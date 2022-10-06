ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, UT

ABC4

UPDATE: All lanes open on I-15, delays remain in area

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – At this time, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reports that all lanes on Interstate-15 are now open. The agency adds that delays remain in the area. ORIGINAL STORY: UDOT: Crash, major delays on I-15 October 10, 2022 / 7:25 P.M. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash that occurred in Sandy […]
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake City leaders focusing on three areas to bring crime down

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City leaders say crime is down in the city. Specifically, Mayor Erin Mendenall and Police Chief Mike Brown say violent crimes are down 4.5 percent. In an effort, to bring those numbers down even more, Brown says his department is now focusing on small portions of the city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ramp on northbound I-15 closed due to overturned fertilizer tank

SALT LAKE CITY — A truck carrying a fertilizer tank rolled on the northbound I-15 ramp to I-80 on Monday morning, closing the ramp to traffic for at least an hour. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of the Utah Highway Patrol, the truck leaked an estimated 400 gallons of fertilizer when it overturned.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Provo apartment building evacuated overnight due to fire

PROVO, Utah — Crews are cleaning up after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Provo. Capt. Sam Armstrong with Provo Fire & Rescue said firefighters were called out to the building, located near 600 North and 400 East, at approximately 11:42 p.m. Sunday. Armstrong said the...
PROVO, UT
luxury-houses.net

Asking $9.2 Million, This Mountain Contemporary Masterpiece in Park City has The Capability of Taking Your Breath Away

The Home in Park City, a mountain contemporary masterpiece within the Promontory gates captures the mountain views in a way that will continue to leave your family breathless as you create unforgettable memories together is now available for sale. This home located at 7687 N Promontory Ranch Rd, Park City, Utah offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Garrett Noel (Phone: 435-640-3964) at BHHS Utah Promontory for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Park City.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

SLCPD: ‘Area secured’ at Sugarmont Apartments, one in custody

UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured. Police say all road closures have been lifted. SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available. One person […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

New details released in Sugar House apartment incident

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) safely arrested a man in possession of a firearm while inside a high-rise apartment in the Sugar House neighborhood. According to SLCPD, the investigation began at 12 p.m. Sunday when officers were dispatched to 2191 South McClelland Street for an unrelated call about […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital

LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
LEHI, UT
KPCW

Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple

On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

FATAL CRASH: High-speed crash on I-15 leaves one dead

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man was pronounced dead in Orem early Sunday morning after a high-speed crash on I-15, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS). On October 9, at approximately 3:27 a.m., a Nissan was reportedly traveling in the number four lane on I-15 southbound when it was struck from behind […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

Motorcyclist killed in Sandy crash with SUV

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on State St. in Sandy Saturday night, according to the Sandy Police Department. Lt. Jason Nielsen, Sandy Police, says that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on State St. approaching 8000 South around 10:20 p.m. Police say an SUV traveling southbound on State St. made […]
SANDY, UT

