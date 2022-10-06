Read full article on original website
Related
Teens accused in deadly west San Antonio shooting are being detained
SAN ANTONIO — Detained for 10 days. That’s the latest development in the effort to get justice for a murder last Tuesday where around 100 rounds were fired into the home of an innocent woman, who died from a gunshot wound to the head. In juvenile court on...
Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying suspect who failed to stop and render aid
SAN ANTONIO — Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in identifying the suspect who hit and killed a bicyclist on the west side of town. Hnery Arizola was riding his bicycle on September 26 around 1:32 a.m. on the the 6100 block of Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy when he was hit from behind by a driver who had partially left the roadway to the right.
KVIA
San Antonio officer who shot 17-year-old in a McDonald’s parking lot is identified
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Authorities in Texas have identified the officer who shot and critically injured a teenager in a McDonald's parking lot. Bodycam footage captured the incident in San Antonio last Sunday appears to contradict the officer's own account. San Antonio Officer James Brennand was fired for violating the...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Suspect arrested after woman found beaten to death
SAN ANTONIO – One suspect is in custody after a woman was found beaten to death on the city’s Southeast side Saturday night, said San Antonio Police. At 11 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 300 block of Prestwick Boulevard, according to SAPD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
DPS identifies two killed in SE Travis Co. crash
Authorities have have identified the two people who were killed early Sunday morning in southeast Travis County after a single-vehicle crash. It happened in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane, just east of the intersection with Kellam Road. Investigators with the Department of Public Safety say at around 2:25 a.m....
CBS Austin
Two people are dead after altercation between neighbors led to fatal shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating what led to a fatal shooting between neighbors that left two men dead and one hospitalized. The incident happened at the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Oak Meadows Apartments at around 1:27 a.m. Police say that residents in building 12 and...
TMZ.com
Teenager Shot By Cop At McDonald's On Life Support, Major Organs Punctured
The 17-year-old shot multiple times by a cop while eating outside a McDonald's is on life support after several of his organs were punctured ... TMZ has learned. Erik Cantu's family, through his attorney Brian Powers, tells TMZ the teen has undergone multiple surgeries to repair major organs that were damaged -- a result of the gunfire.
KSAT 12
Three more teens in custody after 25-year-old woman killed in drive-by shooting, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Three more teens are now in custody after a drive-by shooting claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman in West Bexar County nearly a week ago, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. One of the suspects was named Saturday -- 17-year-old Johnny Bermea, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Two young people shot while skating at North Side skate park, suspects on the run
SAN ANTONIO – Police say two men are fighting for their life after being shot while skating at a park on the North Side of the city. Officers received a call at around 7:51 p.m. on the 1500 block of Fresno St. for a shooting in progress. When officers...
myfoxzone.com
Neighbors wonder what is happening in their community after crime wave sweeps through neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO — Three more teens have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting that left one innocent woman dead, and another injured on Tuesday. A 14-year-old who was wanted in Tuesday's shooting was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest on foot. A 15-year-old wanted in the shooting was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
18-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After A Hit-And-Run Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police reported a hit-and-run accident on Saturday night. The officials stated that the incident occurred on the 200 block on Southcross Ranch [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
2 killed in crash near Del Valle identified; 3rd person taken to hospital
Multiple agencies responded to a call for a vehicle rescue in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTSA
San Antonio man sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatal shooting, armed robbery
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man now has a sentence of 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to an armed robbery that killed an East Side convenience store owner. The robbery happened at a store owned by Sri Lankan native Gemunu Gamarachchilage, who was...
KSAT 12
Toddler not wearing seatbelt hospitalized in rollover crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash in the city’s Southeast side left a three-year-old hospitalized Saturday, according to San Antonio police. At 12:15 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer traveling southbound on Southeast Loop 410 stepped on her brakes, swerving from one lane to another to avoid a slow down in traffic, said SAPD.
Woman hit ex's wife with metal pipe at H-E-B parking lot, SAPD says
She also stabbed her ex with a screwdriver, police say.
KSAT 12
Woman opens apartment door to find boyfriend outside with gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was expecting her boyfriend to come home after a night out with friends found him outside her door, suffering from gunshot wounds. San Antonio police were called to the couple’s apartment, located near Loop 410 and Evers Road, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up workplace for Toyota subcontractors, records show
SAN ANTONIO – An employee for a Toyota subcontractor has been arrested after police said he threatened to shoot up his workplace earlier this week. Kevin Louis Kresta, 51, was booked on Wednesday and charged with terroristic threat causing public fear, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
OLLU student-athlete killed in weekend head-on crash
SAN ANTONIO – Angelina Martinez, a student-athlete at Our Lady of the Lake University, was identified as one of two drivers killed in a head-on crash Sunday. At 3:20 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway, said SAPD. Police said a...
2 People Killed, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The crash was reported at around 3:20 a.m. at the 12500 block of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Two dead following overnight car crash in Del Valle, according to TCSO
DEL VALLE, Texas — A car crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday has led to two people dead and one transported to a local hospital. At around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, a vehicle collided into a pole in the 14000 block of Pearce Ln near Kellam Rd. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.
Comments / 0