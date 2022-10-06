Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Legend and Lizzo have all joined the Kanye West backlash as the rapper remains banned on Twitter and Instagram.The social media platforms restricted Mr West’s access to his accounts after he shared anti-semitic posts on them over the weekend.Late Saturday night, the rapper, now known as Ye, sent a tweet that said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records. That’s an apparent reference to the US military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.He then alleged that he wasn’t “Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.”The tweet...

