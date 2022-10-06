ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

okcfox.com

Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Kids and Good Nutrition

Good nutrition is so important when it comes to kids, but getting them to eat balanced isn't always easy. Jaylyn Ivison with Rainbow Fleet Resource and Referral shares what kids should be eating for strong bodies and minds. She also shares some meal ideas as well as ways to work around a picky eater.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Norman, OK
okcfox.com

Julius Jones Coalition petitions Gov. Kevin Stitt to end the death penalty in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A group of people against the death penalty is petitioning the governor to put an end to the practice. Members of the Julius Jones Coalition came together at the Capitol on Monday to make the case that the death penalty is racially discriminatory, does not deter crime, and is evil. And they're pushing for an end to it as executions ramp up in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Metro celebrates healthy living at 3rd Annual VegFest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Residents across the metro came together to celebrate healthy living and eating in Oklahoma City on Saturday. The Vegan Society hosted the third annual VegFest to promote healthy living by embracing a plant-based lifestyle. The festival was filled with vegan food trucks, nutrition experts and other...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

17-year-old from Lindsay killed in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died Sunday afternoon in a crash on State Highway 76, about one mile south of Lindsay in Garvin County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the teen, who was not identified, was transported by helicopter to OU Medical, where he was later pronounced dead due to "massive" injuries sustained in the crash.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Artists showcase talents at Foodie Fest at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City metro is becoming a food destination!. At Scissortail Park, over 50 vendors showcased their culinary delights and artistic talent at Foodie Fest on Saturday. Organizers say the vision for Foodie Fest is to inspire community engagement with live music and culinary experiences. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City changing sign code to improve city's appearance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Officials are trying to improve Oklahoma City's appearance tonight, with a planned update to the city's sign code, that would help remove some eyesores. Old and rundown signs could soon be gone with the city's first significant update to the sign code in over a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD investigating deadly shooting at Plaza Inn in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred earlier on Monday morning. OKCPD was called out to Plaza Inn at the I-35 access road near SE 29th around 9:30 a.m. after people reported hearing gunshots. Upon arrival to Plaza Inn, police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Former USC Star Matt Leinart Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans

The Oklahoma Sooners had an embarrassing performance against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, falling 49-0 in the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma football fans were understandably upset after today's blowout loss. Some pointed to the departure of Lincoln Riley and the after effects that breakup had on the program. Riley now...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Group calling for reforms in Oklahoma County criminal justice system

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — FWD.us, an immigration and criminal justice reform group, is calling for changes to sentencing and bail bond policies in Oklahoma County. According to the organization, higher bonds and longer sentences fail to result in lower crime. FWD.us released a report contrasting criminal justice policies...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

