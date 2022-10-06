At first glance, the town of Avon may not appear to have the physical relics of history that other mountain communities do. “We never had the big downtown, cool old downtowns like Aspen or Breckenridge or Crested Butte, or any of these other mountain towns that have a real, meaningful infrastructure that survived that era,” said Avon Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes. “Because we were primarily a ranching and farming community, we really didn’t have many structures and because there was no population to see the value of those structures, most of those structures ended up going away as Avon developed.”

AVON, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO