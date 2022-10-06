ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

A gruesome Canadian body horror movie slashes its way back into the hearts of fans

There’s nothing that sticks in the mind quite like the macabre and disgusting, and one of horror‘s favorite subgenres aims to lead you straight to the state of discomfort. Canadian body horror flick American Mary, which debuted at a horror film festival in 2022, has seen a sudden resurgence in conversation thanks to a Reddit post celebrating its insanities. Directed by twins Jen and Sylvia Soska, the film’s incredibly gratuitous violence and gore sky-rocketed it to a niche following in horror circles.
Could a “darker” character lure Chloë Grace Moretz to the MCU?

The MCU constantly pulls in new characters from the comics to get the on-screen adaption treatment. To fill these roles you need the right actor, and so far Marvel has done a fantastic job when it comes to casting, takings risks that pay off big time (Robert Downey Jr.), or casting a complete unknown (Iman Vellani). One actor they have approached proved she was superhero ready at the age of 12, but does she even want to take up the mantle again?
From the fantastical to the terrifying, ‘The Rings of Power’ star cast in the cult horror remake

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Emma Horvath will be starring in the Renny Harlin remake of the 2008 horror film The Strangers. The original film, written and directed by Bryan Bertino, wasn’t particularly successful when it first appeared in cinemas but went on to become a sleeper hit, cementing itself as a cult horror classic that went on to spawn a sequel, The Strangers: Prey at Night, and now a remake just over a decade later.
Fans petition to replace Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario

Now that the premiere of the brand new Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer has come and gone, reactions range from mixed to hopeful to angry about Chris Pratt using his (mostly) regular voice to give life to the famous Italian plumber. While the reactions aren’t as bad as say, the...
Netflix’s newest anticlimactic original defies critics once more to grab the top spot in 49 countries

At this stage, Netflix’s ongoing assault of original movies have become about as bulletproof as it gets, with almost every single one of them performing admirably on the rankings in spite of overwhelming critical apathy. The misses may outnumber the hits, then, but Luckiest Girl Alive is proving once more that it doesn’t mean a damn thing when it comes to convincing subscribers to push play.
‘House of the Dragon’ director says this week’s jaw-dropping episode is just ‘the calm before the storm’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 8. The latest installment of HBO’s House of the Dragon left even the most well-read of Westeros fans with their jaws on the floor, thanks to a shocking death and a surprise sting in the tale that marked a stark departure from the source material. But this is just the beginning of the show ratcheting up a gear, apparently, as episode director Geeta Patel is promising that episode 8 was only a prelude to the all the drama that’s about to unfurl.
Does Michael Myers get his powers from his mask?

For decades, the horror/slasher genre has shared plenty of common tropes, be it the final girl on whom the title of “scream queen” has been conferred, spooky fictional small towns haunted by unknown and unexplained actions of a serial killer, gory deaths, and, most importantly, masked murderers whose obscure identity have successfully augmented the films’ mysterious tone.
An unjustly ignored comic book bomb gets the band back together on Netflix

Even though countless insiders and analysts have been predicted for years that the comic book bubble is about to burst at any moment, it hasn’t happened yet. Unfortunately, the downside is that a number of unfairly overlooked offerings have slipped through the cracks, bombed at the box office, and then been largely forgotten, and The Losers is definitely one of them.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cannot afford to fail this pivotal character again

The original Black Panther is one of the finest movies in Marvel’s canon, there’s no doubt about that, but there are certain things the incoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever can do to improve on its predecessor. Giving us a third act not spoiled by some shoddy CGI, for one. Similarly, here’s hoping the sequel will find room to give one of its most talented castmembers and most intriguing characters more room to play, otherwise fans will be seriously ticked off.
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he saved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as a Disney Plus hero’s future is assured

Happy Monday, Marvel mavens. We kick off this new week with some intriguing reveals about the MCU’s recent past as well as a welcome promise about its future. First of all, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his own contribution to Multiverse of Madness that totally changed the film, while the leading man of one of the studio’s Disney Plus series confirms that they are definitely not done with this franchise. Let’s get cracking…
‘Werewolf by Night’ has a massive ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Easter Egg everybody missed

As a project set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recent Disney Plus debutant Werewolf by Night was of course packed with nods, winks, and Easter Eggs connecting to the past, present, and potential future of the superhero franchise. However, one major Thor: Love and Thunder connection has managed to slip almost completely under the radar, and it’s a doozy.
Who wins the Dance of the Dragons? ‘House of the Dragon’ explained

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon is an unequivocal smash hit. It’s breaking viewing records with a brand new story that takes place about 200 years before the original Game of Thrones. It’s also just as bloody, twisted, and violent as its predecessor.
‘Doctor Who’ centenary special trailer confirms Jodie Whittaker’s regeneration is right around the corner

The Thirteenth Doctor’s time in the TARDIS is almost up. Before this month is over, the Jodie Whittaker era of Doctor Who will have officially come to an end as our very first female Doctor, who took over the role back in 2017, will be saying goodbye to the character in the sci-fi show’s centenary special. Fans have been (not-so-)patiently waiting for our first look at the feature-length finale for ages, but now it’s finally here, revealing the episode’s surprisingly imminent release date in the process.
