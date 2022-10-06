ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

MCSO searching for auto theft suspect who eluded deputies in West Valley

PHOENIX – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an auto theft suspect who eluded deputies in the West Valley on Sunday. Deputies responded to a neighborhood near 111th Avenue and Cactus Road in Youngtown around 3:25 p.m. and found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had been reported stolen, MCSO said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Hiawatha, IA
State
Iowa State
State
Arizona State
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, AZ
Hiawatha, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KTAR.com

ADOT seeks public input on statewide freight plan

PHOENIX — Drivers are invited to submit comments to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s latest statewide freight plan. Comments will be accepted online through Nov. 4 for the plan that works to identify future improvements to the state’s transportation system, ADOT said in a press release. The...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in the type of seaplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people. The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency airworthiness directive concerning...
SEATTLE, WA
KTAR.com

YCSO deputies shoot, kill man who shot at law enforcement in Black Canyon City

PHOENIX — A suspect died after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement late Friday evening in Black Canyon City, authorities said. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from a woman who claimed her husband was intoxicated and shot a round into the ceiling of their house located near Old Black Canyon Highway and School House Road, YCSO announced in a press release.
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Election Local#General S Office#Doj#The Board Of Supervisors
KTAR.com

Detectives investigating fatal shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A shooting left a woman dead at a home in south Phoenix Friday night, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call near 16th Street and Broadway Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. Police found a 34-year-old woman, Edna Aragon-Baca, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, the...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

The Global Ambassador luxury hotel finishes construction in Phoenix, on track for 2023 opening

PHOENIX — A five-story luxury hotel in Phoenix finished construction of its steel structure with roof placement last week ahead of the building’s late 2023 opening. The Global Ambassador is located at The Grove on the corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road in Arcadia, a mixed-use development that also houses the Phoenix Suns and Mercury training facility, office spaces and luxury residences.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Tempe starts $800,000 manufacturing grant for local entrepreneurs

PHOENIX — Tempe-based micro-manufacturing companies may qualify for grants as part of a new city fund to grow local business. The manufacturers may qualify for up to $25,000 of grant funds. The $800,000 total available was put together by the federal Congressional Community Project Funding ($500,000) and the city of Tempe budget ($300,000), the city said in a release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Dead & Company to bring final tour to Phoenix next year

PHOENIX – Jam band Dead & Company is bringing its final tour to Phoenix next spring. The band will play Ak-Chin Pavilion on May 23. Presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m.; general public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., concert organizers said. Frontman Bobby Weir announced this...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAR.com

Yoga classes return to Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Yoga classes have returned to the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition in Scottsdale, giving art and fitness enthusiasts a chance to enjoy both during a digital art experience. Classes started Oct. 8 and will run through Nov. 12 every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:05 a.m. at the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy