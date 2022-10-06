Read full article on original website
CI Hero: Hispanic students throw “Ramilia” bash to celebrate heritage
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hispanic students at Manual High School in Peoria honored their heritage with a night of music, dance and food. “Ramilia” is a play on the school’s ram mascot and the Spanish word “familia” meaning family. It was held on Oct. 8 at Manual High, and represented the cultures of Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.
‘One Walk’ to end diabetes comes to Central Illinois
EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) held their annual Central Illinois walk to end type 1 diabetes Sunday morning. The two kilometer walk, called the 2022 JDRF One Walk, was held at the Eastside Centre where thousands of people showed up to support the cause or walk for somebody they know that is living with diabetes.
Eric Holder to speak at annual Peoria MLK Luncheon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Public Employees for Community Concerns announced the keynote speaker for its 2023 MLK Luncheon. According to a press release, Former United States Attorney General Eric Holder Jr. was chosen to give the keynote address during the 31st Annual MLK Luncheon at the Peoria Civic Center on Jan. 16, 2023.
Peoria County planning to unveil new flag
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After months of voting, the Peoria County Board is almost ready to announce its county flag. According to a press release, the winning Peoria County flag design will be unveiled at the Peoria Riverfront Museum on Oct. 22. The county launched the contest on Aug....
City of Pekin discusses agreement with AMT
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the city of Pekin invited Advanced Medical Transport to its city council meeting to clarify terms in their current agreement. Both parties were in negotiations until February, but are now at an impasse. One of the reasons for the impasse is the city wanting to receive the automated vehicle location data.
Firefighter memorial honors fallen heroes of East Peoria
EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The 36th annual East Peoria Firefighter Memorial Service was held Sunday afternoon to honor the memory of four East Peoria firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Many friends and family members of the fallen heroes were in attendance and...
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 10, 2022
PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Normal West is now just one win away from clinching the Big 12 Conference title in soccer after defeating Manual Monday 7-0 in Peoria. Eureka defeated Brimfield in straight sets 25-10, 25-11.
Bed Blitz donates 100 beds to children in Bloomington-Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — For seven years Bed Blitz has been gifting beds to kids in need. This event allows those in the Bloomington-Normal Area to build custom bed frames for the local youth. Along with a bed frame, families receive a mattress, sheets, quilts, laundry detergent, books, dental...
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
Help PPD locate suspect in Sunday night shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The suspect in a Sunday night shooting in Peoria is on the loose, and is considering by police to be armed and dangerous. According to Peoria Police Department (PPD) Public Information Officer Semone Roth, 43-year-old Terrell “Freddie” Joiner is wanted by police in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Teen injured in Monday night shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was injured in a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the victim, a 17-year-old female, was shot in the arm in an open area at River West apartments. The injury was not life-threatening.
Do you recognize this necklace? Help Peoria coroner identify hit-and-run victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities need help identifying a man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Peoria Sunday morning. At approximately 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, Peoria Police responded to the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington regarding a man lying in the street unconscious. When officers approached him, he was not breathing.
ROUTE CHANGES: Connect Traffic makes adjustments for peak hours
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As of Sunday, there are new changes to the Connect Transit routes. There is a new Sapphire Route to serve the West Bloomington-Normal area. Rides are free for the first month of operation. The frequency of some other routes has been reduced. The Blue, Purple,...
Illinois man arrested after barricading family inside home, standoff
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested after endangering himself and others during a domestic incident Saturday morning. Peoria Police were called to the 1300 block of NE Madison Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a man armed with a gun. When police arrived, they witnessed 34-year-old Chuc Fondren barricade himself inside the house.
Teen, juveniles arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five suspects have been arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen car Sunday evening, announced the Peoria Police Department on Monday. Just before midnight on Sunday, Peoria Police officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of McClure and Sheridan. However, the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
Teen dead after single vehicle crash
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal teen was pronounced dead after a single vehicle crash on Main Street Saturday afternoon. 18-year-old Austin McKee of Normal died after a pickup truck crash on Main Street at Kerrick Road shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 8. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder pronounced him dead at the scene.
Expert: Why are gas prices up again?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices continue to rise at rates we haven’t seen in months, as the average gas price in Peoria rose 26.9 cents this week to average $4.32 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 50.7...
