custom-tailored for each patron's preferences.
Hell's Kitchen Contestant Alex Belew's 'Perfect' Salmon Is Turning Heads
If you follow reality TV and cooking shows closely, you'll know that Season 21 of "Hell's Kitchen" started releasing episodes in September. The latest show in the show is the "Battle of the Ages," and chefs have been divided into two groups: contestants in their 40s and contestants in their 20s. Being part of "Hell's Kitchen" is already changing lives for Season 21 contestants, and the audience is also learning a dish or two to cook at home. Chef Alex Belew's salmon dish from Episode 1 is getting some attention online, and he's posted a video of himself cooking the dish on his YouTube channel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Buoys Inspired The Creation Of Weber Grills
Although barbeques have passed us by for colder weather and indoor cooking, grilling still remains a popular option for some no matter what the weather. For certain grilling fans, they'll tell you that nothing beats a Weber grill, even if it's on the hottest of summer days or the coldest winter flurries. While you may argue that other brands may excel far above Weber, you can't deny that its grills certainly are recognizable.
CARS・
Can You Peel An Egg With Tape?
There are many meditative motions to cooking, like slicing, stirring, standing over a grill flipping patties with a beer in hand. But certain cooking tasks are just tedious and borderline infuriating, like peeling garlic, pitting olives, and cutting kernels off of corn cobs. Among this list of undesirable cooking tasks...
Heinz Brought Back Its Tomato Blood Just In Time For Halloween
If face paint is out of your budget this year, there's no need to worry if you have Heinz ketchup in your pantry. After the popular condiment-based company gained a new CEO in 2019 (via Kraft Heinz), the brand changed its marketing strategy. Heinz's U.S. Zone President, Carlos Abrams-Rivera told Food Dive that the COVID-19 pandemic expanded the brand's household market, leading the company to fuel its efforts more toward young people by instilling "sizable communication investments and media choices."
Colorado Bulldog Cocktail Recipe
A drink with a name like "Colorado Bulldog" begs for a backstory, perhaps something funny involving a dog in Denver. Unfortunately, no such tale exists, and the origins of the Colorado Bulldog are as unsatisfying as they are mysterious. It's anyone's guess where this drink truly originated, and it's likely it was a quick creation born from riffing on a White Russian. The White Russian, made of vodka, Kahlua, and cream, gets a fizzy facelift in the Colorado Bulldog with the simple addition of cola. The cola transforms the strong drink into a dessert, tasting almost exactly like a root beer float sans ice cream. The heavy cream and cola combine into a frothy, creamy, sweet concoction, made better by the strong spirit base.
Mashed
145K+
Followers
40K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0