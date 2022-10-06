OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A group of people against the death penalty is petitioning the governor to put an end to the practice. Members of the Julius Jones Coalition came together at the Capitol on Monday to make the case that the death penalty is racially discriminatory, does not deter crime, and is evil. And they're pushing for an end to it as executions ramp up in Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO