ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

DPS identifies two killed in SE Travis Co. crash

Authorities have have identified the two people who were killed early Sunday morning in southeast Travis County after a single-vehicle crash. It happened in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane, just east of the intersection with Kellam Road. Investigators with the Department of Public Safety say at around 2:25 a.m....
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

2 dead after overnight crash in SE Travis County

Two people were killed in a one-vehicle crash overnight in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to intersection of Pearce Lane and Kellam Road around 2:33 a.m. The Austin Fire Department, Travis County Fire Rescue and STAR Flight also responded. ALSO | Family of 6 displaced after NW Austin...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Family of 6 displaced after NW Austin house fire

Six people were displaced after a house fire in northwest Austin Saturday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department, along with units from Cedar Park and Round Rock, responded to the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive just after noon. The fire in the two-story home was mostly confined to the attic area...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Check you smoke detectors; Fire Prevention Week is here

AUSTIN, Texas — "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape" That's the theme for America's 100th annual Fire Prevention Week. It coincides with the anniversary of the 1871 Great Chicago Fire, but here in central Texas, the timing is also a heads-up for a dangerous change in the weather. The...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, TX
Fayette County, TX
Crime & Safety
Bastrop, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Creek, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Bastrop, TX
CBS Austin

Austin could update cemetery rules for the first time in 45 years

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin (COA) is trying to update its cemetery rules for the first time in 45 years. On Monday, city officials held a community engagement meeting to get the public's input on changes that would overhaul the 1978 rules that have been described as outdated, inconsistent, and vague.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline

The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Local business welcome revenue from ACL weekend one

AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is in the books. Since 2006 festival organizers say the event has brought in billions of dollars for Austin’s economy. So—have any nearby businesses benefitted from the festival so far? CBS Austin’s Paige Hubbard spent...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fayette Co
CBS Austin

Medical Minute: A new method treats a common medical condition

10/10/22 — There is a new method to treat a common medical condition. Andrew Rinehart from Valley Side Medical Clinic explains why Acoustic Wave Therapy may be a better approach for treating ED. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Find your fall style and more in this edition of Austin Home Magazine!

If you're in need of some fall inspiration for your place then you may want to pick up the latest edition of Austin Home Magazine! Editor-in-chief, Lara Hallock, joined Trevor to chat all things fall, give us the inside scoop on an incredible 3D printed home here in town, and share how one of Austin's hottest lifestyle bloggers styles her own home.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with KMFA Composer-in-Residence Quinn Mason

Earlier this year, we talked about KMFA 89.5's new Draylen Mason Composer-in-Residence program. We introduced you then to Quinn Mason, a Dallas-based young composer who became the inaugural composer in the program. Now the final two pieces of three commissioned works are finally premiering to the public. You can experience...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Austin

Austin airport expects to see more travelers with major events coming

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits music festival is known for drawing thousands to the area. For Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, that’s good for business. But for travelers, the heavier traffic could be a nuisance. Officials tell us there are some important tips to know before heading out...
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher getting trolled for postgame comment after Texas A&M's loss to Alabama

Jimbo Fisher’s team nearly knocked off No. 1 Alabama in back-to-back years, this time at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama held on to defeat Texas A&M 24-20. Alabama kept the Aggies in the game by turning it over 4 times and missing 2 field goals. In Bryce Young’s absence, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe fumbled twice and threw an interception. Running back Jase McClellan fumbled, too.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS Austin

Annual enrollment time! Tips to make sound economic choices with your Medicare plan

October 15th marks the start of the Medicare annual enrollment period. With the national inflation rate at all-time highs, it is more important than ever for older adults to make Medicare decisions in a cost-effective way. Joining us to discuss the annual enrollment period and what you need to know is Bob O’Connor, Vice President at Aetna Medicare, a CVS Health Company.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy