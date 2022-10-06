Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Rip Wheeler is honored while we reflect upon the firey season 5 trailer scene

It’s finally Friday, and we’re bringing even more joy to the end of your work week with some exciting Yellowstone news. From a meet and greet with everyone’s favorite ranch hand to more insider insight into Paramount’s number one series, there’s been a lot to be excited about. Jefferson White, who plays the beloved character Jimmy, shares more about his exciting and emotional road to Yellowstone. Learning more about the man behind the character has been a real treat. There’s also some exciting speculation regarding next season and a particular bull rider who might be making an appearance in the exciting 5th season.

TV SERIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO