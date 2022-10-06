‘Exotic Erotic’ Zookeeper Indicted After Feds Use Instagram to Crack Case of Abandoned Jaguar Cub in California

Read full article on original website
Cops Looking For Texas Woman Indicted For Trafficking Jaguar Who Was Later Abandoned
Law enforcement is on the hunt for a Texas woman accused — for the second time — of wildlife trafficking. Trisha Denise "Mimi" Meyer, 40, was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of interstate transportation of an endangered species in the course of commercial activity, interstate sale of an endangered species, trafficking prohibited wildlife species and trafficking endangered species, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. The office tweeted that law enforcement agents are still looking for the Houston-dweller.
Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. He’s booked in the Merced County Jail — the same place where suspect Jesus Salgado, 48, is being held on kidnapping and murder charges. It wasn’t clear whether either brother had a lawyer who could speak on their behalf. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. Jesus Salgado — a convicted felon who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings — had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Associated Press Thursday.
Trouser snakes: US man accused of smuggling three reptiles in his pants
New Yorker accused of hiding large Burmese pythons in trousers while crossing from Canada in July could face 20-year sentence
Brian Laundrie claimed killing Gabby Petito was ‘merciful’ in written confession
When does the Gabby Petito Lifetime movie premiere? Brian Laundrie’s notebook transcript uncovers his written confession about his fiance, Gabby Petito. Did Brian Laundrie kill Gabby Petito? What is the Gabby Petito Lifetime movie about?
Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them
On a cargo ship sailing across the ocean, a captain allegedly drugged the drinks of two students training on board. Once they were incapacitated, he raped one cadet and attempted to sexually assault the other, according to a previously unreported complaint from the US Coast Guard.
White woman who called 911 on Black bird-watcher in Central Park loses her lawsuit against her former employer
A white woman who called 911 and falsely accused a Black bird-watcher of threatening her in New York City's Central Park in a 2020 incident that went viral has lost a lawsuit accusing her former employer of illegally firing her and making her out to be a racist. U.S. District...
Prostitutes, Private Jets and Cash: SF FBI Agent Guilty of Taking Bribes From the Armenian Mob
A former FBI agent based out of the bureau’s San Francisco office was found guilty Monday of taking bribes from a lawyer linked to an Armenian organized crime unit in exchange for handing over “sensitive law enforcement” information, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Babak Broumand,...
Texas Man with ‘Extreme Anger Issues’ Learns Fate for Murdering Infant Son Not Long After Strangling Dogs
A 23-year-old father in Texas was sentenced to spend the rest of life behind bars after admitting to beating his infant son to death months ago. District Court Judge Denn Whalen on Thursday sentenced Kameron Gammage to life in prison plus 20 years for killing 7-month-old Logan Gammage, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Texas executes John Ramirez, whose pastor was allowed by SCOTUS to touch him and pray aloud as he died
Texas has executed John Henry Ramirez, whose spiritual adviser was allowed to pray aloud and "lay hands" on him as he died after a US Supreme Court ruling led to new guidelines in his case and in similar requests in prisons across the country.
Alec Baldwin Facing Criminal Charges, Prison Time For Rust Shooting
It’s been nearly one year since Halyna Hutchins lost her life on the set of the movie Rust. Hutchins’ death occurred when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin discharged and struck a fatal blow to the cinematographer. The shooting appears to have been a freak accident, but...
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz’s Friend Reportedly Files for Conservatorship in Wake of Stroke
An emergency appointment of temporary guardian and conservator was filed for American Pickers star Frank Fritz by his “longtime friend.” Based on Iowa court papers, it was expected that Frank would be transferred to a nursing facility on August 19th. This was after staying in the hospital for about a month following his stroke, according to The U.S. Sun.
Man Used Mr. Clean Magic Erasers To Change $1 Bills Into $100: Officials
A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty in relation to a counterfeiting charge stemming from allegations that he used Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, printers and other items to turn $1 bills into $100 bills, MassLive.com reports. Victor Cardona, 34, pleaded guilty to one charge of counterfeiting U.S. currency in relation to his...
US Postal Service workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme in NJ, NY
Three U.S. Postal Service employees are among four people arrested in connection with a more than 5-year-old $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme carried out in the New York metropolitan area, according to the Department of Justice. According to a release from the DOJ, starting in December 2018, the...
California woman sues hospital for charging her $6,000 for a URINE TEST, after she took cocaine she feared was laced with fentanyl and went to ER
A California woman was left with a hefty $6,000 bill for a urine test after she went to the hospital after taking cocaine she thought was laced with fentanyl. Savannah Thompson walked into John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek around midnight on June 14 and left three hours later with a $6,095.70 bill for a single urine test.
Dentist with N.J. practices did unnecessary ‘baby root canals’ on kids, feds allege
A pediatric dentist who owns practices in New Jersey and New York agreed to pay more than $750,000 to settle allegations that his dentists performed and billed for medically unnecessary “baby root canals” on patients, officials said Thursday. The settlement also resolved claims that Barry L. Jacobson and...
Mom speaks out after 14-year-old daughter was denied arthritis medication due to abortion law
For the past decade, Kaitlin Preble of Tucson, Arizona, said she has gone to her local pharmacy each month to pick up her daughter's prescription for methotrexate, a drug that is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, among other things. Preble's daughter, Emma Thompson, was diagnosed at age 3 with juvenile...
FBI Atlanta warns Georgians of international sextortion scheme
GEORGIA, USA — The FBI Atlanta warned Georgians of a global child exploitation scheme in a tweet Friday. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Alaska recently charged a man from Bangladesh for his role in operating the enterprise. According to federal court documents, the man used Snapchat,...
This Is Ohio's Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
