Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: All lanes open on I-15, delays remain in area
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – At this time, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reports that all lanes on Interstate-15 are now open. The agency adds that delays remain in the area. ORIGINAL STORY: UDOT: Crash, major delays on I-15 October 10, 2022 / 7:25 P.M. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash that occurred in Sandy […]
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City leaders focusing on three areas to bring crime down
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City leaders say crime is down in the city. Specifically, Mayor Erin Mendenall and Police Chief Mike Brown say violent crimes are down 4.5 percent. In an effort, to bring those numbers down even more, Brown says his department is now focusing on small portions of the city.
PCFD extinguished another I-80 vehicle fire before it spread
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — At approximately 2:45 p.m. on October 7, Park City Fire District responded to a call about another vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound. Four emergency vehicles responded […]
kslnewsradio.com
Ramp on northbound I-15 closed due to overturned fertilizer tank
SALT LAKE CITY — A truck carrying a fertilizer tank rolled on the northbound I-15 ramp to I-80 on Monday morning, closing the ramp to traffic for at least an hour. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of the Utah Highway Patrol, the truck leaked an estimated 400 gallons of fertilizer when it overturned.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Provo apartment building evacuated overnight due to fire
PROVO, Utah — Crews are cleaning up after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Provo. Capt. Sam Armstrong with Provo Fire & Rescue said firefighters were called out to the building, located near 600 North and 400 East, at approximately 11:42 p.m. Sunday. Armstrong said the...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $9.2 Million, This Mountain Contemporary Masterpiece in Park City has The Capability of Taking Your Breath Away
The Home in Park City, a mountain contemporary masterpiece within the Promontory gates captures the mountain views in a way that will continue to leave your family breathless as you create unforgettable memories together is now available for sale. This home located at 7687 N Promontory Ranch Rd, Park City, Utah offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Garrett Noel (Phone: 435-640-3964) at BHHS Utah Promontory for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Park City.
SLCPD: ‘Area secured’ at Sugarmont Apartments, one in custody
UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured. Police say all road closures have been lifted. SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available. One person […]
Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gephardt Daily
Vehicle fire closes lanes, snarls traffic on eastbound I-80 in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 80 closed two eastbound lanes near Summit Park Friday, causing traffic to back up on the western edge of Summit County. The Utah Highway Patrol tweeted about the vehicle fire near mile marker 138 and...
utahstories.com
Crime Rate Soaring in Salt Lake Neighborhoods with Homeless Resource Centers
Utah Stories attended press conference organized the Pioneer Park Coalition where the coalition released its plans to curtail the problems of homelessness and crime that are plaguing Salt Lake City. The Pioneer Park Coalition is made up of concerned residents, citizens, and business owners who believe that the homeless policy...
New details released in Sugar House apartment incident
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) safely arrested a man in possession of a firearm while inside a high-rise apartment in the Sugar House neighborhood. According to SLCPD, the investigation began at 12 p.m. Sunday when officers were dispatched to 2191 South McClelland Street for an unrelated call about […]
ksl.com
Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital
LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.com
Details released of settlement between Dr. Gadson and Salt Lake City School District
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's former superintendent will be paid more than $200,000 after a single year in the position. The "separation agreement" between Dr. Timothy Gadson and the Salt Lake School District was investigated by our Crisis in the Classroom team. The district's Tuesday night...
ksl.com
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
Hiker warns others after bobcat encounter in Neffs Canyon
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A woman out on a hike in the Wasatch Mountains warned others after she encountered a bobcat while on her walk Sunday. Mikala Jordan was on a trail in Neffs Canyon when she spotted the bobcat. At first, the bobcat was facing away from Jordan, before it turned around and began walking towards her.
Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple
On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
kslnewsradio.com
Mountain America Credit Union and Utah Black Chamber will giveaway $22,500 in grants
SALT LAKE CITY — On October 7, 2022, Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Black Chamber launched a 15-month grant giveaway program. The program will award 45 Utah Black Chamber entrepreneurs with $500 grants. The giveaway program aims to support Black-owned businesses and business startups within our Utah...
Man assaulted for ‘taking too much time’ at Hill Air Force Base golf course
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was allegedly assaulted while playing golf at the Hill Air Force Base’s Hubbard Memorial Golf Course on Saturday, while one witness captured the incident on video. A Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the golf course on a report of the assault. Upon arrival, the […]
FATAL CRASH: High-speed crash on I-15 leaves one dead
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man was pronounced dead in Orem early Sunday morning after a high-speed crash on I-15, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS). On October 9, at approximately 3:27 a.m., a Nissan was reportedly traveling in the number four lane on I-15 southbound when it was struck from behind […]
Motorcyclist killed in Sandy crash with SUV
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on State St. in Sandy Saturday night, according to the Sandy Police Department. Lt. Jason Nielsen, Sandy Police, says that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on State St. approaching 8000 South around 10:20 p.m. Police say an SUV traveling southbound on State St. made […]
Comments / 0