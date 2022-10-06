SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Hinton hosting Hawks in major late-season match, MOC-Floyd Valley heads to Carroll

Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn cruises past Hinton
HINTON, Iowa – Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn jumped out to an early lead an cruised to a 55-20 win over Hinton Friday night in Hinton. Kooper Ebel led the Hawks with 360 yards of offense and four total touchdowns in the win. Ebel also intercepted two passes for the HMS defense. MOC-Floyd...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Musketeers fall to Des Moines on Banner Night
SIOUX CITY – A night of celebration ended in disappointment for the Musketeers Saturday night. After unveiling two banners, one for the Western Conference Championship and the other for the Clark Cup Championship, prior to the game, Sioux City fell to Des Moines 2-1. “The most important thing was...
Sioux City Journal
Pioneer Bank promotes former NFL player Cole Croston
SERGEANT BLUFF -- Pioneer Bank has prompted Cole Croston to commercial banker. Croston has been a key member of Pioneer’s lending team for nearly three years serving as a mortgage lender. In his new role, he will be active in all areas of credit and lending. A native of...
Sioux City Journal
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
Sioux City Journal
Lorraine Windle
Lorraine Windle of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday. Cards may be sent to Pioneer Valley, 400 Sergeant Square Drive, Room 222, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054. Lorraine was born on Oct. 15, 1932, in Laurel, Neb. She married Don Windle.
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives
A Great Blaze of Glory: The Carnival Association's display of fireworks last night on the east side of Fourth Street closed the day in a blaze of glory. The brilliant display of pyrotechnics was witnessed by perhaps 10,000 people in the immediate vicinity. The crowds began to move toward East Fourth long before the parade of the Princes of Iran had been concluded; every available streetcar was pressed into service, but they did not carry one-tenth of the people who witnessed the display. The show started at 8 p.m. and for nearly two hours the thousands looked heavenward to see the rockets and fire that decorated the sky.
Sioux City Journal
Hay bale art a hobby, hidden talent for Iowa woman
Headed north on Railroad Highway near Underwood, travelers often stop and do a double take. More often than not, giant decorative hay bales draw attention to the west side of the highway. The creations are the work of Lea Voss, Pottawattamie County treasurer, who updates the corner for every major...
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement performs incredible rescue after horse falls 50 feet down a creek
NEOLA, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office helped with an incredible animal rescue Sunday. Deputies saved a horse after it fell 50 feet down a creek near Neola, Iowa. The department said the horse became stuck in the mud and water for several hours. Two deputies, along with...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa woman dies after car collides with semi-truck Sunday
One woman died Sunday afternoon after her car struck a semi-truck head-on in Exira.
Sioux City Journal
1380kcim.com
Exira Woman Killed Sunday In Car/Semi Accident
An Exira woman was killed Sunday afternoon after colliding head-on with a semi-tractor trailer in Audubon County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:48 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Washington Street in Exira. Authorities say 75-year-old Phyllis Elaine Hoffman was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford Focus and crossed into the westbound lane, directly into the path of a 2016 Mack CXU613, driven by 24-year-old John Joseph Schultes of Exira. Schultes did not report serious injuries following the crash, but Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Friday Afternoon Collision
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man was taken to the hospital as a result of a two-vehicle collision at an Orange City intersection. Orange City Police say the mishap occurred around 3:30 Friday afternoon (October 8, 2022) at the intersection of Delaware Avenue Southwest and 5th Street Southwest in Orange City.
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota man arrested on multiple charges after Sioux County pursuit
MAURICE, Iowa -- A Springfield, South Dakota, man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges, after leading deputies on a pursuit that began north of Maurice. At 12:31 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Strange
Caveat emptor: It turns out that buying jewelry off a stranger in a gas station parking lot can result in buyer's remorse. The same could be said of buying Florida real estate from somebody in a public toilet. The Sioux City Police Department is warning residents about scammers who are...
Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll
Like other communities around the nation that have used a variety of strategies to silence train horns, my hometown, Carroll, Iowa, is split on whether to spend tax dollars to reduce the noise coming from the two Union Pacific Lines crossing seven intersections in our slice of western Iowa. “It’s one of the constant problems […] The post Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
stormlakeradio.com
Aurelia Man One of Two Charged in Sioux County Pursuit
A pursuit early Sunday near Maurice in Sioux county resulted in the arrests of two men, including one who is from Aurelia. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30am Sunday, a deputy was attempting to pull over a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, South Dakota. Authorities say Langley then began driving erratically, striking a parked vehicle near the Sioux County Regional Airport, a building owned by the airport, and then turned and collided with a Sioux county patrol vehicle. Langley and a passenger, 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia, got out of the vehicle and ran into a cornfield, where they were taken into custody after being located through the use of a drone.
Sioux City Journal
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
Sioux City Journal
Muckey named deputy adjutant general for Iowa Air Guard
Col. Mark A. Muckey, a Sioux City native, has been appointed deputy adjutant general for the Iowa Air National Guard by Gov. Kim Reynolds. A military veteran since 1984, Muckey is a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours, and has multiple deployments, including for Operation Joint Forge, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
