An Inwood man, who was found to have violated an order of protection against wife, was arrested by Nassau police for an alleged assault that took place in Inwood on Oct. 8. Police said they responded to a residence on Church Street at 4:02 a.m., after a report that a man had broken into the home. Officers tried to arrest Oseguera-Umanzor Walther, 41, who lives on Church Street. He tried to get away and broke a bedroom window, police said.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO