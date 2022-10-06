Read full article on original website
MICROBAN
3d ago
Who did she go there with in the first place . The article left out specific information about adults she traveled with . She was too young to get a room or gamble in the casino .
Londie J
3d ago
There are cameras EVERYWHERE in a Casino! This Shouldn't Take A Rocket Scientist To Solve This Case.
Donna Duncan
4d ago
she was in the wrong place at the wrong time. let's protect your children. nothing is too much
kalb.com
Concerns remain over 17-year-old found dead at Paragon
Pineville Police Chief Donald Weatherford is wrapping up a nearly 40-year-long career in law enforcement, with 12 of those years as chief in Pineville. Alexandria citizens are growing concerned about the lack of communication on crime after a violent weekend. Dark Woods Haunted Adventure Park is back with new thrills...
kalb.com
Frustrated family says girl found dead at Paragon didn’t get help needed for battling drug addiction
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Exactly one week ago on Oct. 3, the body of 17-year-old Giah Barrere was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville. Law enforcement has yet to release the teen’s official cause of death. “It’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Donna Barrere, Giah’s...
westcentralsbest.com
Arrest Made in Sunday Alexandria Shooting
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested an Alexandria Man in connection with gunshots fired outside a nightclub early Sunday morning. Matthew Baker, 22, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
kalb.com
Woman killed in deadly fire fell asleep while smoking
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The woman killed in the Thursday, Oct. 6, deadly fire on the 3600 block of 5th Street has been identified as 74-year-old Linda Berry. Alexandria Fire Department investigators determined the fire to be accidental. It appears Berry fell asleep on the couch while smoking. On Oct. 7, family at the scene of the fire shared with News Channel 5 that Berry lived in the home alone and could not get out in time.
kalb.com
Update on the 5th Street deadly fire
Natchez Democrat
‘Cold-blooded murder’: Police investigating murder after lone gunman opens fire in targeted killing
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Police Department is investigating the city’s latest homicide. “This was a targeted homicide. This was not something that was random. This was cold-blooded murder,” said Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry. Shortly after 11:45 p.m., Natchez Police received a call about shots fired at...
Breaux Bridge man booked after "explosive device" found in his car
A traffic stop because of a switched plate quickly escalated after deputies saw what turned out to be an explosive device in the vehicle.
Mississippi Sheriff: Drive-by shooting suspect boasts ‘extensive history’ — including assaulting officer
A man who authorities said shot at someone before leading police on a car chase that ended with the man crashing into a light pole has a lengthy arrest record. Gregory Hammett, 29, had been out of jail for less than a year before he was arrested on Friday, Sept. 30, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
Duson community gathers to remember woman killed in triple murder-suicide
The Duson community gathered together for a balloon release to remember the life of Paige Lewis.
kalb.com
Pineville holds retirement celebration for Police Chief Donald Weatherford
kalb.com
Abandoned building catches fire behind Cenla Professional Counseling
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building behind Cenla Professional Counseling on Jackson Street in Alexandria on the evening of Oct. 10. The Alexandria Fire Department said no one was hurt. The fire remains under investigation.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man, 41, dies in four-wheeler accident Saturday night
NATCHEZ — A 41-year-old Natchez man died Saturday after an accident while he was driving a four-wheeler in the Fenwick area. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway and went down an embankment. He was found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kaliste Saloom Road
The fatal crash that occurred October 9 on Kaliste Saloom Road is a result of two vehicles making impact at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom and Lake Farm Road says the Lafayette Police Department.
LPSO: Surrey St. blocked off due to a potential explosive device
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO), a potential explosive device was confiscated during a traffic stop.
Family of man killed in triple murder-suicide say they’ll never know why he was killed
Friends and family members of the first victim in a triple murder-suicide this week honored him with a balloon release Friday evening.
brproud.com
Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling...
kalb.com
Confusion surrounding the City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy continues
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Details regarding several recent shootings within the City of Alexandria have not been shared with the public, leaving residents in the dark when it comes to crime. Multiple shootings have taken place in Alexandria in the past weeks, and most of them have not been made...
More school threats: Paul Breaux evacuated
Lafayette Police tell us that Paul Breaux Middle School has been evacuated because of a threat; last week several students were arrested in connection with threats against Lafayette schools.
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputies Capture Alleged Armed Robber With Help From Concerned Residents
This story is another example of just how valuable help from the public can be for police officers. Around 9:00 a.m. on Friday, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office answered the call of an armed robbery in progress at a business in the 3700 block of West Pinhook Road in Broussard. Not long after that, the W.D. Smith Career Center about 10 minutes down the road went into a Shelter in Place.
Police arrest armed robbery suspect with help from community
An armed robbery suspect in Broussard was arrested after law enforcement responded, tracked, located and apprehended him in under an hour.
