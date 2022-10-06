Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
Oklahoma City park dedicated in honor of former councilman Larry McAtee
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A park was named in honor of former councilman Larry McAtee on Monday. The park at 6625 SW 15th Street was officially dedicated as the Larry McAtee Park at Crystal Lake. McAtee served Ward 3 from 2001-2021, making him the second longest-serving councilperson in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma City firefighters looking to fill the boot for the Muscular Dystrophy Association
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters will be looking to "fill the boot" for the Muscular Dystrophy Association this week. Firefighters will be out collecting at several busy intersections from October 10-15. The department has been collecting for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for decades. The Tulsa Fire Department...
Raising Oklahoma: Kids and Good Nutrition
Good nutrition is so important when it comes to kids, but getting them to eat balanced isn't always easy. Jaylyn Ivison with Rainbow Fleet Resource and Referral shares what kids should be eating for strong bodies and minds. She also shares some meal ideas as well as ways to work around a picky eater.
Julius Jones Coalition petitions Gov. Kevin Stitt to end the death penalty in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A group of people against the death penalty is petitioning the governor to put an end to the practice. Members of the Julius Jones Coalition came together at the Capitol on Monday to make the case that the death penalty is racially discriminatory, does not deter crime, and is evil. And they're pushing for an end to it as executions ramp up in Oklahoma.
Family grieving after Chickasha oil rig death
A Grady County family is mourning the sudden death of a loved one after he was tragically killed in an oil rig accident earlier this week.
Oklahoma City nonprofit working to end period poverty holds its first fundraiser
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A local nonprofit that provides menstrual products to women in need held its first fundraising event Sunday to fight period poverty in Oklahoma. Period OKC had their fundraiser at Skydance Brewing Company on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The event included a silent auction as well...
Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel
For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.
Metro celebrates healthy living at 3rd Annual VegFest
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Residents across the metro came together to celebrate healthy living and eating in Oklahoma City on Saturday. The Vegan Society hosted the third annual VegFest to promote healthy living by embracing a plant-based lifestyle. The festival was filled with vegan food trucks, nutrition experts and other...
17-year-old from Lindsay killed in Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died Sunday afternoon in a crash on State Highway 76, about one mile south of Lindsay in Garvin County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the teen, who was not identified, was transported by helicopter to OU Medical, where he was later pronounced dead due to "massive" injuries sustained in the crash.
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Artists showcase talents at Foodie Fest at Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City metro is becoming a food destination!. At Scissortail Park, over 50 vendors showcased their culinary delights and artistic talent at Foodie Fest on Saturday. Organizers say the vision for Foodie Fest is to inspire community engagement with live music and culinary experiences. The...
Oklahoma City ordinance aims to strengthen enforcement of street takeovers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new municipal ordinance goes into effect this month that aims to strengthen enforcement of street takeovers. Oklahoma City police said street takeover participants shut down roads and then perform illegal activities. The updated ordinance allows vehicles found to be in violation to be impounded...
Oklahoma City changing sign code to improve city's appearance
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Officials are trying to improve Oklahoma City's appearance tonight, with a planned update to the city's sign code, that would help remove some eyesores. Old and rundown signs could soon be gone with the city's first significant update to the sign code in over a...
OKCPD investigating deadly shooting at Plaza Inn in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred earlier on Monday morning. OKCPD was called out to Plaza Inn at the I-35 access road near SE 29th around 9:30 a.m. after people reported hearing gunshots. Upon arrival to Plaza Inn, police...
Edmond Urban Forestry offering free tree seedlings at farmers market on Oct. 29
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Urban Forestry is offering free tree seedlings to Edmond residents on Saturday, Oct. 29. Edmond residents can go to the Edmond Farmers Market at 26 W 1st St. on Oct. 29 to pick up tree seedlings on a first come, first serve basis. Each household is limited to one tree.
Woman allegedly kills partner at Oklahoma City apartment
We are learning new details about Oklahoma City's 61st homicide that happened early Friday morning at an apartment complex.
Former USC Star Matt Leinart Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans
The Oklahoma Sooners had an embarrassing performance against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, falling 49-0 in the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma football fans were understandably upset after today's blowout loss. Some pointed to the departure of Lincoln Riley and the after effects that breakup had on the program. Riley now...
Group calling for reforms in Oklahoma County criminal justice system
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — FWD.us, an immigration and criminal justice reform group, is calling for changes to sentencing and bail bond policies in Oklahoma County. According to the organization, higher bonds and longer sentences fail to result in lower crime. FWD.us released a report contrasting criminal justice policies...
Oklahoma City man accused of punching kids caught smoking marijuana in his car
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested for child abuse over the weekend. According to a police report, Donald Davis caught two kids smoking marijuana in his car on Saturday. He allegedly punched both kids multiple times, including in the back of the head and in...
