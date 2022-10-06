Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Arizona Votes: Here’s our guide to 2022 general election ballot measures
PHOENIX – Arizonans will be asked to consider 10 ballot measures when they vote in the Nov. 8 general election. The initiatives cover a wide range of subjects, including the voting process itself, taxation, the creation of a new statewide office and debt collection. Early voting starts Oct. 12....
KTAR.com
Polling shows most Arizona voters are confident in state’s election results
PHOENIX – Most Arizona voters are heading into the November general election with confidence in the state’s election system, according to recent polling. The findings from the Center for the Future of Arizona appear to counter the narrative that concerns about election integrity are widespread in the state.
KTAR.com
Conservation groups team up to study border wall’s effects on Arizona wildlife corridor
PHOENIX – Two conservation groups are using remote cameras to study the southern border wall’s impacts on wildlife in Arizona’s San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge. Sky Island Alliance and the Wildlands Network installed cameras throughout the refuge in June to determine the wall’s effect on wildlife behavior and movement, according to a press release.
KTAR.com
MCSO searching for auto theft suspect who eluded deputies in West Valley
PHOENIX – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an auto theft suspect who eluded deputies in the West Valley on Sunday. Deputies responded to a neighborhood near 111th Avenue and Cactus Road in Youngtown around 3:25 p.m. and found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had been reported stolen, MCSO said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
ADOT seeks public input on statewide freight plan
PHOENIX — Drivers are invited to submit comments to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s latest statewide freight plan. Comments will be accepted online through Nov. 4 for the plan that works to identify future improvements to the state’s transportation system, ADOT said in a press release. The...
KTAR.com
3 GCU students killed in multivehicle wrong-way crash on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix
PHOENIX – Three Grand Canyon University students were killed in a multivehicle wrong-way collision on a freeway north of Phoenix early Monday, the institution said. Hunter Balberdi, 19, and Abriauna Hoffman and Magdalyn Ogden, both 18, died after a wrong-way driver struck their car on Interstate 17 past New River at Table Mesa Road shortly before 4 a.m.
KTAR.com
FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed
SEATTLE (AP) — Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in the type of seaplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people. The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency airworthiness directive concerning...
KTAR.com
YCSO deputies shoot, kill man who shot at law enforcement in Black Canyon City
PHOENIX — A suspect died after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement late Friday evening in Black Canyon City, authorities said. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from a woman who claimed her husband was intoxicated and shot a round into the ceiling of their house located near Old Black Canyon Highway and School House Road, YCSO announced in a press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Detectives investigating fatal shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — A shooting left a woman dead at a home in south Phoenix Friday night, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call near 16th Street and Broadway Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. Police found a 34-year-old woman, Edna Aragon-Baca, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, the...
KTAR.com
The Global Ambassador luxury hotel finishes construction in Phoenix, on track for 2023 opening
PHOENIX — A five-story luxury hotel in Phoenix finished construction of its steel structure with roof placement last week ahead of the building’s late 2023 opening. The Global Ambassador is located at The Grove on the corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road in Arcadia, a mixed-use development that also houses the Phoenix Suns and Mercury training facility, office spaces and luxury residences.
KTAR.com
Tempe starts $800,000 manufacturing grant for local entrepreneurs
PHOENIX — Tempe-based micro-manufacturing companies may qualify for grants as part of a new city fund to grow local business. The manufacturers may qualify for up to $25,000 of grant funds. The $800,000 total available was put together by the federal Congressional Community Project Funding ($500,000) and the city of Tempe budget ($300,000), the city said in a release.
KTAR.com
Dead & Company to bring final tour to Phoenix next year
PHOENIX – Jam band Dead & Company is bringing its final tour to Phoenix next spring. The band will play Ak-Chin Pavilion on May 23. Presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m.; general public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., concert organizers said. Frontman Bobby Weir announced this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Yoga classes return to Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — Yoga classes have returned to the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition in Scottsdale, giving art and fitness enthusiasts a chance to enjoy both during a digital art experience. Classes started Oct. 8 and will run through Nov. 12 every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:05 a.m. at the...
Comments / 0