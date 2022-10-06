Read full article on original website
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
St. Mary’s, Smith Academy girls soccer teams battle to scoreless tie
WESTFIELD – It may have been a day off for school, but the St. Mary’s and Smith Academy girls soccer teams went to work. St. Mary’s entered Monday’s contest with an 8-2 overall record and 8-1 in the league, good for second place in the Bi-County. Smith Academy was nipping at the Saints’ heels, having compiled a record of 9-2-1 (9-2 league) for third in the Bi-County.
Girls Volleyball Overall Stats Leaders: Holyoke’s Erin Gauthier, Athol’s Alyssa Logan lead region in digs & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Note: Stats Leaders are based on results sent to MassLive. If a player’s information needs updating, coaches should email sports@masslive.com. This list was updated with missing stats at 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Scoreboard: Liz Santore’s strong fourth quarter powers Agawam field hockey over Greenfield & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Agawam field hockey defeated Greenfield on Monday, 5-2, thanks to a dominant fourth quarter offensively. Liz Santore scored a pair of goals for Agawam in the final frame.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers field hockey posts ninth shutout of season
Gabi Ritter led Westfield with three goals. Meghan Bowen, Shea Hurley, and Norah Bargatti each had one. Bowen also finished with three assists. Bargatti had two and Lilly Taglieri had one.
Unity Basketball: State Police team with Western Massachusetts Boys & Girls Clubs for new league
Teamwork. Relationships. And, fun. From the basketball court to the dinner table, it’s about more than just the game for the Massachusetts State Police Unity Basketball program. “The whole point of this is to build relationships,” said trooper Thomas Sullivan, the main organizer of the league, which kicked off...
Digging into Southwick’s past: UConn team takes ice age core sample at nature preserve
SOUTHWICK — Professor William Ouimet spent Friday afternoon the right way: standing in nearly knee-deep water in the Sofinowski Preserve, driving long metal tubes into the earth below the surface. Aided by his graduate students from the University of Connecticut, Ouimet had been drawn to Southwick by a series...
JP Morgan Chase Bank plans Northampton branch at 1 King St. Silverscape Designs building in early ‘23
NORTHAMPTON — JP Morgan Chase Bank plans to open a branch at the former Silverscape Designs building at 1 King St. in the center of Northampton’s downtown early next year. Chase spokesman Justin L. Page said Monday the new branch has already been approved by the federal office of the Controller of the Currency.
Organizers of Northampton’s Pulaski Day celebration hope to return annual parade halted since 2020 because of COVID-19
NORTHAMPTON - Gen. Casimir Pulaski, a hero of the American Revolution and the namesake of the city’s Pulaski Park, was remembered Monday during a lightly attended memorial at St. Valentine’s Polish National Catholic Church. Overall, there were 20 people at the 10 a.m. service, but the 11 choir...
Belchertown Select Board mulls using ARPA funds to award premium pay to school employees
BELCHERTOWN — The Select Board and School Committee is considering a request to use a portion of the money the town received through the American Rescue Plan Act to potentially give premium payments to approximately 400 school department employees. The board and committee will discuss the matter at a...
UMass Chan chancellor asks Worcester to change name of Plantation Street
UMass Chan Medical School is petitioning Worcester City Council to change something in the city it says serves as a reminder of the painful history of slavery in America. The school is requesting the city change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace, according to the agenda for Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
People in Business: Oct. 10, 2022
Frances Marthone has been named the new administrator for Shriners Children’s Boston and Shriners Children’s New England in Springfield. Marthone previously served as the director of patient care services at Shriners Children’s New England. She succeeds H. Lee Kirk who retired from Shriners Children’s New England in January and Eileen Skinner, who retired from Shriners Children’s Boston in March 2021. Corporate administrator Andrew Graul provided interim leadership.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 9, 2022 edition
Eleanor A. Geiger, estate, and Christopher Romano, representative, to Hector A. Engleton Mendez, 55 Lawnwood St., $250,000. James B. Burgos and Lizsandra M. Burgos to Allison Ulasewich, 30 Washington Ave., $290,000.
Worcester County real estate transactions: 10 least expensive homes sold Oct. 2-8
A house in Fitchburg that sold for $85,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8. In total, 179 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $405,712. The average price per square foot was $250.
Federal funds being used for downtown Westfield sidewalk improvements
WESTFIELD — Mayor Michael McCabe said that a project using $700,000 from a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds and community development funds to repair and revitalize downtown sidewalks will be complete by the end of the fall. McCabe said he is trying to bring funding into wards...
Crash involving biker closes Route 10 in Northampton, injures biker
A bicyclist is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a crash with a motor vehicle on Route 10 in Northampton Sunday evening, police said. The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. when the bicyclist reportedly swerved into the driving lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling toward Easthampton on Easthampton Road, according to the Northampton Police Department. Both cyclist and the vehicle were traveling in the same direction.
Business Monday ETC: Oct. 10, 2022
The West of the River Chamber of Commerce was recently presented with $50,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act from the state. The presentation by state Sen. John C. Velis, D-Westfield, was held at the West Springfield Municipal Building in the Justin Morgan Auditorium. The West of the River Chamber...
Educator, volunteer, local nonprofits to be awarded by Southwick Rotary Club
SOUTHWICK — Rotary Club of Southwick President Mary Dee recently announced the recipients chosen for the 2022 Outstanding Vocational and Community Recognition Awards: the Southwick Lions Club, the Southwick Civic Fund, George A. LeBlanc, and Marie Cigal Daniels. “The world cannot function without volunteers,” said Ellen Miles, chair of...
Marriott Springfield at Tower Square reopening soon after $50M rehab
SPRINGFIELD — At Marriott Springfield Downtown the televisions connect seamlessly with travelers’ Netflix accounts, the beer and wine dispensers in the concierge lounge are “tap and take,” purchasable with a room key card, and phone chargers plug into the sofas in the combined lobby-bar-restaurant. “It’s the...
Chicopee Public Schools ask parents, teachers, students for input on finding replacement for fired superintendent
CHICOPEE – The School Committee will be asking teachers, parents, students and taxpayers what skills, experiences and qualities want in the next leader for the Chicopee Public Schools as members begin the search for a superintendent. A dozen focus group discussion sessions are planned to give the public an...
Worcester County real estate transactions: All sales Oct. 2-8
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 2 to Oct 8. There were 207 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,638-square-foot home on Honeysuckle Road in Worcester that sold for $375,000.
