Herald Community Newspapers
Long beach man arrested for robbing Oceanside bank
A Long Beach man has been arrested for robbing a bank in Oceanside Sunday morning. Joseph Dahmen, 38, entered TD Bank, located at 247 Long Beach Rd., went up to a teller and handed her a note demanding an undetermined amount of cash, according to police. Dahmen then reportedly ran...
Herald Community Newspapers
Seaford sets championship goal
The Seaford girls’ soccer team has a unique opportunity to make history this fall after moving to Nassau Class B. A drop in enrollment precipitated the Vikings’ move to a smaller seven-team league after conquering a challenging Conference A2 schedule last season. Seaford is thriving with the change thus far with a 10-0-1 record entering the final week of the regular season, which positions the Vikings square in the mix for the programs’ first county title and more.
Herald Community Newspapers
Inwood man charged in alleged assault
An Inwood man, who was found to have violated an order of protection against wife, was arrested by Nassau police for an alleged assault that took place in Inwood on Oct. 8. Police said they responded to a residence on Church Street at 4:02 a.m., after a report that a man had broken into the home. Officers tried to arrest Oseguera-Umanzor Walther, 41, who lives on Church Street. He tried to get away and broke a bedroom window, police said.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lynbrook rolling into playoffs
Lynbrook boys’ soccer settled for a split of key Conference A-Central games last week and remains mathematically in contention for a first-place finish and home playoff game. The Owls (9-2-1 overall) are 6-2-1 against conference opponents with a pair of regular-season matches remaining, and sit in third place (out...
Herald Community Newspapers
Mepham halted by Garden City
Garden City showed its still the team to beat in Nassau Conference II football with a 35-18 victory over visiting Mepham last Saturday, but the Pirates took some positives away from their first loss of 2022. The Trojans scored a minute into the game and needed just 14 minutes to...
Herald Community Newspapers
Oceanside has conference title in sight
A 22-year drought might be broken by unbeaten Oceanside. The boys’ soccer team last won the regular-season conference title at the millennium, in 2000. Last season, the team posted a 9-1-4 clip but lost out on a tiebreaker to Baldwin. After a 9-0-2 start that has Oceanside atop the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin captures fourth straight
Back in Nassau County’s top football conference following a cup of coffee in Conference II, Baldwin has already matched its win total from last fall with three games remaining. The Bruins thrilled a packed Homecoming crowd last Saturday afternoon on a picture-perfect day with an impressive 39-12 victory over...
Herald Community Newspapers
Wantagh 5-0 after topping Carey
Feeding off the energy of its overflow Homecoming crowd Friday night, Carey orchestrated an impressive opening drive covering 74 yards on 10 plays to get the early jump on Wantagh in a Nassau Conference III football showdown. However, the rest of the unseasonably warm fall evening belonged to the visiting...
