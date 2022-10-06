ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First monkeypox case detected in Panhandle Health District

By Will Wixey
 4 days ago

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District announced its first case of monkeypox within the district on Thursday.

An investigation into the case is ongoing, and no further details were provided.

“We are working closely with the state to take any action to swiftly break the chain of infection, but it is possible the individual acquired the infection while outside of the area,” said Jeff Weigel, an epidemiologist with PHD. “It’s important to remember that the risk of monkeypox in the United States, and north Idaho remains low.”

Local and state health officials are working with the patient and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make sure the patient is treated and any close contacts are identified and notified.

As of October 6, more than 26,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the U.S., including 15 cases in Idaho.

Monkeypox usually causes a mild illness, and most people recover on their own. Symptoms include fever, body aches, chills, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash.

Monkeypox spreads through direct contact with the rash, including prolonged, face-to-face contact and exchanging respiratory droplets.

“If anyone suspects they might have monkeypox, they should limit their contact with others and contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible,” said Weigel. “If your test is positive, stay isolated until your rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.”

To avoid getting monkeypox, wash your hands, limit contact with anyone with a new rash, wear protective equipment, and avoid contact with animals from central and west Africa.

If you find you have monkeypox, stay home, isolate, and limit direct contact with household members.

You can find more information about monkeypox here .



