WESTFIELD – It may have been a day off for school, but the St. Mary’s and Smith Academy girls soccer teams went to work. St. Mary’s entered Monday’s contest with an 8-2 overall record and 8-1 in the league, good for second place in the Bi-County. Smith Academy was nipping at the Saints’ heels, having compiled a record of 9-2-1 (9-2 league) for third in the Bi-County.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO