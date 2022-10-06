ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO

'I hate that he lost a squad car': Neighbors react to mental health call that ends with patrol car crash

VELDA VILLAGE HILLS, Mo. — There is little traffic on Scharell Houston's tree-lined street in north St. Louis County. It's the kind of place where neighbors know each other, not one — she said — where someone would expect to see a suspect slip past police and steal their patrol car. But that is exactly what happened Sunday afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
St. Charles police warn parents to check children's candy from Saturday trunk or treat

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A small bag of Delta 8 edibles was reportedly found in a child's Halloween candy after a trunk or treat event at a car show in St. Charles. On Saturday, the St. Charles Police Department made a Facebook post warning parents whose children participated Saturday in the trunk or treat at JJ's Car Show located at 1215 S. Duchesne Drive in St. Charles to check their kids' candy for Delta 8 edibles.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Sunday fire destroys home of St. Charles family

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Charles family lost their home to a fire Sunday morning. Central County Fire Rescue said the fire had almost consumed the entire house before they arrived. A neighbor had called 911 at about 10:45 Sunday morning saying their neighbor's house on Fort Sumter Way was engulfed in flames, Central County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Jason Meinershagen said.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Midterms 2022: Here are important deadlines for Missouri, Illinois voters

ST. LOUIS — The 2022 midterm election is right around the corner, and there are many county, state and federal offices on the Nov. 8 ballot. Ballotpedia reported a total of 469 seats in the U.S. Congress up for election this November, including 34 Senate seats and all 436 seats in the majority-Democratic House of Representatives. The election also puts 36 gubernatorial seats up for grabs, including the office of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
MISSOURI STATE
