Related
Royal Author Makes Shady Joke About Meghan Leaving Harry For A Famous Billionaire
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, are often at the center of commentary from royal watchers and authors. It's no secret that the press has been especially hard on the duchess. KQED reported on the criticism Meghan received while in the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Though she was trying to participate in traditions that come with a member of the royal family passing away, she just couldn't win.
Plans For The Queen's Favorite Pony Have Finally Been Announced
Queen Elizabeth II's love of horses was well known throughout her life. She received her first pony at the tender age of four and has continued to own horses ever since. According to the monarchy's official website, the queen was more than a casual hobbyist — she was an avid rider, breeder, and owner. She also entered her horses in competitive racing competitions and earned multiple wins over the years.
Here's How King Charles's Coronation Will Be Different Than Queen Elizabeth's
On September 8, 2022, Prince Charles of Wales became King Charles III when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. She had been monarch in Britain since 1952, when her father, King George VI, passed away at the very young age of 56 due to lung disease. She was not anointed as sovereign until her June 2, 1953 coronation (via Britannica).
The One Royal Meghan Markle Has A Special Connection With
Since Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, married Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, she has primarily focused on the couple's philanthropy efforts, as well as creating content for their deals with Netflix and Spotify. But before becoming a royal, Meghan was best known as an actress who got her start as a model on Howie Mandel's game show "Deal or No Deal," per IMDb. She also had parts in movies such as "Remember Me," "Horrible Bosses," "A Lot Like Love," and "Get Him to the Greek" before landing her breakout role in the TV drama "Suits."
RELATED PEOPLE
Megyn Kelly Absolutely Bashed Meghan Markle And Prince Harry During Interview With Royal Author
When Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made their famous "Megxit" departure from their official Buckingham Palace duties, they explained that the constant attacks they got from the British tabloids were taking a serious toll on their mental health (via The New York Times). Meghan, in particular, was targeted for her nationality, her race, and her status as a commoner, and the couple claimed that the palace didn't do enough to protect her from the haters.
Kate Gosselin: A Closer Look At The Reality TV Star's Life
When "Jon and Kate Plus Eight" first premiered on Discovery Health, it garnered tons of attention from people who were curious to know about the family dynamics of such a large household. 2007 was a big year for the Gosselin family, because it was the year reality TV cameras started following them around to capture their every move. According to Time.com, the show eventually moved over to TLC, where it received even more positive feedback from a much larger audience. In fact, the family as a whole was able to pull in a dedicated fan base of loyal viewers while the show was still airing.
Royal Expert Makes A Bold Claim About Meghan And Harry's Finances
When they stepped down from their roles as senior working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed their intention to continue living a life of public service — despite the queen's assertions that it couldn't be done, per People. In the years since, the celebrity couple has also scored lucrative deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify. However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have run into unexpected problems with their new careers.
A Source Sets The Record Straight About Meghan And Harry's Upcoming Netflix Show
The Sussexes' Netflix show is already a must-watch, and it hasn't even come out yet. As Page Six reported back in May, as part of their multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming giant, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are filming an "at-home" with the Sussexes docuseries similar to the all-conquering "Keeping up with the Kardashians," which naturally put the famous family on the map.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sarah Ferguson Opens Up About The Queen's Corgis
Queen Elizabeth II was rarely seen without her corgis. The former monarch was given her first corgi in 1933 by her father, King George VI. A seven-year-old Elizabeth named the puppy Dookie, which was reportedly the nickname given to her father when he was Prince Albert, Duke of York (via Marie Claire). He took on the name George after his coronation in 1937 (via Royal Central).
PETS・
House of the Dragon: Paddy Considine opens up about episode eight’s big plot development
House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine has unpacked the big moment from episode eight.The latest episode of the hit Game of Thronesspin-off aired on Sunday night (9 October) in the US, arriving in the UK on Monday morning.Spoilers follow for House of the Dragon episode eight – you have been warned!The major plot development in the episode, titled “The Lord of the Tides”, saw King Viserys (Considine) pass away after a long, gruelling illness.“I think it’s very noble and dignified how he goes,” Considine said, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s suffering terribly from an affliction....
Significant Other Directors Dan Berk & Robert Olsen On Their New 'Anti-Date Movie' - Exclusive Interview
It's that time of year again to snuggle up with a cup of hot cocoa and get your scare on. Luckily, Paramount Pictures' new horror film "Significant Other," described by directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen as "the perfect anti-date movie," offers a perfect option for a scary movie night. "Significant Other" tells the tale of young couple Ruth and Harry (portrayed by Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy) who embark on a weekend backpacking trip in the remote Oregon woods of the Pacific Northwest. But Ruth can't seem to shake the feeling that something feels off, and she may be right.
Kate Middleton Shares Her First Video Message As Princess Of Wales
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her successor, King Charles III, announced that William and Catherine would become the Prince and Princess of Wales, per People. Kate's new title is especially poignant as the last person to hold it was her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. But a source pointed out that while "the new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Larry the cat takes on fox outside No 10
There are not just wolves at the door of 10 Downing Street. Larry the cat, who serves as chief mouser to the Cabinet Office, has been captured on camera chasing a fox from outside the prime minister’s residence. In footage sure to appear in the next BBC natural history...
Lucy Lawless Talks Season 3 Of My Life Is Murder - Exclusive Interview
"My Life Is Murder" is returning for Season 3 on October 10, with Lucy Lawless once again at the center of the show as the unstoppable investigator Alexa Crowe. She's rejoined by loveable cast members Ebony Vagulans, Rawiri Jobe, Joe Naufahu, Martin Henderson, new cast member Tatum Warren-Ngata, and wonderful guest stars each episode. The series somehow manages to remain a fun and lighthearted watch despite each episode centering around a different murder mystery. Anyone new to the show can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 on Acorn TV.
Martha Millan Describes How She Found Out The Cleaning Lady Was Getting A Season 2 - Exclusive
"The Cleaning Lady" was one of Fox's breakout hits of the 2021-2022 season, and the drama is keeping the momentum going for Season 2. Actress Martha Millan, who plays Fiona De La Rosa, has been a pillar of the show since its pilot episode and spoke with The List after the series made the highest ratings for a Fox series premiere in two years, per Millan.
