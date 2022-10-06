John James Brown Stoetzer, Jr. died peacefully in Eagle, Colorado on September 26, 2022, at the age of 88. Mr. Stoetzer was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Jones Stoetzer. Mr. Stoetzer is survived by his children, Joan Stoetzer Deck of Eagle, Colorado (Stacy), John James Brown Stoetzer III of Driggs, Idaho (Cynthia), Helen Van Law Stoetzer Habiger of Eagle, Colorado (Robert), and by four grandchildren, Anna Katherine Deck, Audrey Stoetzer Deck, Jack Kendrick Habiger, Megan Lynn Habiger of Eagle, Colorado. Mr. Stoetzer had been a businessman and an active volunteer in his community. John loved spending time with family and friends. John was first and foremost a wonderful husband, father and family man. He enjoyed golf, tennis and skiing as well as daily walks with his wife. He was well known for his warmth, kindness and good humor, a true “people person” who was genuinely interested in all he met.

EAGLE, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO