dexerto.com

IShowSpeed gets fooled by fake “Icon Series” Fortnite skin and emotes

YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed reacted live to an incredibly impressive unofficial Icon Series Fortnite skin with custom emotes. Although streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins was the first “Icon Series” skin released for Fortnite, plenty of other creators have since been added to the game. Considering Fortnite’s massive...
dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect clones troll TwitchCon San Diego with incredible cosplay

TwitchCon San Diego has returned for the first time since 2019 and permanently banned streamer Dr Disrespect has made several appearances without actually being in attendance. In 2019, the streaming landscape was a vastly different place than it is now. Tfue was at the top of Twitch’s viewership, Ninja had signed a mega deal with now-defunct Mixer, and Dr Disrespect was still the face of Twitch.
dexerto.com

House of the Dragon Episode 8 review: The Dance is about to begin

House of the Dragon Episode 8 sets the stage for the Dance of the Dragons in nail-biting fashion; if this was a game of chess, both sides would think they just hit checkmate. House of the Dragon Season 1 has seen King Viserys I preside over a rotting dynasty. Despite his best intentions, those around him seem hellbent on a collision course that’ll break the house in two.
dexerto.com

Amouranth fans get her to actually step on them at Twitchcon

Twitch streamer Amouranth encountered an unusual request at Twitchcon 2022, as fans were eager to be stepped on by the internet superstar. Twitchcon has returned once more, bringing together some of the most well-known names in streaming. We’ve already seen the likes of Megan Thee Stallion twerking on Master Chief and Dr Disrespect trolls swarming the event.
dexerto.com

Fortnite leaker claims Doctor Who crossover is coming in the future

Recent Fortnite leaks claim the battle royale is getting another massive crossover — this time with the Doctor Who television series. Fortnite has become synonymous with major crossovers, with high-profile crossover events including Marvel, Star Wars, and Dragon Ball Z. Fans worried about an end to crossover content will...
dexerto.com

House of the Dragon Episode 8’s most emotional moment was improvised

One of the best scenes in House of the Dragon Episode 8 was the result of an “accident” during filming, and the actors improvised. It feels like we’ve had a reason to say this every week, but Episode 8 really does feel like a major turning point for House of the Dragon. A head rolled, a royal inheritance was settled, and – for a brief moment – the fate of the Iron Throne seemed to be decided.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 dev calls cops on Twitch streamer after threats over missing heroes

An Overwatch 2 dev said he alerted authorities after a Twitch streamer threatened him over a bug causing heroes to go missing for returning players. Overwatch 2’s launch was quite disastrous to say the least. In addition to DDoS attacks keeping players from being able to start the game, there were numerous bugs that prevented returning fans from accessing their content.
dexerto.com

Foam pit at TwitchCon was the biggest controversy of the whole event

Despite a world of streamers colliding, it wasn’t the usually outspoken and sometimes ego-driven content creators that caused a stir at TwitchCon – instead, it was a simple foam pit. TwitchCon, held twice a year, once in Europe and once in the US, is intended to be a...
dexerto.com

100 Thieves had talks with LOUD Valorant star Saadhak, according to report

Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro had talks with 100 Thieves about joining their roster before committing his future to LOUD, according to a report from The Enemy. The offseason heading into 2023 has been a whirlwind of changes as reports of new super teams forming and rosters breaking up continue to come in. LOUD was the most recent victim of such news as it was reported that the Brazilian team was splitting up, with Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna and Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi set to join Sentinels, according to Dot Esports and The Enemy.
dexerto.com

Ludwig claims Twitch has “a lot to learn” in light of major TwitchCon 2022 issues

In a new YouTube video, Ludwig broke down TwitchCon 2022 and discussed some of the biggest issues from the event following the backlash circulating online. TwitchCon was held in San Diego this past weekend, with content creators and gaming influencers from all over the world attending the event. However, much of the discourse surrounding TwitchCon has been focused on the issues surrounding one particular foam pit section.
dexerto.com

Orianna disabled at LoL Worlds 2022 over game-breaking bug

Orianna will be disabled at Worlds 2022 after a game-altering bug occurred in the matchup between Rogue and GAM Esports on October 9. A mere day after making her Worlds group stage debut, Riot Games announced that they would be disabling Orianna at the tournament until further notice. The decision came after a bug with her Command: Shockwave (R) was spotted in Rogue’s matchup versus GAM Esports.
dexerto.com

House of the Dragon Episode 9 trailer teases twists, treason & bloody riots

The trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 9 sets the stage for a bloody, shocking aftermath to the recent events in King’s Landing. House of the Dragon Episode 8 was profoundly sad. We watched King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) make his final stand, sitting on the throne one last time to secure his grandson’s inheritance, and making a desperate plea for his family to put aside their differences once and for all.
