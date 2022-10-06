Read full article on original website
Related
Harry Styles forced to postpone Chicago show 'due to band and crew illness' ... but reschedules concert for next week
Harry Styles' Love on Tour concert set for Thursday at Chicago's United Center has been postponed until Monday. The venue tweeted Thursday: 'Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness.'
7 Of The Most 'Wow' Outfits Harry Styles' Fans Are Wearing To His Austin Week Of Concerts
Thousands upon thousands of Harry Styles fans have found their way to Austin, TX for his whole week of concerts, and they're doing so in unique style. Moody Center might be finding remnants of fake feathers and sparkly rhinestones littered about the halls for a while, as Texan's outfits exploded with color and included details like a feathered boa.
Why Did Jimmy Nicholas Leave 'Chicago Fire'? He Just Tweeted His Fans About His Exit
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Chicago Fire. If you’re hoping for some insight into what life is like behind the scenes for firefighters on the job, Chicago Fire is the show that provides just that. It focuses on a group of firefighters, paramedics, and rescue squad workers who are willing to put their lives on the line to save victims in need.
America’s Got Talent 2022 LIVE – Winners Mayyas will NOT receive $1million prize money – here’s why
THE MAYYAS have been crowned the winners of season 17 of America's Got Talent - but they won't actually receive a $1million lump sum prize. America voted for the live finale event, and the Lebanese dance team came out on top. As part of their prize, the Mayyas will become...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why did Halstead leave in Chicago PD?
We knew Jesse Lee Soffer was leaving Chicago PD during the 10th season. How did it happen? Why did Halstead leave Intelligence?. We knew it would happen, but we didn’t know how. Would Chicago PD kill Halstead off, or would he choose to leave the team? It was hard to see why Halstead would decide to quit his job and his wife, so it seemed like death was the only option.
Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo
The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.Although Stroh originally claimed she was “young and naïve” and felt “exploited” by Levine at the time of their alleged affair, her second video seemingly attempted to clarify many of the...
BET
Snoop Dogg Responds To Kanye West Shouting Out His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit
Kanye West is showing some love to Snoop Dogg and the legendary rapper responded. Kanye posted on Instagram, “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life.”. Snoop replied in a comment that read: “Love u king … Let’s make. A move....
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
Carrie Underwood Flies Solo On The Red Carpet Of CMT Giants Event As Marriage To Mike Fisher Crumbles — See Photos
Trouble in paradise? Carrie Underwood looked gorgeous when she attended the taping of CMT Giants on Monday, September 12, in Nashville, Tenn., but one person was noticeably absent: her husband, Mike Fisher. The blonde beauty rocked a light blue dress with stars on it. Article continues below advertisement. Scroll through...
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
GMA’s Sam Champion shuts down Robin Roberts’ request and walks off set as he juggles weatherman job & DWTS gig
GOOD Morning America meteorologist Sam Champion has shut down his co-host Robin Roberts' request for a specific dance. He walked off the set as he told her that he can barely move around the space. On Monday's show, Robin talked about a tennis player that was set to join them...
Chicago PD: Are Marina Squerciati and Patrick Flueger dating?
Burgess and Ruzek have been through a lot. The former couple tried to make things work as a parental unit in Chicago PD season 9, but professional dangers surfaced, and they were forced to navigate a hostage situation involving their daughter. The close call led them to take some time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
“A Different World” Star Kadeem Hardison Says He Was Really Smitten For This Actress On The Show
Hardison played the on-screen boyfriend of Jasmine Guy's character Whitley Gilbert, but according to his forthcoming appearance on "Uncensored", off-screen, Hardison had chemistry bubbling with another cast member from the show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?
Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show
Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
Comments / 1