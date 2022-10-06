Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Chillin’ on Beale hosts candy drive, costume party
KINGMAN – Chillin’ on Beale, a free classic car cruise-in will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 beginning at 2 p.m., and ending when all the cars go home. Bring your car to historic downtown Kingman for a great time! Classics, customs, creatives, motorcycles, EVs, you name it… cruise on down to Beale Street for music, good food and down-home Kingman atmosphere!
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Route 66 Fest is Oct. 14, 15￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman Route 66 Fest celebrates all things Route 66, especially the history and culture surrounding it, and is hosted in beautiful Lewis Kingman Park, a historic park that was one of Arizona’s few shady rest stops along the Mother Road. This event will feature live bands, a beer garden serving regional craft beers, food and craft vendors, a motorcycle show, a classic car show, a vintage trailer show, a pin up contest, Route 66 displays, fun activity zones, Kingman’s FIRST and ONLY zipline, a fun photobooth, children’s activities – the list goes on and on! The Route 66 Fest is free for spectators and free public parking is in the adjacent lot at the corner of Andy Devine Ave (Route 66) and Fairgrounds Ave.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Cali man drowns at Lake Havasu￼
LAKE HAVASU – A Garden Grove, California man apparently drowned at Lake Havasu. The Mohave County Sheriff’s office has identified the victim as Michael Dean Phan, 47. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said deputies were advised Saturday that Phan had entered the lake to swim but never resurfaced. Divers and patrol boats using sonar technology located and recovered the victim’s body from 32 feet of water at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, October 9.
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC couple charged for meth sales￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Police report the arrest of a Lake Havasu City couple under investigation for alleged methamphetamine sales throughout Mohave County. Lake Havasu City Police Sergeant Tyler Tribolet said Billy Johnson, 55, and Jennifer Springfield, 45, were taken into custody during an October 6 traffic stop in Yucca.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thestandardnewspaper.online
Exhumed body believed to be a murder victim￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – Authorities believe a body exhumed from a burial site in the Mohave Valley desert is a murder victim who was killed in Bakersfield, California. Authorities have not released the name or age of the victim. Investigations began at 1:48 a.m. September 23 when Bakersfield police responded...
Comments / 0