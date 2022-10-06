PHOENIX — Tempe-based micro-manufacturing companies may qualify for grants as part of a new city fund to grow local business. The manufacturers may qualify for up to $25,000 of grant funds. The $800,000 total available was put together by the federal Congressional Community Project Funding ($500,000) and the city of Tempe budget ($300,000), the city said in a release.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO