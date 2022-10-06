Dave Schwan has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A University of Chicago economics professor is one of three people sharing this year’s Nobel Prize in Economics. Douglas Diamond is professor at the Booth School of Business at U of C. Also winning are former federal reserve chair Ben Bernanke and economics professor Philip Dybvig of Washington University in St. Louis.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO