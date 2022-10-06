ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT child care workers will get $1,000 bonuses, Lamont announces

By Keith M. Phaneuf
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Qy6g_0iPBFy7800

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday he would provide $1,000 “appreciation bonus payments” next month to thousands of child care workers to bolster an industry in crisis.

But, according to the Legislature’s top-ranking budget leaders, the $70 million lawmakers allocated was to give workers ongoing raises, not a one-time bump this fall.

“Child care staff work consistently to provide critically needed care to ensure that children are safe and their parents and guardians have the support necessary to go to work,” Lamont said. “They are an essential part of our economy and help make Connecticut the most family-friendly state in the country. We need to support this important industry that is vital to families, the workplace and society.”

The governor added that these bonuses — which are $1,000 for full-timers and $400 for part-timers — were created particularly to show gratitude for the job child care workers did during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beth Bye, Lamont’s commissioner of the Office of Early Childhood, said the bonuses also would help stabilize an industry in which many earn close to minimum wage, which currently is $14 per hour.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Legislature awarded state funding to a government-regulated industry to boost compensation for largely for private-sector employees. The state also has appropriated funds to boost pay at nursing homes and many types of community-based social service agencies.

Bye said child care services will be notified by email soon about the program. Program operators will have to apply for the funds, and those eligible will receive the money next month, which they then must distribute as bonuses to their workers.

“They’re doing really high-value work, and they’re really not compensated, and we need to hold onto those that we can,” she added.

The co-chairs of the legislature’s Appropriations Committee, Rep. Toni E. Walker, D-New Haven and Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, agree with Lamont and Bye on most things.

The child care industry is in crisis, its workers make too little, and readily available care is crucial for the state’s economic future, the budget leaders said.

Where they disagree, though, is whether one-time bonuses are a more effective response than ongoing raises. And, more importantly, they also question whether bonuses are what the full House and Senate envisioned when they approved $70 million for “wage support” as part of the $24.2 billion state budget adopted last May.

Lawmakers wanted to boost weekly compensation so child care professionals “can maintain themselves, so we don’t end up losing these value slots,” Walker said. “It’s not a one-shot deal.”

“I don’t know what one-time payments do,” Osten said. “They don’t provide long-term change, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

House Republican Leader Vincent J. Candelora of North Branford said he believes the legislative intent behind the $70 million was clear, and it was not for the Democratic governor to provide one-time bonuses around Election Day.

“I think it’s a dangerous slippery slope that this governor continues to push,” Candelora said.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski also saw election politics at work.

“While day-care workers deserve to be well compensated, Gov. Lamont’s timing is obvious,” he said.

Lamont faced some unpleasant headlines earlier this week involving pandemic-related bonuses.

State Comptroller Natalie Braswell announced Monday her office would review at least 248,000 applications from private-sector workers seeking pandemic bonuses ranging from $200 to $1,000. The program, which got $30 million from Lamont and the legislature in May, is badly underfunded, and grants are expected to be significantly reduced unless more resources are added. The governor hasn’t said yet whether he will do that.

And on Wednesday, the coalition representing more than 40,000 unionized state employees announced it would seek arbitration because it hadn’t reached a deal with the governor’s budget office on special pandemic pay for its members.

“Gov. Lamont is doing what the people of Connecticut elected him to do, govern,” said Jake Lewis, spokesman for his reelection campaign. “His fiscal management over the last four years is why we’ve been able to cut taxes statewide, pay down debt and put money in the pockets of hard-working child care workers, who are so key to creating an economy where businesses and families can grow and thrive.”

Merrill Gay, executive director of the Connecticut Early Childhood Alliance, didn’t weigh in on how the $70 million should be used to assist child care workers. But he agreed with all state officials that the industry is in crisis and that government should help to stabilize it.

Many child care workers now possess bachelor’s degrees, Gay said, and services routinely are losing those staffers to school systems, where they can secure teaching assistant jobs.

Connecticut currently has one licensed slot for infant and toddler care for every child younger than 3, Gay said, adding that this represents a shortage of roughly 45,000 program slots.

CSEA-SEIU Local 2001 applauded the investment in child care workers but also said more needs to be done. About 2,000 members of Local 2001 are employed through the CT Care 4 Kids program, a partnership between the state and various child care services.

“There’s no surprise that due to a lack of pay, affordable and accessible health care and no retirement security, we’ve seen nearly 30% of providers leave the industry for higher paying jobs over the last 3 years,” said union spokeswoman Drew Stoner. “We need Gov. Lamont to take additional bold action that respects the providers, assists the parents and uplifts the children that are desperate for affordable, accessible and quality child care.”

Comments / 25

Have some truth
3d ago

keep buying votes. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE $27,000,000,000.00 THAT WENT TO CT FOR RESTAURANT RELIEF FUND AND MYSELF AND MANY OTHER OWNERS GO $0.

Reply
11
christopher0203
4d ago

yet they can't figure out "hero pay" for everyone else that worked throughout the pandemic and got nothing in return.....

Reply(2)
16
Deborah Good
3d ago

Everyone that work in that period of time should be eligible. Even if it wasn't the complete time frame. No one was safe then. Lamont has to go!

Reply
5
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com

SNAP Benefits Expanded

Just as food inflation hit 11.4% this year, the state of Connecticut announced that it will expand eligibility to add more than 44,000 residents to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The SNAP program, formerly known as food stamps, currently serves more than 222,600 households, including 138,800 children. The new income...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Branford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Lamont announces bonus payments for Connecticut childcare workers

Governor Lamont announced on Thursday that his administration is releasing $70 million in state funding to distribute bonus payments to the workers who provide care for the state’s infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers and $400 for part-time workers. The initiative, known as Wage Supports for Early […] The post Lamont announces bonus payments for Connecticut childcare workers appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: New England Flagger Services

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Need a fresh start? Join our Team. New England Flagger Services is looking for hard working, dependable employees to fill over 20 flagging positions. Earn between $17 - $18 an hour. ATSSA certification preferred but will train. Our jobsites are located throughout Connecticut. You must be over 18 years old and hold a valid driver’s license along with a registered and insured motor vehicle to get to job sites. Availability should be Monday through Friday. Overtime available. Join our team of dedicated professional flaggers protecting work zones throughout Connecticut. Retired, Veterans and minorities are encouraged to apply. Apply at www.newenglandflagger.com New England Flagger Services is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Bob Stefanowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Economy#Vocational Skills
Yale Daily News

Connecticut increases SNAP eligibility, benefits

44,000 Connecticut residents may now be eligible for food assistance benefits under a state change to SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which went into effect on Saturday. SNAP is a federal program that provides low-income families with monthly additional money for food in the form of an electronic benefits...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Connecticut in the bullseye for historic home heating prices

CONNECTICUT, USA — Get ready to open your wallet even wider. Energy experts are forecasting record home heating prices this winter, with Connecticut in the bullseye for the biggest increase. “I just have to come up with extra money to heat my home,” said Enrique Rivera of New Haven....
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
ctnewsjunkie.com

Alcohol-Fueled Incidents Triple in Connecticut Prisons Since Pandemic

Incidents involving pruno, a kind of improvised alcohol, have roughly tripled inside Connecticut prisons since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in a problem officials say is an unintended consequence of operational changes meant to mitigate spread of the virus. Across the state’s prison system, incidents involving intoxicated incarcerated people...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Morals and ethics are key when deciding who to vote for, CT voters say

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News has been heading to different parts of Connecticut this week, finding out what’s most important to you when choosing who to vote for. WFSB’s exclusive poll with CT Insider and Western New England University showed us the top 5 issues for voters.
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
CROMWELL, CT
Register Citizen

Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals

Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy