ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gun-Detection Tech Adams Touted Fails Stress Tests, But City Hall Interest Persists

By Greg B. Smith
THE CITY
THE CITY
 4 days ago

Mayor Eric Adams speaks with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks at City Hall on the Supreme Court’s decision striking down the city’s restrictive permitting for carrying firearms, June 23, 2022.

Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

On a rainy afternoon this week, the line of Evolv Technology gun detection machines placed at the entrance of a Manhattan museum beeped again and again, red lights flashing each time a visitor triggered the sleek gray machines as they passed through.

The red lights signaled a hit — detection of a cylindrical metal object, potentially a firearm. Most of the “weapons” were umbrellas carried in hand, so security waved the visitors through without paying much attention.

As the crowd of soggy visitors heading into the museum increased, THE CITY observed dozens more visitors with no visible umbrellas who triggered the machines getting waved through, too.

What set off the machines is unknown.

THE CITY is not disclosing the location of this museum, but a technology trade publication, IPVM, recently tested Evolv’s performance at this same site and was able to slip several aluminum tubes cut to look like gun barrels through the scanners without triggering its alarm.

The CEO of Evolv, Peter George, has said the scanners detect “all the guns, all the bombs, all the large tactical knives” but IPVM warned that the museum results indicate the machines would not register the presence of handguns or pipe bombs if they’re made of materials that are non-ferrous (meaning “without iron”).

Despite concerns about Evolv’s effectiveness, the company’s technology has been at the top of Mayor Eric Adams’ list of solutions as he has promised to find a way to efficiently red-flag individuals carrying firearms in public before they can wreak havoc.

Albert Fox Cahn, director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP), a tech monitoring group, worries that this reliance on tech to reduce the threat of gun violence will give New Yorkers a false sense of security. And, he argues, it could wind up making things worse.

“The idea that here’s some sort of quick tech fix for the nightmare is nothing but smoke and mirrors,” he said. “I continue to be concerned that the city is being sold on pseudoscience surveillance that doesn’t actually serve the city, but does potentially cost us millions. Many of these gun detection products are error prone and invasive and likely to lead to mass numbers of stop and frisks.”

Surveillance and Safety

The Massachusetts-based firm says its technology can distinguish between harmless metal objects such as keys and laptops and potentially harmful objects such as handguns. That allows individuals to pass through without having to remove items from their pockets, a process Adams championed as less invasive than other methods.

“We must be smarter,” the mayor said during a Feb. 23 press conference on an unrelated matter, describing “a device that we’re testing that allows us in a humane way to identify guns and weapons.”

And he vowed to deploy the technology widely.

“Everyone is asking about this device. We want to make sure we test it properly, and we’re currently in the process of testing it,” he added. “And we’re going to place it in schools so we could do a better job in identifying weapons.”

City Hall has yet to sign a contract with Evolv, but since mid-February, the firm’s scanners have been screening visitors to the emergency room of the city-run Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx — where a man shot another man inside the ER waiting room on Jan. 24.

On Wednesday in response to THE CITY’s questions, Christopher Miller, a spokesman for the city Health and Hospitals Corporation, said HHC will “continue to consider the expansion of this type of technology to other hospitals in our system,” stating that “our pilot with Evolv Technologies at Jacobi Hospital’s emergency department continues to provide enhanced security for all.”

An Evolv scanner was also placed for a time at City Hall, and Adams has even talked of putting Evolv scanners in the subways. The mayor has said he will look at any workable system, but to date has only mentioned one — Evolv.

In an emailed response to THE CITY, mayoral spokesperson Kate Smart insisted the Mayor’s Office has spoken with numerous companies that make gun detection equipment, and noted that Evolv is already in place at numerous private-sector spots around the city such as “ballparks, museums, hospitals, and at other venues.”

“Mayor Adams has made clear that public safety is his top priority, and repeatedly has and will continue to advocate for the exploration of technology that will keep New Yorkers safe in a legal, responsible way,” Smart wrote. “This, or any other technology we use, would be just a single tool in our toolbelt to protect New Yorkers.”

‘Secret Handshake’

Adams told the Daily News he found the company on the internet, and by Feb. 7 — little more than a month into his term — the deputy mayor Adams put in charge of finding a gun detection solution, Philip Banks, had scheduled his first meeting with Evolv. Banks has since been in contact with two more companies offering gun detection devices, but none as much as Evolv, records of Banks’ daily schedules through May show.

Philip Banks at City Hall

Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

As THE CITY recently reported , Banks’ schedule indicates he had four meetings involving Evolv, including checking out Evolv scanners at Lincoln Center and Jacobi Hospital. That compares to one meeting with a firm called Zero Eyes, and no meetings with a company called Omnilert from which he just received emailed materials.

In addition, Evolv hired a lobbyist, Urban Strategies, to seek City Hall support for its system. Lobbyist records filed by Urban Strategies list Banks as a target for lobbying in May and June regarding a “pilot program to test gun detection technologies at priority location.”

Fabien Levy, another spokesperson for the mayor, insisted that Banks did not meet with Evolv executives, despite the four meetings listed on Banks’ calendar. Responding to THE CITY’s questions, Levy wrote: “Mayor Adams has tasked Deputy Mayor Banks with learning about a multitude of new technologies that could be used for public safety purposes. As such, the deputy mayor has met with a number of technology companies to learn about their products.”

Evolv’s CEO, Peter George, recently noted that a former member of the NYPD heads up Evolv’s sales teams in New York City. He was referring to Dominick D’Orazio, who is listed on Linkedin as Evolv’s “NYC metro area” sales head.

During a talk at a technology conference in June, George emphasized the advantage of having a cop pushing product in New York City, stating that the salesman “was an NYPD cop and he’s a really good sales guy because he understands who we’re selling to. He has the secret handshake.”

From February 2008 through June 2009, D’Orazio was a commander in Brooklyn South reporting to, among others, then-Deputy Chief of Patrol for Brooklyn Borough South: Phil Banks. Through Levy, Banks denied meeting with D’Orazio in his role as an Evolv sales representative.

Asked about CEO George’s reference to a “secret handshake,” Dana Loof, Evolv’s chief marketing officer, wrote, “Evolv’s mission is to make places where people gather safer. Former law enforcement officers have a significant understanding of the layered approaches required to mitigate threats and are particularly well equipped to discuss Evolv technology within the context of a broader security plan. Mr. D’Orazio understands the mindset of police officers who are dedicated to keeping the public safe every day, and the challenges faced in the urban public security environment.”

Imperfect Technology

The mayor’s scramble to find a workable gun detection system comes after three disturbing incidents earlier this year: in January the shooting at Jacobi; in April, a man firing indiscriminately inside an N-train subway car and hitting 10 people, and in May, a man fatally shooting a straphanger on the Q train for no apparent reason.

And broader trends are in play. The number of shooting incidents citywide began to ebb this year, but only after a precipitous and alarming spike that began pre-pandemic. After steadily declining for years, the number of shooting incidents rose from 697 in 2018 to 754 in 2019, then skyrocketed in the pandemic to reach 1,515 by the end of 2020, NYPD data show.

Last year’s annual figure rose only slightly to 1,546, and the number of shootings has since dipped, with 1,048 incidents through Sunday compared to 1,208 during the same period last year.

The reversal has occurred as the number of gun arrests has risen to 3,170 through August, up from 3,036 during the same period last year. But the push for gun detection has also been animated by June’s Supreme Court ruling declaring New York’s strict firearm carry permit protocols unconstitutional, increasing the likelihood of more individuals walking the streets of New York City with concealed handguns.

Conor Healy, director of research for IPVM, a video surveillance research group, said its testing of Evolv’s system in New York City should serve as a warning that there is no magic solution to the threat of gun violence in public places.

In June an IPVM researcher was able to smuggle aluminum tubes measuring 8 inches to 10.5 inches hidden in a backpack into the museum three times without setting off the scanners. When the IPVM staffer brought in a steel tube of the same length, the alarm went off.

Healy noted several cases where weapons were made of aluminum, not steel, including that of a Vermont man charged in May after police found in his home a 10-inch pipe bomb packed with explosive material with a message taped to it: “BYE BYE!”

“The outcome that we found is Evolv did not detect things it says it detects. Evolv says it detects all guns, all bombs, all knives — and that is clearly not true,” Healy said. “That is something [the Adams administration] should know about when they buy Evolv, and that is not something Evolv is saying.”

Healy noted that just last month, three people were shot inside an amusement park outside Pittsburgh called Kennywood that relied on Evolv scanners to tag firearms at the entrance. On Thursday, police there arrested a teenager as the suspected shooter and said they still don’t know how the weapons got into the park, but that they could have been thrown over a fence or brought in by someone who jumped the fence.

Loof from Evolv stated via email, “We reject the findings of IPVM’s report, which oversimplifies the complexities of weapons detection in an irresponsible and misguided way. True security experts in the industry understand there is a science around testing equipment with real weapons and weapon simulants, which have combinations of ferrous and non-ferrous metals (as well as other materials) in very specific combinations and shapes.”

Loof wrote that Evolv’s scanners have received a U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act designation as “qualified anti-terrorism technology” and a new product award from the Security Industry Association.

Regarding the Kennywood shooting, Loof noted that the investigation is ongoing and added, “We share concern for the victims of the shooting that took place at Kennywood as well as all the individuals, families and children who have been impacted by the trauma surrounding this incident. We are deeply committed to our mission of making places where people gather safer.”

There was an error. Please try again later. Get THE CITY Scoop Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning Thank you for your submission! Email (required)

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice . You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments / 0

Related
THE CITY

New York City’s 3-Year-Old Climate Law Finally Gets Some Details

In 2019, the City Council passed Local Law 97 with ambitious goals to tackle climate change by putting carbon caps on the city’s biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions: buildings.But for the past three years there’s been little guidance on how owners and managers could achieve the aggressive targets.On Thursday, the Department of Buildings finally released a series of draft rules that regulate how property owners are able to comply with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Scott Klein Joins Nonprofit Newsroom THE CITY as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 – THE CITY, an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to serving the people of New York, today announced Scott Klein as its new Chief Product Officer. He joins from ProPublica, where he served as Deputy Managing Editor and led teams responsible for interactive news, design, and development. As one of the founding employees at ProPublica, Klein pioneered the development of news applications as an innovative form of journalism to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Twin Parks Fire Survivor Says City Told Her To Leave Hotel

About nine months after one of the deadliest fires ever in The Bronx, Vernessa Cunningham says that she’s still fighting to regain what she lost. Cunningham, a 61-year-old survivor of the Twin Parks apartment complex fire that killed 17 people and displaced dozens on January 9, had been living first in a Ramada Inn and then a Best Western Plus, both in the South Bronx.New York City, working with the nonprofit group...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Redistricting Commission Sends Contentious Draft Maps to City Council After Re-Do

New City Council district maps are moving forward after getting the go-ahead Thursday from the redistricting commission, which just weeks ago threw a wrench into the process when it voted against a previous similar set of new lines.NYC Districting Commission approved the new districts by a 13-1 vote — a third draft, following a preliminary map released in July and a revised plan that was struck down in September — then...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
State
Vermont State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
THE CITY

Bruckner Rezoning Rolls On After Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez Reverses Herself

A new affordable housing development is likely to be built in Throggs Neck after the local City Councilmember and a union that had been opposed reversed themselves just ahead of a key committee vote on Thursday. The City Council Land Use Committee in a 10-0 vote approved the plan to upzone a strip of Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx neighborhood, setting up a full Council vote next week that’s expected to easily...
BRONX, NY
THE CITY

‘Billionaire’ Landlord Pays Hiding Buyers’ True Costs Condo Conversion

A torn-up bedroom wall and exposed pipes. That is what Joe Yin remembers from several years ago, after the Forest Hills condo unit he lived in was converted — along with most of the building — from rent-stabilized units. It was also the first time he learned that the building needed major work on its gas pipelines — at significant cost to buyers.“That’s how I got pissed off,” Yin, who lives in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

NYC Brass Net Over $21 Million in Retirement Payouts for Workaholic Tendencies

The City of New York paid $21 million in 2021 to high-ranking city officials who stockpiled sick, vacation, and comp days over decades of service before retirement, data obtained by THE CITY reveals. Veteran heads at some of the city’s uniformed agencies — including police, fire and correction departments — nabbed the top 10 so-called lump-sum payments, records obtained via a Freedom of Information Law request show. They each cashed out more than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Delivery Workers Spark Schumer Adams Project Convert Newsstands Rest Stops

Food delivery workers will soon have rest stops to call their own — including charging stations in what are now vacant newsstands, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday in City Hall Park next to one of the planned oases.Their team-up is a change of direction, after former Mayor Bill de Blasio floated his own competing proposal for a worker center last year after Schumer pledged he’d deliver support...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Tech#Stress#The Supreme Court#Evolv Technology#Ipvm
THE CITY

Williamsburg Community Board Manager Cashes Out After 45 Years and a Free SUV

Dealice Fuller, the chair of Brooklyn Community Board 1, stunned her fellow members on the board when she unceremoniously announced the retirement of district manager Gerry Esposito, who led the Williamsburg and Greenpoint board for 45 years, during a regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 31 — his last day on the job.Executive committee members at that meeting worried Esposito’s exit represented a dilemma for the board, who had no clear successor...
BROOKLYN, NY
THE CITY

Police-Brutality Protester Gets 18 Months for Sabotaging NYPD Van — With Paid Informant

A 26-year-old from Brooklyn was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison Wednesday following his guilty plea last year for sabotaging an NYPD van during 2020’s summer of police-brutality protests — and lying to secure a COVID-19 small business loan for a non-existent car wash.At his sentencing hearing in Downtown Brooklyn, Jeremy Trapp’s public defender, Leticia Recinos, asked the judge to show restraint and let him out given that he had...
BROOKLYN, NY
THE CITY

Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn Barely Claims Second Term as New ‘Ghost‘ Appointees Haunt Brooklyn Machine

Brooklyn Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn secured reelection as party boss with a narrow victory in a closed executive session, after a day of heated public deliberations marred by allegations of “ghost” appointments to the County Committee of people with no idea they’d been added. In a packed ballroom at the Marriott in downtown Brooklyn, delegates fought for hours on Monday over appointments to the County Committee that’s supposed to give a hyper-local...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
THE CITY

CCRB Police Misconduct Investigations Now Take, on Average, More than 19 Months to Close, New Data Show

The Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) has been taking longer and longer to investigate police misconduct — in part because of delays by the police department in sharing evidence — and lacks the systems in place to move lagging probes along, according to a new audit. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office reviewed investigations closed by the CCRB between January 2018 and June 2021 and found that the average length of fully-investigated cases...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Scandal-Scarred Deputy Mayor Cuts Commissioner Out of Loop to Meet With Police Brass

When Philip Banks was named deputy mayor for public safety in January, Mayor Eric Adams dodged questions about his longtime pal being named an unindicted co-conspirator in a high profile police corruption case.While most big Adams announcements took place via well-attended news conferences, Banks’ appointment emerged via a press release sent out late on a Friday. Since then, Banks has made few public appearances and has answered no questions.Behind the scenes, however,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Rikers Island Could Soon Have Federal Receiver — How Have Takeovers Worked in Other U.S. Jails?

As the administration of Mayor Eric Adams resists a growing chorus of calls for a federal judge to appoint a receiver to run the city’s troubled Department of Correction, past takeovers around the country suggest what might be in store.New York City’s jails have already been under the oversight of a federal court-appointed monitor as a result of a 2011 class-action lawsuit. But under receivership, the judge in that case would...
THE CITY

NYC’s Affordable Housing Crisis Puts Deference to City Council and Local Opposition Under Scrutiny

Mayor Eric Adams went to Throgs Neck in The Bronx on Sept. 7 to make the case for a rezoning plan that would greenlight construction on four new developments with 349 apartment units — almost half of which would be affordable. And the neighborhood sorely needs more affordable housing.Throgs Neck has added only 58 affordable homes since 2014, according to the nonprofit New York Housing Conference, the lowest of any neighborhood...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, Brooklyn Democratic Party Boss, Poised To Retain Power

Barring any last-minute machinations, Brooklyn Democratic Party boss Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn is poised to win reelection as chair at Monday’s organizational meeting — even as she could face what amounts to a symbolic candidacy against her.Despite public calls for criminal investigation into the party and concerns from some party activists over a series of scandals under her tenure, the State Assemblymember from Flatbush appears to have maintained just enough support to...
BROOKLYN, NY
THE CITY

Harlem How COVID Impacted You Your Community

This story is part of “MISSING THEM,” THE CITY’s COVID-19 memorial and journalism project. If you know someone who died or may have died due to the coronavirus, share their story here, leave us a voicemail at 646-494-1095 or text “remember” to 73224. Earlier this month THE CITY’s COVID-19 memorial and journalism project, MISSING THEM, held its first neighborhood conversation in Elmhurst, Queens about the COVID-19 pandemic and its collective impact on...
QUEENS, NY
THE CITY

Embattled Tree Bros Hang on to City Pruning Contract With DOI Monitorship

A top tree-trimming firm whose owners were charged last year with insurance fraud has been placed under the city Department of Investigation’s monitorship — a legal limbo so it can resume work pruning trees in the city’s two biggest boroughs as the case proceeds, officials said.Brooklyn-based Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping is one of just a handful of private firms who work on trees maintained by the Parks Department, along with performing other...
BROOKLYN, NY
THE CITY

Public Spending on 2021 NYC Elections Blew Away Previous Records

First-time candidates got a major boost from New York’s revved up matching-funds program during the 2021 election season, as the city doled out a record $127 million to participants, a large majority of which went to electoral novices, according to an analysis shared with THE CITY.The 2021 primary election was the biggest in the city’s history in terms of the sheer number of candidates, with a crowded field vying for mayor,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

THE CITY

New York, NY
634
Followers
279
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

We're an independent, nonprofit newsroom covering New York. Donate: http://thecity.nyc/donate

 https://www.thecity.nyc/

Comments / 0

Community Policy