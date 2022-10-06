Read full article on original website
New episode of ‘Sister Wives’ airs Sunday, how to watch for free
A new episode from season 17 of “Sister Wives” will air on TLC on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. ET. A new episode airs every Sunday at the same time. Fans can watch it on Philo, which offers a 7-day free trial and FuboTV which also offers the same. It is also available on DirecTV and Discovery+.
How to watch ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 8 Sunday
More betrayal, tragedy and forming of alliances happened in last week’s episode of “House of the Dragon.” Episode 8 of the series will air on Sunday, Oct. 9 and as seen in this week’s trailer, there has been another time jump. The newest episode of “House...
How to watch ‘The Walking Dead’ final episodes weekly for free
A new episode of the third part of the final season of “The Walking Dead” will air on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. Episodes will air every Sunday until the finale on November 20. Viewers looking to stream the final episodes can do so with Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV stream. All three streaming services offer free trials.
'Winchesters': Drake Rodger has 'specific plan' to become Jeffrey Dean Morgan
"The Winchesters" star Drake Rodger explains how his character in the "Supernatural" prequel will evolve into the one Jeffrey Dean Morgan played.
