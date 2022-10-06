Sex offender bites officer, pleads guilty to crime against officer

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty to resisting a federal officer resulting in bodily injury.

According to court documents on January 14, 2021, Norman Leon Geipe II, 39, was approached by deputy U.S. Marshals outside a Parkersburg homeless shelter who told Geipe they had an arrest warrant saying that he failed to register as a sex offender.

Geipe attempted to resist being taken into custody and bit the left forearm of one of the deputy U.S. Marshals, breaking the skin and drawing blood.

Giepe is scheduled to be sentenced on January 26, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

