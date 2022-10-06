ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoyelles Parish, LA

Comments / 8

MICROBAN
3d ago

Who did she go there with in the first place . The article left out specific information about adults she traveled with . She was too young to get a room or gamble in the casino .

Reply
13
Londie J
3d ago

There are cameras EVERYWHERE in a Casino! This Shouldn't Take A Rocket Scientist To Solve This Case.

Reply
12
Donna Duncan
4d ago

she was in the wrong place at the wrong time. let's protect your children. nothing is too much

Reply
7
Related
kalb.com

Concerns remain over 17-year-old found dead at Paragon

Pineville Police Chief Donald Weatherford is wrapping up a nearly 40-year-long career in law enforcement, with 12 of those years as chief in Pineville. Alexandria citizens are growing concerned about the lack of communication on crime after a violent weekend. Dark Woods Haunted Adventure Park is back with new thrills...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Arrest Made in Sunday Alexandria Shooting

Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested an Alexandria Man in connection with gunshots fired outside a nightclub early Sunday morning. Matthew Baker, 22, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Woman killed in deadly fire fell asleep while smoking

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The woman killed in the Thursday, Oct. 6, deadly fire on the 3600 block of 5th Street has been identified as 74-year-old Linda Berry. Alexandria Fire Department investigators determined the fire to be accidental. It appears Berry fell asleep on the couch while smoking. On Oct. 7, family at the scene of the fire shared with News Channel 5 that Berry lived in the home alone and could not get out in time.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Avoyelles Parish, LA
Avoyelles Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Tunica, LA
kalb.com

Update on the 5th Street deadly fire

It’s been exactly one week since the body of 17-year-old Giah Barrere was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville. As it stands right now, we are still waiting for law enforcement to release the teens official cause of death. But Giah's family said they're not waiting anymore and are calling on the state to help provide juveniles with more resources battling drug addictions.
MARKSVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paragon#Shooting#Mental Health Services#Violent Crime#The Paragon Casino Resort
kalb.com

Pineville holds retirement celebration for Police Chief Donald Weatherford

It’s been exactly one week since the body of 17-year-old Giah Barrere was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville. As it stands right now, we are still waiting for law enforcement to release the teens official cause of death. But Giah's family said they're not waiting anymore and are calling on the state to help provide juveniles with more resources battling drug addictions.
PINEVILLE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Natchez man, 41, dies in four-wheeler accident Saturday night

NATCHEZ — A 41-year-old Natchez man died Saturday after an accident while he was driving a four-wheeler in the Fenwick area. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway and went down an embankment. He was found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported...
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputies Capture Alleged Armed Robber With Help From Concerned Residents

This story is another example of just how valuable help from the public can be for police officers. Around 9:00 a.m. on Friday, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office answered the call of an armed robbery in progress at a business in the 3700 block of West Pinhook Road in Broussard. Not long after that, the W.D. Smith Career Center about 10 minutes down the road went into a Shelter in Place.
BROUSSARD, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy