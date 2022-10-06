ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

New bar in Elmira offering free rides home to combat the issue of drinking and driving

By Rhea Jha
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMCkl_0iPBGJKU00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re out, and your designated driver has one too many drinks, at most bars, you would be out of a ride. But not at Pick’s Pub! The new bar in Elmira is making sure its customers get home safely through a partnership with a local taxi service.

“If we’re going to serve a beer why not offer them a ride home,” said the owner of Pick’s Pub, Steve Pickering.

While Pickering is now the owner of a bar, those that are local might better recognize him under the more formal title of Sergeant.

“I’m a retired police officer right here in the village of Elmira Heights, so I worked there for 20 years and I’ve arrested many DWIs myself,” said Pickering.

Pickering doesn’t want his customers to suffer the same consequences that he had become all too familiar with in his previous job. Pick’s Pub is partnering with Total Transportation of Elmira in offering the ‘Free Ride Home,’ program.

If a customer isn’t in a state to drive, they can ask the bartender, who will then call Total Transportation to pick them up. A cab driver will then arrive at the bar to pick you up and bring you home, free of charge.

“We are going to put priority on these calls so these people can get home quickly and safely… and have a good time when they go out and not have to think about getting home. Let us take care of that!” said Peter Kadar, owner of Total Transportation of Elmira.

Pick’s Pub will not be charging any overnight parking fees, and if you’re parked on the road, Pickering says, “We can call the local agency, which is the Elmira police department, and let them know that they got a safe ride home and they’ll give them a pass for parking overnight as well.”

Right now Pickering is paying for these rides out of pocket, but he hopes other bars will join in on the program, and even collaborate on creating a fund.

“I think that it’s something that a bar owner should do… And if we happen to give somebody one too many by chance, and they go out and drive, and something bad happens I would feel guilty for the rest of my life, so I don’t mind taking money out of my pocket and paying for them to get home safe,” said Pickering

If other bars are interested in implementing this program all they have to do is contact Total Transporation.

Once he gets more funding Pickering also wants to implement a ride back to your car service the next morning at a discounted price, or even for free.

Pick’s Pub will hold its grand opening the weekend of Oct. 14 and 15. The pub is located at 101 Prescott Ave, Elmira Heights, N.Y. 14903.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 7

Carri Smith
3d ago

I'm from Southern Cali, and that's what many of the pubs do for their customers. it is a fantastic service which allows patrons to be able to enjoy themselves AND keep everyone safe! Kudos to Picks Pub!!!

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Trick or Treating Safety Tips

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Halloween is just around the corner. It is one of the most exciting holidays for children and adults. Dressing up as your favorite characters is fun, and of course, free candy is great too! But safety does need to come first, even during Holidays. You and your family can have a […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Places with the most expensive homes in Steuben County

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Steuben County, NY using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 7 cities and […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Lifestyle
Elmira, NY
Restaurants
Elmira, NY
Food & Drinks
Elmira, NY
Traffic
City
Elmira Heights, NY
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

VOTE: Best burger in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We saw last week how passionate many of you are about Binghamton-area food. A lot of different restaurants were mentioned in the comments on Facebook, so we wanted to give our readers, not TripAdvisor, the chance to pick their favorite burger joint. We expanded the...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Annual ghost walk tour at Woodlawn cemetery

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – For 16 years, the annual ghost walk has been a big part of the Elmira community. People of all ages come to the Woodlawn cemetery to enjoy a walking tour of four grave sites. The tour gives them a great deal of historic information about some of the residents who lived […]
ELMIRA, NY
News 8 WROC

Naples 18-year-old ticketed for fatal crash in Yates Co.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday morning in the town of Italy on Italy Valley Road near Olney Road. Through the course of their investigation, deputies determined that 18-year-old Tyge E. Johnson, of Naples, was driving southbound when he rounded a curve […]
YATES COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Food Drink#The Free Ride Home
WETM 18 News

Road closures coming around Keuka Lake

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers around Keuka Lake are being reminded that two major roads will be under construction starting this week. The New York Department of Transportation announced that sections of State Routes 14A and 54A will be reduced to single traffic for paving rehabilitation. The road work will take place from 7:00 […]
BRANCHPORT, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego’s farm winery is an all season get-away

Tucked away off Route 96 in Owego, N.Y., and nestled amongst beautiful dense trees in a park-like setting is Glen Park Vineyards, a farm winery. A stop along the Tioga Beverage Trail, the winery is located at 633 Allen Glen Rd. The business first opened its doors in 2014. New...
OWEGO, NY
wxhc.com

Tractor Trailer Drives off I81 and Crashes on Little York Crossing

Update: As of 10:30 this morning, (October 8th) the tractor trailer has been removed. Around 5:30 in the morning today, October 8th, the Homer Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a tractor trailer driving off I81, going into the median, and then landing on the road below. When...
HOMER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsChannel 36

Meet Turbo, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Turbo, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Turbo is a six-month-old male shepherd mix who is naturally playful and loves attention. He is selective when it comes to his canine friends, and the shelter is unsure how he would get along with cats. As for children, households with children ages 12 and up would be the best option.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Officials plan new parking lot, charging stations in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — More parking may be coming to a cemetery in Owego. The Friends of Evergreen Cemetery recently received a $25,000 grant to build a parking lot. It would be located on East Avenue. Owego officials are reviewing the project. Elsewhere in Owego, four electric vehicle charging...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy