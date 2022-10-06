ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying suspect who failed to stop and render aid

SAN ANTONIO — Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in identifying the suspect who hit and killed a bicyclist on the west side of town. Hnery Arizola was riding his bicycle on September 26 around 1:32 a.m. on the the 6100 block of Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy when he was hit from behind by a driver who had partially left the roadway to the right.
KSAT 12

SAPD: Suspect arrested after woman found beaten to death

SAN ANTONIO – One suspect is in custody after a woman was found beaten to death on the city’s Southeast side Saturday night, said San Antonio Police. At 11 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 300 block of Prestwick Boulevard, according to SAPD.
CBS Austin

DPS identifies two killed in SE Travis Co. crash

Authorities have have identified the two people who were killed early Sunday morning in southeast Travis County after a single-vehicle crash. It happened in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane, just east of the intersection with Kellam Road. Investigators with the Department of Public Safety say at around 2:25 a.m....
TMZ.com

Teenager Shot By Cop At McDonald's On Life Support, Major Organs Punctured

The 17-year-old shot multiple times by a cop while eating outside a McDonald's is on life support after several of his organs were punctured ... TMZ has learned. Erik Cantu's family, through his attorney Brian Powers, tells TMZ the teen has undergone multiple surgeries to repair major organs that were damaged -- a result of the gunfire.
myfoxzone.com

Neighbors wonder what is happening in their community after crime wave sweeps through neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO — Three more teens have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting that left one innocent woman dead, and another injured on Tuesday. A 14-year-old who was wanted in Tuesday's shooting was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest on foot. A 15-year-old wanted in the shooting was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
KSAT 12

Toddler not wearing seatbelt hospitalized in rollover crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash in the city’s Southeast side left a three-year-old hospitalized Saturday, according to San Antonio police. At 12:15 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer traveling southbound on Southeast Loop 410 stepped on her brakes, swerving from one lane to another to avoid a slow down in traffic, said SAPD.
KSAT 12

OLLU student-athlete killed in weekend head-on crash

SAN ANTONIO – Angelina Martinez, a student-athlete at Our Lady of the Lake University, was identified as one of two drivers killed in a head-on crash Sunday. At 3:20 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway, said SAPD. Police said a...
KVUE

Two dead following overnight car crash in Del Valle, according to TCSO

DEL VALLE, Texas — A car crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday has led to two people dead and one transported to a local hospital. At around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, a vehicle collided into a pole in the 14000 block of Pearce Ln near Kellam Rd. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.
