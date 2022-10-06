ST. LOUIS — The 2022 midterm election is right around the corner, and there are many county, state and federal offices on the Nov. 8 ballot. Ballotpedia reported a total of 469 seats in the U.S. Congress up for election this November, including 34 Senate seats and all 436 seats in the majority-Democratic House of Representatives. The election also puts 36 gubernatorial seats up for grabs, including the office of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

