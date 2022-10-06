ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WZZM 13

VOTE | 13 ON YOUR SIDElines MVP Candidates Week 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first chilly night of the high school football season in West Michigan may have had fans shivering in the stands, but several standouts brought the heat under those Friday night lights. It's time to meet your 13 On Your Sidelines Week 7 MVP Candidates...
LOWELL, MI

