Clarence Schools to have counselors on hand following local shootings

By Adam Duke
 4 days ago
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence Schools will have counselors, psychologists and social workers available to provide support on Friday, following a string of shootings in Clarence and Newstead, according to an email from Superintendent Matt Frahm.

“Being part of a close-knit community means that events like these can impact us all,” the email said. “We ask that you keep those impacted in your thoughts and prayers, and that you care for yourself and others in the days ahead.”

Frahm said the incident will impact students, staff, and families in the community, and wanted to help those in the schools deal with any possible trauma from the tragedy.

The email asks parents to listen to their child and help them if they are struggling after the shootings, including a link on how to help children cope after a traumatic event.

Local organizations and neighboring districts have reportedly reached out to Clarence Schools, as well.

