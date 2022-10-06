Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leak allegedly reveals number of new Pokemon & Pokedex
As the release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet draws near, leaks begin to pile up claiming to provide information regarding the size of the Pokedex and the number of new Pokemon. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are a month away, set to release on November 18, 2022. And fans are...
Pokemon Go Mega Gyarados Raid Day extended after Niantic announces start time mistake
Niantic has announced that the Pokemon Go Mega Gyarados Raid Day will now be extended following an error with start times in the certain regions of the world. Pokemon Go Raid Days are a great opportunity for fans to grind high levels of their favorite species. During the Season of Light, many fan favorites are being featured in Raids, including the popular Kantonian Water-type Mega Gyarados.
Pokemon Go shiny glitch creates Halloween Jolteon and players want it for real
Pokemon Go players have discovered a visual bug in the game that’s turning Jolteon into the perfect mascot for Halloween season and now they’re pleading for it to be made official. Pokemon Go is known for adding seasonal decorations, outfits, and accessories to different Pokemon species in time...
Apex Legends leak reveals ‘Golden Tickets’ coming as Season 15 teasers mount
A datamine for Apex Legends has revealed a new teaser event for Season 15 which tasks players with crafting golden tickets. Apex Legends Season 15 is nearly here, and players are eager to discover what Respawn has in store. Fans expect Season 15 to drop around November 1, 2022, which...
Coral Island early access showcased by YouTube streamer ahead of launch
Slice-of-life YouTuber Play with Josh has streamed gameplay of Coral Island’s early access build ahead of release. The footage shows a promising and brightly colored island for players to explore. Coral Island is a highly anticipated slice-of-life farming sim that has been in development for the past few years....
Fortnite leaker claims Doctor Who crossover is coming in the future
Recent Fortnite leaks claim the battle royale is getting another massive crossover — this time with the Doctor Who television series. Fortnite has become synonymous with major crossovers, with high-profile crossover events including Marvel, Star Wars, and Dragon Ball Z. Fans worried about an end to crossover content will...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaker leaves fans begging for Mega Evolution
Leaker Riddler Khu has posted a set of clues for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that include images from several past games. It has left fans begging in the comments for a confirmation that Mega Evolution could come to Paldea. The release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is just around...
Foam pit at TwitchCon was the biggest controversy of the whole event
Despite a world of streamers colliding, it wasn’t the usually outspoken and sometimes ego-driven content creators that caused a stir at TwitchCon – instead, it was a simple foam pit. TwitchCon, held twice a year, once in Europe and once in the US, is intended to be a...
Wild Hearts preview: A budding rival to the Monster Hunter series
Capcom’s Monster Hunter franchise has largely been unchallenged in a genre of its own for the last few generations but through a surprise partnership between Koei Tecmo and EA, a new challenger in Wild Hearts is shaping up to be its most formidable rival yet. With a faster pace, more fluid combat systems, and unique gadgets to be constructed on the fly, you’ll quickly be hooked into the world of Azuma.
FIFA 23 players slam EA over mistakenly released Ultimate Team Hero packs
FIFA 23 players have slammed developers EA after a tradeable guaranteed FUT Hero pack was released on the Ultimate Team store for just 25,000 coins, leading to some players making or losing vast amounts. FUT Heroes are eminently desirable in Ultimate Team, especially at such an early stage of the...
Cloud9 Blaber wishes that “competition was better” in NA
North America hasn’t had the best luck at Worlds 2022 so far. We sat with Cloud9 jungler Blaber to ask about the level of competition in North America, and how that’s prepared him for playing at Worlds. It’s no secret that North America has had a rough go...
Orianna disabled at LoL Worlds 2022 over game-breaking bug
Orianna will be disabled at Worlds 2022 after a game-altering bug occurred in the matchup between Rogue and GAM Esports on October 9. A mere day after making her Worlds group stage debut, Riot Games announced that they would be disabling Orianna at the tournament until further notice. The decision came after a bug with her Command: Shockwave (R) was spotted in Rogue’s matchup versus GAM Esports.
Syndra rework sees League mage’s play rate boom, but win rate lags behind
Syndra’s rework landed on League of Legends servers on patch 12.19, and it’s given the mid lane mage a boon in play rate — but her win rate is still sitting below 50%. While players are overall happy with the direction of the changes, it’s not quite to parity.
“Unfair” Loba disadvantage is still not fixed after 2 years in Apex Legends
Apex Legends players are annoyed that a design issue with Loba has still not been fixed despite the fact she’s been in the battle royale for almost 10 seasons at this point. When Loba was first introduced to Apex Legends all the way back in Season 5, plenty of fans wondered how her abilities – specifically her bracelet and Black Market Boutique – would affect the battle royale’s meta.
Blizzard disables Bastion & Torbjorn in Overwatch 2 due to game-breaking bugs
Blizzard has opted to disable both Bastion and Torbjorn from Overwatch 2 in light of some game-breaking bugs that popped up shortly after launch. Just days after Overwatch 2 went live in ‘early access’, two popular characters have been temporarily pulled from the game. Both Bastion and Torbjorn are no longer available in competitive play, with the latter only accessible in Quick Play while Blizzard irons out some key issues.
McDonald’s confirms Overwatch 2 crossover after employee leaks
Overwatch 2 and McDonald’s are officially crossing over just a month after leaks suggested that a partnership was in the works between the two. The sequel to Blizzard’s iconic hero shooter is finally here and after a rocky start with DDoS attacks, the game has stabilized and players are enjoying themselves.
Riot disqualify EQ Cerise Valorant team for cheating in VCT Game Changers Qualifier
Riot Games have announced a new competitive ruling disqualifying team EQ Cerise from the VCT Game Changers for allegedly cheating in a match versus CLG Red. Riot Games is continuing to push forward women’s esports with their Valorant tournament series, Game Changers. In November, the Game Changers circuit will...
Ludwig claims Twitch has “a lot to learn” in light of major TwitchCon 2022 issues
In a new YouTube video, Ludwig broke down TwitchCon 2022 and discussed some of the biggest issues from the event following the backlash circulating online. TwitchCon was held in San Diego this past weekend, with content creators and gaming influencers from all over the world attending the event. However, much of the discourse surrounding TwitchCon has been focused on the issues surrounding one particular foam pit section.
CoD leaker claims footballers Messi, Neymar & more will be Modern Warfare 2 Operators
A renowned Call of Duty leaker has suggested that some of the world’s greatest footballers could arrive in Modern Warfare 2, with names such as Messi and Neymar listed as potential Operators in the upcoming title. Call of Duty is always finding new ways to break ground, make things...
Valorant’s in-game Tournament mode explained: Leaked systems, release window
Valorant’s long-awaited Tournament mode is almost ready to ship out to all. Leaks have indicated it is soon to be released, so here’s everything you need to know including how it’ll work. Riot has long promised Valorant players a Clash-style tournament system in-game. Taking inspiration from League...
