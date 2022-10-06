Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes had already begun talking about revolution and urging his followers to prepare for a fight just days after the 2020 election was called for President Joe Biden and long before former President Donald Trump ever tweeted about a Jan. 6 rally, an FBI special agent told jurors Tuesday.
Scathing federal government audit shows DCHA failed to provide safe and sanitary public housing
WASHINGTON — A new, scathing report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development highlights the filthy and dangerous living conditions in D.C. public housing exposed in WUSA9 reports months ago. The 72-page report confirms the DC Housing Authority has inadequate management, lack of compliance with federal law...
Bank of England forced to boost bond-buying scheme amid market turmoil
The Bank of England has said it will further expand its emergency bond-buying scheme, as it warned that an ongoing rout on government debt poses a risk to financial stability.Traders have continued to dump bonds this week, pushing up the price of government borrowing and posing a “material risk to UK financial stability”, according to the central bank.The Bank said on Tuesday morning it would now widen the scope of its bond-buying plan operations to include purchases of index-linked gilts in a bid to prevent a “fire sale”.“The beginning of this week has seen a further significant repricing of UK government debt, particularly...
Audit reveals improper credit card usage, 'off the book' account in department at Montgomery County schools
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — An audit released on Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is highlighting several examples of financial mismanagement, particularly in the school district's procurement policies. The examples cited ranged from purchases that have been shipped to an employee's home to an 'off the books' account. In September...
Federal court ruling DACA violates law prompts protest, 12 arrested
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol saw protests and arrests Thursday morning after the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy was ruled illegal by a federal appeals court on Wednesday. The program prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. The court...
