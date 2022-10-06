Read full article on original website
Riot disqualify EQ Cerise Valorant team for cheating in VCT Game Changers Qualifier
Riot Games have announced a new competitive ruling disqualifying team EQ Cerise from the VCT Game Changers for allegedly cheating in a match versus CLG Red. Riot Games is continuing to push forward women’s esports with their Valorant tournament series, Game Changers. In November, the Game Changers circuit will...
Orianna disabled at LoL Worlds 2022 over game-breaking bug
Orianna will be disabled at Worlds 2022 after a game-altering bug occurred in the matchup between Rogue and GAM Esports on October 9. A mere day after making her Worlds group stage debut, Riot Games announced that they would be disabling Orianna at the tournament until further notice. The decision came after a bug with her Command: Shockwave (R) was spotted in Rogue’s matchup versus GAM Esports.
Blizzard disables Bastion & Torbjorn in Overwatch 2 due to game-breaking bugs
Blizzard has opted to disable both Bastion and Torbjorn from Overwatch 2 in light of some game-breaking bugs that popped up shortly after launch. Just days after Overwatch 2 went live in ‘early access’, two popular characters have been temporarily pulled from the game. Both Bastion and Torbjorn are no longer available in competitive play, with the latter only accessible in Quick Play while Blizzard irons out some key issues.
Overwatch 2 dev calls cops on Twitch streamer after threats over missing heroes
An Overwatch 2 dev said he alerted authorities after a Twitch streamer threatened him over a bug causing heroes to go missing for returning players. Overwatch 2’s launch was quite disastrous to say the least. In addition to DDoS attacks keeping players from being able to start the game, there were numerous bugs that prevented returning fans from accessing their content.
Valorant’s in-game Tournament mode explained: Leaked systems, release window
Valorant’s long-awaited Tournament mode is almost ready to ship out to all. Leaks have indicated it is soon to be released, so here’s everything you need to know including how it’ll work. Riot has long promised Valorant players a Clash-style tournament system in-game. Taking inspiration from League...
Apex Legends leak reveals ‘Golden Tickets’ coming as Season 15 teasers mount
A datamine for Apex Legends has revealed a new teaser event for Season 15 which tasks players with crafting golden tickets. Apex Legends Season 15 is nearly here, and players are eager to discover what Respawn has in store. Fans expect Season 15 to drop around November 1, 2022, which...
McDonald’s confirms Overwatch 2 crossover after employee leaks
Overwatch 2 and McDonald’s are officially crossing over just a month after leaks suggested that a partnership was in the works between the two. The sequel to Blizzard’s iconic hero shooter is finally here and after a rocky start with DDoS attacks, the game has stabilized and players are enjoying themselves.
Foam pit at TwitchCon was the biggest controversy of the whole event
Despite a world of streamers colliding, it wasn’t the usually outspoken and sometimes ego-driven content creators that caused a stir at TwitchCon – instead, it was a simple foam pit. TwitchCon, held twice a year, once in Europe and once in the US, is intended to be a...
Two Games, Two Rings: How Shotzzy became esports’ biggest success story
Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro has experienced the most meteoric rise in esports today, after scooping World Championships in both Halo and Call of Duty before he turned 21 – but what makes him such a special player? Dexerto Originals partners with Totino’s Pizza Rolls for an exclusive episode with the 2020 Call of Duty League MVP.
“Unfair” Loba disadvantage is still not fixed after 2 years in Apex Legends
Apex Legends players are annoyed that a design issue with Loba has still not been fixed despite the fact she’s been in the battle royale for almost 10 seasons at this point. When Loba was first introduced to Apex Legends all the way back in Season 5, plenty of fans wondered how her abilities – specifically her bracelet and Black Market Boutique – would affect the battle royale’s meta.
Syndra rework sees League mage’s play rate boom, but win rate lags behind
Syndra’s rework landed on League of Legends servers on patch 12.19, and it’s given the mid lane mage a boon in play rate — but her win rate is still sitting below 50%. While players are overall happy with the direction of the changes, it’s not quite to parity.
Apex Legends pro player baffled after Twitch ban account made over a decade ago
A 24-year-old Apex Legends pro has been banned from Twitch for making his account when he was under 13. The Apex Legends community is up in arms after FURIA pro player Nelson ‘Xeratricky’ Medina was banned from Amazon-owned live-streaming platform Twitch. According to himself, the ban was due...
Cloud9 Blaber wishes that “competition was better” in NA
North America hasn’t had the best luck at Worlds 2022 so far. We sat with Cloud9 jungler Blaber to ask about the level of competition in North America, and how that’s prepared him for playing at Worlds. It’s no secret that North America has had a rough go...
Las Vegas Legion reveal CDL roster for Modern Warfare 2 season
The newly formed Las Vegas Legion have revealed their Call of Duty League roster for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 season. The release of a new Call of Duty title also means the beginning of a new esports season for all competitive CoD fans. Details are rapidly piling up about...
GenG Ruler talks about Worlds 2022 crowd buff and how Lehends made him a better ADC
After their 3-0 win over T1 to win the LCK title, GenG fell to RNG in their very first match at Worlds 2022. Despite the loss, however, Ruler was still in high spirits and sat down to chat with Dexerto. GenG is heavily favored for Worlds 2022, and Park ‘Ruler‘...
“One shot” Modern Warfare sniper dominates Warzone after Season 5 Reloaded buff
Looking for a sniper to use in the final few weeks of Warzone? Well, you might want to check out Modern Warfare’s Rytec, seeing as it can down enemies in one shot. With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on the horizon, Warzone fans are giving the battle royale an extended send-off by returning to their roots with their loadouts of choice.
Underused Vanguard SMG is topping KD charts in Warzone
A deadly Vanguard LMG is being overlooked in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded despite having the highest KD ratio in the game. The Armaguerra 43, MP40, and PPSh-41 have stood out as the most dominant SMGs in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. Every single one of them has a lethal TTK, incredible...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leak allegedly reveals number of new Pokemon & Pokedex
As the release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet draws near, leaks begin to pile up claiming to provide information regarding the size of the Pokedex and the number of new Pokemon. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are a month away, set to release on November 18, 2022. And fans are...
Fortnite leaker claims Doctor Who crossover is coming in the future
Recent Fortnite leaks claim the battle royale is getting another massive crossover — this time with the Doctor Who television series. Fortnite has become synonymous with major crossovers, with high-profile crossover events including Marvel, Star Wars, and Dragon Ball Z. Fans worried about an end to crossover content will...
Pokemon Go Mega Gyarados Raid Day extended after Niantic announces start time mistake
Niantic has announced that the Pokemon Go Mega Gyarados Raid Day will now be extended following an error with start times in the certain regions of the world. Pokemon Go Raid Days are a great opportunity for fans to grind high levels of their favorite species. During the Season of Light, many fan favorites are being featured in Raids, including the popular Kantonian Water-type Mega Gyarados.
