Read full article on original website
Related
wdfxfox34.com
Dental Implants Side Effects: The Complete Guide
Originally Posted On: https://montclairdentalspanj.com/blog/dental-implants-side-effects-the-complete-guide/. Recent studies discovered patients with dentures did not meet the same nutritional markers as those without. A decline in nutritional intake can increase one’s risk for chronic illnesses and oral health. Many times, dentures are uncomfortable or painful. This can make chewing and intaking enough...
The Weather Channel
Second Wave of COVID-19 Increased the Risk of Tuberculosis, Report Doctors
Low immunity and lung inflammation have increased the risk of tuberculosis in patients who suffered severe COVID-19 infection during the second wave. Prof Rajendra Prasad, a renowned pulmonologist, said that he encountered multiple TB patients who had been severely infected with the novel coronavirus during the second wave. "Four such...
Study suggests flu shot linked to less severe Covid cases
People with flu shots are less likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid, and reported less severe symptoms, a study has found. The research, which was carried-out by scientists from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida, suggested that there were benefits from flu shots amid the ongoing outbreak of Covid.
Updated Guidelines on COVID-19 Vaccines and People With Cancer
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)—an alliance of leading cancer centers—recently released updated recommendations from the NCCN Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination and Pre-exposure Prophylaxis. This latest evidence-based, expert consensus-formulated summary on cancer and COVID-19 vaccination and prevention is available for free at NCCN.org/covid-19. Significant revisions include new recommendations for the recently-approved bivalent vaccines and advice on protecting children with cancer.
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
CDC: Omicron Subvariants BA.4.6, BF.7 Increasing While BA.5 Declines
A pair of omicron subvariants are making inroads in the U.S. as BA.5 continues to decline, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At its peak in August, BA.5 was responsible for nearly 87% of new coronavirus cases. This week, the CDC estimates that it caused about 79% of infections.
Healthline
Lung (Pulmonary) Nodules: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Lung nodules are small masses that grow inside the lungs. They’re very common, and at least. aren’t cancerous. They’re often found incidentally during chest imaging for an unrelated issue. Long nodules are found on about. 0.1% to 0.2%. of X-rays and 13% of computed tomography (CT) scans...
Comments / 0