SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Hinton hosting Hawks in major late-season match, MOC-Floyd Valley heads to Carroll

A Great Blaze of Glory: The Carnival Association's display of fireworks last night on the east side of Fourth Street closed the day in a blaze of glory. The brilliant display of pyrotechnics was witnessed by perhaps 10,000 people in the immediate vicinity. The crowds began to move toward East Fourth long before the parade of the Princes of Iran had been concluded; every available streetcar was pressed into service, but they did not carry one-tenth of the people who witnessed the display. The show started at 8 p.m. and for nearly two hours the thousands looked heavenward to see the rockets and fire that decorated the sky.

