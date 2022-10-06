Read full article on original website
Vail is opening two high-altitude bars sculpted out of ice and snow
This time, the ski patrol won’t be able to raid the booze stash. Bringing back an amenity last seen when the Beatles were big, Vail will entice skiers and snowboarders with two “ice bars” high on the mountain this season. Sculpted out of ice and snow, the party spots will have full bars with limited food menus, and seating will be available. Menu selections are still to be determined. Mountain...
Locals ‘bear’ responsibility for wildlife ordinance violations
Oct. 11 marks the final day of Fat Bear Week 2022, as indicated by the popular Katmai National Park and Preserve voting bracket full of hungry Alaskan bears. In Colorado, local black bears are doing the same thing Alaskan bears are throughout Fat Bear Week — eating. Right on...
An Eagle Eatery to Rival the Rest of Vail Valley
Eagle, Colorado, might not be known as a cutting-edge culinary destination, but The Assembly is here to prove that theory otherwise. Owners Jaimie and Caleb Mackey have hired a top-notch team to rival any restaurant in the surrounding Vail Valley, with a globally focused, vegetable-heavy menu using seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.
Gypsum skaters are hands-on in the community’s new skate park project
The town of Gypsum’s skate park is due for an upgrade. Fulfilling an effort spearheaded by local students, the town is bringing Grindline to the rescue. Grindline is a concrete skate park design and construction company dedicated to building skate facilities with hands-on community influence. To kick off the...
Vail seeks businesses for compost pilot program
The town of Vail is seeking participants for its Business Compost Pilot Program. The program is intended to assist Vail businesses with the launch of new composting initiatives or improve and continue existing efforts. All businesses holding a Vail business license — including retail stores, restaurants, bars, hotels and offices...
Letter: Build a better community by voting for RTA
The Vail and Beaver Creek economic councils, along with Vail Valley Partnership and other business groups, began discussions on creating a regional transportation authority in 2019. I am proud to have been part of those initial discussions. After several years of research and work, this public and private collaboration has...
Letter: We need expanded bus service
As a regular user of local bus services, I am excited to hear about the proposed regional transportation authority. Local transit options in Vail and Avon work well within these towns, but getting between communities and from one end of the valley to the other needs to be easier and more efficient.
Sustainable Vail: Bus It To Hike it in East Vail this fall
Many locals claim that fall is their favorite time of year with warm days and cool nights. It’s an amazing season to hike — the surrounding aspen trees turn a brilliant gold, the air is crisp, and you experience moments of solitude and glimpses of wildlife. When planning to hike one of the five East Vail trails, which take hikers into the Eagles Nest Wilderness, locals and visitors are encouraged to Bus It To Hike It when tackling these picturesque high-country routes.
Eagle County adds employee housing with Gypsum unit
The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently expanded the housing options for the county’s workforce. The commissioners agreed to purchase for $515,000 a three-bedroom, three-bath unit in Gypsum’s Quail Run townhomes. It will be used as housing for employees of ECO Transit, the county’s bus system. “It’s...
Postal Service to begin community process for the proposed relocation of Gypsum Post Office
On Friday, Oct. 7, the United States Postal Service issued a public notice that it has initiated a process for the proposed relocation of the Gypsum Post Office. “Due to the need for a larger facility, the Postal Service must relocate retail services to a yet-to-be-determined location within the zip code of 81637 or the expansion of current location,” read a press release sent out on Friday.
Some winter utility bills set to rise with price increases for natural gas
The way you heat your home will affect your winter utility bills. The price of natural gas and the growth of clean electricity are key pieces of that puzzle. Black Hills Energy supplies natural gas to most residents of the Eagle River Valley. The company’s service area runs from Avon to Gypsum.
What Avon’s new historic markers reveal about the town’s history and future
At first glance, the town of Avon may not appear to have the physical relics of history that other mountain communities do. “We never had the big downtown, cool old downtowns like Aspen or Breckenridge or Crested Butte, or any of these other mountain towns that have a real, meaningful infrastructure that survived that era,” said Avon Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes. “Because we were primarily a ranching and farming community, we really didn’t have many structures and because there was no population to see the value of those structures, most of those structures ended up going away as Avon developed.”
Vail, Lodges at Timber Creek partner on Gore Creek stabilization, restoration project
Since 2016, the town of Vail has engaged in ongoing efforts to restore the health of Gore Creek and the surrounding areas. “I know the town of Vail prides itself, this community prides itself on environmental sustainability,” said Pete Wadden, the town’s watershed education coordinator. “One of the top values of the town in the town’s founding charter from the 1960s was environmental stewardship. So I think it’s really part of the fabric of this community, it’s a part of what attracts people to Vail.”
Letter: Don’t make parking burden heavier on local workers in Vail
The Vail Town Council was scheduled to consider changes to parking fees at its meeting on Sept. 20. The matter was tabled and will likely return to their agenda. Two of the recommendations from the parking advisory group should embarrass town leaders and cause them to question the wisdom of their appointees. Both of these changes will place a harsh and unnecessary burden on those who work to support our tourism-reliant economy.
Vail updates housing lottery selection qualifications
Earlier this year, the town of Vail offered two deed-restricted homes to qualified residents via the town’s lottery sales process. While the two lotteries proved successful — amassing a total of 56 qualified applicants — the process unveiled a need to update the lottery selection to make it more clear and equitable for applicants as well as easier to administer for the town.
Vail Resorts rejects town of Vail’s $12 million offer for East Vail land
On Monday, Oct. 3, Vail Resorts responded to the town’s $12 million offer for the contested East Vail property with a resounding “no.”. “For Vail Resorts, this is not, and has never been about money. This is about building affordable housing that the town desperately needs now to support the hundreds of employees who are the town’s lifeblood and who make both Vail Mountain and the town of Vail a world-class destination,” wrote Bill Rock, Vail Resorts’ executive vice president and chief operating officer of its mountain division, in a letter to the town of Vail on Monday.
Vail Daily Editorial: Transportation authority is an opportunity to build for the future
Whether you’re a local employee trying to get to work on time (and back home by a reasonable hour), a visitor looking for easy ways to navigate to and from local resorts and businesses, or you’re looking for a more climate-friendly option for transit, public transportation should be a service that makes life easier, not harder.
Gear swaps, last Vail Farmers’ Market, honoring our heroes, a cozy dinner experience and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/7/22
A sure sign that the ski and snowboard season is approaching is the return of the Ski and Snowboard Swap. This marks the 53rd annual event that benefits Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, one of the valley’s oldest nonprofits. The money raised will help Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athletes pursue their dreams on the slopes.
Mountain Family Health Centers to relocate to Avon in January 2023
Since March 2014, Mountain Family Health Centers has been offering dental, medical and behavioral health services to the Eagle County community, particularly those that are underserved. And in January 2023, the organization will be relocating from Edwards to a new clinic in Avon — enabling it to expand its services and increase its capacity.
