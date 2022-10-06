Read full article on original website
DPS identifies two killed in SE Travis Co. crash
Authorities have have identified the two people who were killed early Sunday morning in southeast Travis County after a single-vehicle crash. It happened in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane, just east of the intersection with Kellam Road. Investigators with the Department of Public Safety say at around 2:25 a.m....
2 dead after overnight crash in SE Travis County
Two people were killed in a one-vehicle crash overnight in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to intersection of Pearce Lane and Kellam Road around 2:33 a.m. The Austin Fire Department, Travis County Fire Rescue and STAR Flight also responded. ALSO | Family of 6 displaced after NW Austin...
Family of 6 displaced after NW Austin house fire
Six people were displaced after a house fire in northwest Austin Saturday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department, along with units from Cedar Park and Round Rock, responded to the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive just after noon. The fire in the two-story home was mostly confined to the attic area...
Check you smoke detectors; Fire Prevention Week is here
AUSTIN, Texas — "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape" That's the theme for America's 100th annual Fire Prevention Week. It coincides with the anniversary of the 1871 Great Chicago Fire, but here in central Texas, the timing is also a heads-up for a dangerous change in the weather. The...
Austin could update cemetery rules for the first time in 45 years
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin (COA) is trying to update its cemetery rules for the first time in 45 years. On Monday, city officials held a community engagement meeting to get the public's input on changes that would overhaul the 1978 rules that have been described as outdated, inconsistent, and vague.
Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline
The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
Ukrainians in Austin rally against Russian invasion after deadly missile strikes
AUSTIN, Texas — Local Ukrainians living in Austin rallied Monday night at the Texas State Capitol to protest the latest attack on Ukraine. They are condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's missile strike and asking world leaders to support Ukraine. Dozens of people stood outside of the Capitol gates in...
Local business welcome revenue from ACL weekend one
AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is in the books. Since 2006 festival organizers say the event has brought in billions of dollars for Austin’s economy. So—have any nearby businesses benefitted from the festival so far? CBS Austin’s Paige Hubbard spent...
Medical Minute: A new method treats a common medical condition
10/10/22 — There is a new method to treat a common medical condition. Andrew Rinehart from Valley Side Medical Clinic explains why Acoustic Wave Therapy may be a better approach for treating ED. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
KVUE
Elon Musk's tunneling company wants to dump thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into Texas waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — New filings show Elon Musk’s tunneling company has requested to dump more than 140,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River near its property in Bastrop. Gapped Bass LLC, a company affiliated with top executives at The Boring Company, is asking the...
Find your fall style and more in this edition of Austin Home Magazine!
If you're in need of some fall inspiration for your place then you may want to pick up the latest edition of Austin Home Magazine! Editor-in-chief, Lara Hallock, joined Trevor to chat all things fall, give us the inside scoop on an incredible 3D printed home here in town, and share how one of Austin's hottest lifestyle bloggers styles her own home.
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with KMFA Composer-in-Residence Quinn Mason
Earlier this year, we talked about KMFA 89.5's new Draylen Mason Composer-in-Residence program. We introduced you then to Quinn Mason, a Dallas-based young composer who became the inaugural composer in the program. Now the final two pieces of three commissioned works are finally premiering to the public. You can experience...
Austin airport expects to see more travelers with major events coming
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits music festival is known for drawing thousands to the area. For Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, that’s good for business. But for travelers, the heavier traffic could be a nuisance. Officials tell us there are some important tips to know before heading out...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq leaves Red River Showdown vs. Texas with apparent injury
DALLAS — Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq was taken to the locker room due to an apparent injury during the second quarter of the Red River Showdown against Texas on Saturday. OU radio sideline analyst Chris Plank first noted Farooq's departure from the game. Prior to leaving Saturday's contest,...
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rivalry Post Couldn’t Have Turned Out Better
Matthew McConaughey is a Texas Longhorns icon. The 52-year-old Uvalde native graduated from the university,… The post Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rivalry Post Couldn’t Have Turned Out Better appeared first on Outsider.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher getting trolled for postgame comment after Texas A&M's loss to Alabama
Jimbo Fisher’s team nearly knocked off No. 1 Alabama in back-to-back years, this time at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama held on to defeat Texas A&M 24-20. Alabama kept the Aggies in the game by turning it over 4 times and missing 2 field goals. In Bryce Young’s absence, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe fumbled twice and threw an interception. Running back Jase McClellan fumbled, too.
Annual enrollment time! Tips to make sound economic choices with your Medicare plan
October 15th marks the start of the Medicare annual enrollment period. With the national inflation rate at all-time highs, it is more important than ever for older adults to make Medicare decisions in a cost-effective way. Joining us to discuss the annual enrollment period and what you need to know is Bob O’Connor, Vice President at Aetna Medicare, a CVS Health Company.
