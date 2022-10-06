ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville-Madison County Public Library extends access into Hampton Cove area with remote locker

By Maggie Matteson
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library (HMCPL) will extend its access into the Hampton Cove area.

HMCPL has partnered with the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation, City Council member Frances Akridge and GrowCove to expand library access to residents of Hampton Cove. A new self-automated locker will be available at the Mark Russell Recreation Center.

Library cardholders will be able to request library books, movies, CDs and other materials through an online portal. They will then be delivered and sorted inside the lockers for pickup. When done, the users can return the materials to the locker to check them back in.

“We are so excited to make HMCPL services more accessible to the Hampton Cove community with this new library holds locker,” said Cindy Hewitt, HMCPL’s Executive Director. “One of HMCPL’s goals is to contribute to our community’s quality of life. This holds locker does just that by giving the Hampton Cove community a convenient opportunity to connect with their Public Library.”

With the recent growth in the Hampton Cove area, having a remote library locker provides access to patrons outside of the library’s current scope of service. It will also allow the community to connect with the public library system in order to support their educational and recreational needs.

The locker is now up and running. You can get library materials delivered to the locker by placing them on hold through the library website and choosing “Hampton Cove Holds Locker.” A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on October 7, at 10 a.m. at the Mark Russell Recreation Center, 429 Taylor Rd, Owens Cross Roads.

