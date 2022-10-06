Read full article on original website
Meet Your Chef: Rosa Provoste
Editor's Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called "Meet Your Chef" so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen.
Gear swaps, last Vail Farmers’ Market, honoring our heroes, a cozy dinner experience and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/7/22
A sure sign that the ski and snowboard season is approaching is the return of the Ski and Snowboard Swap. This marks the 53rd annual event that benefits Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, one of the valley’s oldest nonprofits. The money raised will help Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athletes pursue their dreams on the slopes.
Letter: Thank you, Vail Health
Until you need it, you never think about how lucky we are to have our hospital. Thank you Gordon Brittan for the vision, and thank you to all the generous donors for making it possible. And then there are the nurses … the most caring group of people you could...
Obituary: John Stoetzer
John James Brown Stoetzer, Jr. died peacefully in Eagle, Colorado on September 26, 2022, at the age of 88. Mr. Stoetzer was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Jones Stoetzer. Mr. Stoetzer is survived by his children, Joan Stoetzer Deck of Eagle, Colorado (Stacy), John James Brown Stoetzer III of Driggs, Idaho (Cynthia), Helen Van Law Stoetzer Habiger of Eagle, Colorado (Robert), and by four grandchildren, Anna Katherine Deck, Audrey Stoetzer Deck, Jack Kendrick Habiger, Megan Lynn Habiger of Eagle, Colorado. Mr. Stoetzer had been a businessman and an active volunteer in his community. John loved spending time with family and friends. John was first and foremost a wonderful husband, father and family man. He enjoyed golf, tennis and skiing as well as daily walks with his wife. He was well known for his warmth, kindness and good humor, a true “people person” who was genuinely interested in all he met.
Locals ‘bear’ responsibility for wildlife ordinance violations
Oct. 11 marks the final day of Fat Bear Week 2022, as indicated by the popular Katmai National Park and Preserve voting bracket full of hungry Alaskan bears. In Colorado, local black bears are doing the same thing Alaskan bears are throughout Fat Bear Week — eating. Right on...
Gypsum skaters are hands-on in the community’s new skate park project
The town of Gypsum’s skate park is due for an upgrade. Fulfilling an effort spearheaded by local students, the town is bringing Grindline to the rescue. Grindline is a concrete skate park design and construction company dedicated to building skate facilities with hands-on community influence. To kick off the...
Vail seeks businesses for compost pilot program
The town of Vail is seeking participants for its Business Compost Pilot Program. The program is intended to assist Vail businesses with the launch of new composting initiatives or improve and continue existing efforts. All businesses holding a Vail business license — including retail stores, restaurants, bars, hotels and offices...
Curate Gallery now open in Edwards
Can art make you happy? That’s the thought behind Curate, a new art gallery in the Edwards Village Center. “That’s our whole intention, for people to fall in love with art because truly art adds the finishing touches to a home,” said Cynthia Pillsbury, co-founder of Curate Art & Curiosities. “When art speaks to you, whether it’s the colors used in the painting or subject matter in the photograph, it can spark joy and make you content, put you in a better mood and create more happiness in you and your family’s life.”
Letter: Build a better community by voting for RTA
The Vail and Beaver Creek economic councils, along with Vail Valley Partnership and other business groups, began discussions on creating a regional transportation authority in 2019. I am proud to have been part of those initial discussions. After several years of research and work, this public and private collaboration has...
Letter: Booth Heights madness
My interest in watching the Booth Heights saga has turned into disbelief and frustration now that the town of Vail will be spending a large sum of money in its condemnation process. The initial project, admirably designed to address our acute affordable housing shortage, has been hijacked into a “we must save the sheep” campaign.
Mountain Family Health Centers to relocate to Avon in January 2023
Since March 2014, Mountain Family Health Centers has been offering dental, medical and behavioral health services to the Eagle County community, particularly those that are underserved. And in January 2023, the organization will be relocating from Edwards to a new clinic in Avon — enabling it to expand its services and increase its capacity.
Dogma Athletica in Edwards now has new ownership
Dogma Athletica has announced the completion of the transition of ownership from Rod and Michelle Connolly to Dan Swenson. “I want to thank Rod and Michelle for entrusting me with the honor of becoming part of the Dogma Athletica community and wish them the best in their future endeavors,” Swenson said. “I have the utmost admiration for what they have built with all of you. I look forward to working alongside our existing staff, continuing to provide uniquely individualized fitness services and training programs.”
Curious Nature: Why you should be excited, not afraid, to see a group of crows
Crows might be thought of as scary or as pests, but when you see a “murder” of crows in the air you might be surprised to learn they are a highly intelligent and social species that actually shares a few things in common with humans. Crows are sometimes...
Salomone: Advanced streamer techniques
For fly anglers that can stray off the purist path for a bit, streamers are the dirty, meaty morsels that Colorado trout crave in the autumn. With the coming winter and its corresponding lean months, both rainbow and brown trout are putting on the feedbag. Anglers adept in presenting large, weighted, articulated streamers open up a whole new set of challenges and rewards.
Sustainable Vail: Bus It To Hike it in East Vail this fall
Many locals claim that fall is their favorite time of year with warm days and cool nights. It’s an amazing season to hike — the surrounding aspen trees turn a brilliant gold, the air is crisp, and you experience moments of solitude and glimpses of wildlife. When planning to hike one of the five East Vail trails, which take hikers into the Eagles Nest Wilderness, locals and visitors are encouraged to Bus It To Hike It when tackling these picturesque high-country routes.
Eagle River Presbyterian hosts Harvest Chili Cookoff Oct. 9
Eagle River Presbyterian Church (ERPC) will host a Harvest Chili Cookoff on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with face-painting, games, free pumpkins for kids, and music by valley favorite Kathy Morrow. The public is invited to the free event to sample chili and participate in activities....
Eagle County adds employee housing with Gypsum unit
The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently expanded the housing options for the county’s workforce. The commissioners agreed to purchase for $515,000 a three-bedroom, three-bath unit in Gypsum’s Quail Run townhomes. It will be used as housing for employees of ECO Transit, the county’s bus system. “It’s...
What Avon’s new historic markers reveal about the town’s history and future
At first glance, the town of Avon may not appear to have the physical relics of history that other mountain communities do. “We never had the big downtown, cool old downtowns like Aspen or Breckenridge or Crested Butte, or any of these other mountain towns that have a real, meaningful infrastructure that survived that era,” said Avon Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes. “Because we were primarily a ranching and farming community, we really didn’t have many structures and because there was no population to see the value of those structures, most of those structures ended up going away as Avon developed.”
