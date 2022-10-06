New bar in Elmira offering free rides home to combat the issue of drinking and driving

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re out, and your designated driver has one too many drinks, at most bars, you would be out of a ride. But not at Pick’s Pub! The new bar in Elmira is making sure its customers get home safely through a partnership with a local taxi service.

“If we’re going to serve a beer why not offer them a ride home,” said the owner of Pick’s Pub, Steve Pickering.

While Pickering is now the owner of a bar, those that are local might better recognize him under the more formal title of Sergeant.

“I’m a retired police officer right here in the village of Elmira Heights, so I worked there for 20 years and I’ve arrested many DWIs myself,” said Pickering.

Pickering doesn’t want his customers to suffer the same consequences that he had become all too familiar with in his previous job. Pick’s Pub is partnering with Total Transportation of Elmira in offering the ‘Free Ride Home,’ program.

If a customer isn’t in a state to drive, they can ask the bartender, who will then call Total Transportation to pick them up. A cab driver will then arrive at the bar to pick you up and bring you home, free of charge.

“We are going to put priority on these calls so these people can get home quickly and safely… and have a good time when they go out and not have to think about getting home. Let us take care of that!” said Peter Kadar, owner of Total Transportation of Elmira.

Pick’s Pub will not be charging any overnight parking fees, and if you’re parked on the road, Pickering says, “We can call the local agency, which is the Elmira police department, and let them know that they got a safe ride home and they’ll give them a pass for parking overnight as well.”

Right now Pickering is paying for these rides out of pocket, but he hopes other bars will join in on the program, and even collaborate on creating a fund.

“I think that it’s something that a bar owner should do… And if we happen to give somebody one too many by chance, and they go out and drive, and something bad happens I would feel guilty for the rest of my life, so I don’t mind taking money out of my pocket and paying for them to get home safe,” said Pickering

If other bars are interested in implementing this program all they have to do is contact Total Transporation.

Once he gets more funding Pickering also wants to implement a ride back to your car service the next morning at a discounted price, or even for free.

Pick’s Pub will hold its grand opening the weekend of Oct. 14 and 15. The pub is located at 101 Prescott Ave, Elmira Heights, N.Y. 14903.

