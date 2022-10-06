Looking for a sniper to use in the final few weeks of Warzone? Well, you might want to check out Modern Warfare’s Rytec, seeing as it can down enemies in one shot. With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on the horizon, Warzone fans are giving the battle royale an extended send-off by returning to their roots with their loadouts of choice.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO