alabamawx.com
Rain Returns Wednesday Afternoon/Night
ANOTHER COLD START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise…. Look for a big warm-up across Alabama today with a high in the 77-80 degree range; the sky will stay sunny. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 80s tomorrow with a partly to mostly sunny sky. RAIN RETURNS:...
Beautiful Sunday Afternoon Update Plus the Latest on Julia, Our Next Rain Chances
It is a gorgeous fall Sunday across North and Central Alabama. Temperatures are climbing toward 70F over the area ranging from 64F at Cullman, Scottsboro, and Fort Payne, to 66F at Birmingham, 70F at Tuscaloosa, and 73F at Montgomery. Total sunshine over much of the state. Some high clouds are...
