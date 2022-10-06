Read full article on original website
Smithfield Foods: No position on slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One longtime Sioux Falls business is staying out of the slaughterhouse fight. Smithfield Foods, owners and operators of the biggest hog processing plant in Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News the company has no position on the slaughterhouse ordinance voters are weighing in on. Jim...
Weekend stabbing; Free tutoring program; An unforgettable anniversary gift
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Western Sioux Falls over the weekend.
1 hurt in Sioux Falls stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the juveniles involved in the incident...
Navigator CO2 ruling on survey issues in Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A company that wants to do surveys on land in Iowa that could be part of a path for a carbon dioxide pipeline was denied a temporary injunction in court on Oct. 7 in Woodbury County, Iowa. Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC sought a temporary...
Keep KELOLAND Warm in need of larger sized donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a warm, sunny day in KELOLAND but temperatures will drop quickly this week and Sioux Falls’ vulnerable populations are in need of items to keep them warm. This year, the St. Francis House will once again partner with KELOLAND Media Group...
Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
What is the Hunter’s Moon?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a warm October day on Sunday, and with the clear skies into the evening the full moon was out for all to see. If you were out Sunday evening and glanced at the sky, you may have noticed the full moon. This full moon after the Harvest Moon of last month is known as the Hunter’s Moon.
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 8￼
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Amid ammo shortages, gun enthusiasts adapt. Who’ll win in the SDSU and USD football game? Grand Falls places its bets!
Native American Day Parade returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown tradition returns to Sioux Falls Monday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The Native American Day Parade will take place Monday morning as local indigenous groups and organizations showcase their culture to the community. The parade was canceled in 2020 and...
Sioux Falls stabbing; 6 injured in 2-vehicle crash; Fans sell out SDSU vs. USD game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. The Highway Patrol says a total of six...
A short history of the recognition of Native Americans’ Day in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – President Joe Biden has declared Monday as both Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day. But in South Dakota, it’s only Native Americans’ Day. It was back in 1989 when Gov. George S. Mickelson proposed that the state designate the holiday as Native Americans’ Day; a year later the legislature made it law.
Jones421 now filled with food options
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a summer of changing businesses at the Jones Building downtown, but now the corner of 6th Street and Phillips Avenue is filled with food options. “Our food is 100 percent plant based. We do have a lot of soy options and...
Native American Day begins with prayer service
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakotans celebrated Native American Day in a variety of ways to honor the culture and accomplishments of Indigenous people across the state. In Sioux Falls, the day started with a prayer service near downtown. A steady drumbeat cut through the early morning chill...
Warming this weekend: Storm Center AM Update — Saturday, October 8
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) – A chilly start to the morning across KELOLAND. Overnight temperatures were into the 20s and 30s for much of the region, but we will see warming temperatures for the afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach into the 60s for all of KELOLAND. We will...
Fans sold out SDSU vs. USD rival football game in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Over 19,000 fans packed the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium Saturday afternoon for the SDSU vs. USD rival football game. Before the game began, fans wearing blue, yellow and red gathered outside the stadium for a morning of tailgating. Fans old and young geared up to...
