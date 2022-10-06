Football: Ponies outlast rival Bears on homecoming

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Stillwater is averaging more than 400 yards per game this season, but it was a late one-yard surge that helped the Ponies secure their latest victory.

Stillwater scored midway through the fourth quarter to break the tie and held off White Bear Lake 35-28 in a Maroon North Sub-district football game on Friday, Sept. 30 at Stillwater Area High School.

An overflow homecoming crowd of 6,300 was treated to a hard-fought battle in the 105th meeting between these teams, which is believed to be the most-played rivalry in the state. Stillwater (3-0 MN, 5-0), which won by the same score a year ago while handing the Bears their only Maroon North setback, has now won 14 of the last 17 in the series and improved to 61-41-3 overall.

“It was a little closer than we expected, but we pulled through and won the game,“ senior captain Thomas Jacobs said.

The Bears, who fell to 2-1 in the sub-district and 3-2 overall, erased a 14-point second-half deficit to pull even at 28-all on a 95-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Knutson to Vatel Henderson on the final play of the third quarter.

Stillwater regained the lead on Tanner Schmidt’s 9-yard touchdown reception that came after quarterback Max Shikenjanski scrambled acrosse the field before finding him for a sliding catch in the corner of the end zone with 6:15 remaining.

White Bear Lake responded by driving inside Stillwater’s 10-yard line on the enusing possession. That drive was stopped, however, when Stillwater’s Calen Nitti and Blair brought down Rayshaun Brakes after a short pass on a fourth-and-three play, one yard shy of a first down with more than three minutes remaining.

It was a big play for a defense that gave up 21 points in the third quarter and allowed 444 yards overall. It also set up another anxious moment with Stillwater trying to run out the clock. A 14-yard screen pass to Blair on third down set up a fourth-and-1 situation for the Ponies at the White Bear Lake 27-yard line. The Bears were out of time outs but would have had good field position with a stop, but Stillwater forged ahead with Shikenjanski gaining two yards on a quarterback sneak to lock up the victory.

“I just think we battled hard and we came through when it mattered,“ said Jacobs, who led the Ponies with seven receptions and was on the field for that decisive play. “I’m asking everyone how bad do they want it, how bad do they want to win? And we fought through and we won.”

Ponies coach Beau LaBore acknowledged the risk of not picking up a first down there, but he also had confidence in his quarterback and offensive line.

“No. 1, you need a yard to win a football game,” LaBore said. “No. 2, you keep the ball in Shik’s hands.

“He had a pretty big dog pushing from behind in Charlie Gleason as well, who doesn’t ordinarily play fullback but you know he gives you a little extra push to make ends meet. One yard and the game’s over seems like a really easy decision from your 20-whatever yard line, but you gotta believe you can get a yard.”

The teams combined for just 118 rushing yards, compared to 630 passing yards — a sharp contrast to approach generally used by both teams throughout the majority of their games in the long history of this series.

Knutson completed 19 of 33 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns for the Bears. He averaged less than 150 passing yards through the first four games. Henderson hauled in eight passes for 194 yards and a touchdown while Brakes finished with five receptions for 88 yards.

“Their offense has thrown the ball down the field very well, in particular to No. 1 (Brakes), but they got a few other guys out of the bag tonight,” LaBore said. “They had time and the quarterback was very accurate. They haven’t done that on film this year, but you knew it was certainly possible. There were a lot of really close plays out there and they made some incredible plays, you know, four or five plays to really give themselves a chance to find a way.”

Shikenjanski connected with Tanner Schmidt for a 13-yard touchdown pass on Stillwater’s second play of the game and Jacobs took a short pass and raced 46 yards down the left sideline to give the Ponies a 14-0 lead with less than four minutes remaining in the opening quarter.

Landon Huber also connected on all five extra-point kicks, the second of which was the 100th in a row for the team over the last three-plus seasons.

White Bear Lake answered with an impressive 17-play, 73-yard drive that chewed up nearly 11 minutes before Chris Heim powered in from 1-yard out to pull within 14-7.

Stillwater ran a total of just 12 plays in the entire first half.

“Twelve plays and 14 points, they did a nice job of trying to keep the ball away from us,” LaBore said. “We had opportunities to get off the field and we didn’t.”

It led into a wild third quarter, with White Bear Lake eventually pulling even at 28-all.

The first two plays ended with interceptions, as Shikenjanski was picked off for just the third time all season but Jax McGlynn also intercepted Knutson on the very next play to set up the Ponies near midfield.

“There’s probably four or five plays that they made that completely changed the complexion of the game,” LaBore said. “And who’s to say they wouldn’t have done it on the next play, but some of them they did it on third down and they would have been punting. But the interception to start to half changed everything. It was a huge momentum shift and we take it right back on the next play. Just a brilliant stand by them. So we gave up some big plays, but we made some big plays. We bent a lot, but we held strong enough to find a way to finish.”

Four plays later, the Ponies dug into their bag of tricks and came away with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Shikenjanski to Joseph Hoheisel. Four different Ponies touched the ball on the “Elmer Special” which started with Shikenjanski handing off to Samuel Young, who pitched back to a criss-crossing Jacobs before another toss back to Shikenjanski for the throw to a wide-open Hoheisel at the 10-yard line. Hoheisel took it the rest of the way for a 21-7 lead with 9:31 remaining in the third.

“We’ve been practicing that all week and we just finally put it together on the field and felt good to get it,“ Jacobs said.

White Bear Lake didn’t go away. Knutson hooked up with Brakes for a 40-yard touchdown pass with eight minutes remaining in the third to climb within 21-14. After trading punts — the second a poor one that set up the Ponies deep in White Bear Lake territory — set up a 14-yard touchdown run by Shikenjanski to regain a 14-point advantage.

The Bears found success on several big pass plays, including a 65-yard catch-and-run that set up a 4-yard touchdown run from Heim. Then in the final seconds of the third, Henderson came down with the ball in tight coverage along the sideline on a third-and-19 play and raced 95 yards to tie the game at 28-all.

“They probably didn’t have a run longer than six or seven yards, so we took them out of their major comfort zone,” LaBore said. “They love handing that ball off and grinding out yards, but they were opportunistic and they made some big plays and they put a lot of pressure on us.

“We made sure our kids knew that this is going to be a battle. White Bear returned eight starters on a defense that was pretty (darn) good. The quarterback has been good and (Brakes) is as dynamic a player as we’re going to see. They’ve got other guys that made plenty of plays, so we knew it was going to be a dogfight and there were moments where we were a little bit on our heels and maybe not as confident and maybe not as focused on playing the next play as we would like to be. To have those moments, overcome them, come away with a victory and now be able to teach and learn about those situations helps us get to where we want to go.”

Shikenjanski completed passes to five different receivers as the Ponies drove 70 yards in seven plays to surge in front 35-28 after Schmidt’s second touchdown of the game with 6:15 remaining.

“Every night it’s a different guy,“ said Jacobs, who caught seven passes for a team-high 73 yards in the game. “Last week it was Joe, the week before was Tanner, every week it’s kind of a different guy. I really believe we have the best receiving corps in the state.”

“It was a good, all-around team win in the sense that we weren’t we weren’t great in any phase of the game throughout,” LaBore added. “We had to pick each other up a number of different times, but that’s football.”

That last touchdown led into the anxious moments down the stretch, with Stillwater first stopping the Bears inside the 10 and then picking up the necessary yard on fourth down to secure the victory. That final quarterback sneak was the latest contribution to another big game for Shikenjanski, who threw for 251 yards and four touchdowns, ran for another score, and averaged nearly 42 yards on five punts.

“Yeah, what can’t he do? We’ve had (the quick kick) in for since the second week of practice,” LaBore said. “I think we’ve only used it once. If you watch (the Bears) come after the PATs they come even harder against the punts and you know if he’s back there sometimes we don’t even know where the ball is going, so defense has got to be thinking like everything is a possibility and it is.”

It was an exciting show for the huge homecoming crowd that filled the stands an hour before game time and included several rows of fans lining the fence beyond the track.

“It is very crazy, seeing the rows deep along the PAC, it is really an amazing experience,“ said Jacobs, who added the team remained focus during a week that featured the usual assortment of homecoming activities — and distractions.

“I don’t think it’s that hard,“ Jacobs said. “The coaches were telling us homecoming week won’t mean anything if you lose. You’ll remember losing homecoming if you lose.

“It feels great. We’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing.”

• Stillwater’s remarkable run of successful extra-point kicks stands at 104 after five more against the Bears. The streak dates back to Sept. 6, 2019 and includes five kickers who have contributed to keeping it going — starting with Luke Cullen and continuing with Jacob Huenink, Joseph Hoheisel, Shawn Stephens and Landon Huber.

• The Week 6 showdown between undefeated Stillwater and Forest Lake shows there are different paths to success. The Rangers are averaging a league-high 407 yards per game while outscoring opponents by a combined 184-82. Stillwater isn’t far behind while racking up 403.4 yards per contest and holding a 182-87 scoring advantage through five games.

Forest Lake leads the Maroon North 1,509 rushing yards and Stillwater is the top passing team with 1,481 yards through the air. Similarly, only two league teams have passed for fewer yards than the Rangers (526) and the Ponies rank fifth out of seven teams with 536 rushing yards.

It has been a dramatic turnaround for Forest Lake under first-year head coach Brad Beeskow. The Rangers, who are 5-0 for the first time since 1986, have put together just one winning season since 2000 and that was during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when they finished 3-2. Forest Lake also endured a 41-game losing streak from 2011 to 2016.

After winning 37-6 a year ago, Stillwater has won 9 of the last 10 games against the Rangers and leads the all-time series 24-7.

White Bear Lake 0 7 21 0 — 28

Stillwater 14 0 14 7 — 35

St — Tanner Schmidt 13 pass from Max Shikenjanski (Landon Huber kick) 11:10.

St — Thomas Jacobs 46 pass from Shikenjanski (Huber kick) 3:47.

WBL — Chris Heim 1 run (Eli Treichel kick) 4:46.

St — Joseph Hoheisel 39 pass from Shikenjanski (Huber kick) 9:31.

WBL — Rayshaun Brakes 40 pass from Gavin Knutson (Treichel kick) 7:55.

St — Shikenjanski 14 run (Huber kick) 4:45.

WBL — Heim 4 run (Treichel kick) 3:40.

WBL — Vatel Henderson 95 pass from Knutson (Treichel kick) :01.

St — Schmidt 9 pass from Shikenjanski (Huber kick) 6:15.

Team stats

WBL St

First downs 20 16

Rushes-yards 34-65 15-53

Passing yards 379 251

Total yards 444 304

Comp-Att-Int. 19-33-1 19-31-1

Fumbles/lost 1/1 0/1

Penalties/yards 7/65 5/50

Punts/avg. 3/20.7 5/41.8

Individual statistics

Rushing — WBL: Kesean Lipscomb 19-55, Chris Heim 7-14, Rayshaun Brakes 3-8, Matt Currier 1-2, team 1-0 and Gavin Knutson 4-(-14); St: Max Shikenjanski 6-27, Samuel Young 6-15, Thomas Blair 1-11 and team 2-0.

Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — WBL: Gavin Knutson 19-33-379-2-1; St: Max Shikenjanski 19-31-251-4-1.

Receiving — WBL: Vatel Henderson 8-194, Rayshaun Brakes 5-88, Michael Delaney 1-46, Matt Currier 2-21, Travis Domschot 1-16 and Kesean Lipscomb 2-14; St: Thomas Jacobs 7-73, Joseph Hoheisel 4-59, Tanner Schmidt 4-58, Samuel Young 2-43, Thomas Blair 1-14 and Brett Hilde 1-4.

Kickoff returns — WBL: Vatel Henderson 3-74 and Dominick Anderson 3-31; St: Riley Runk 2-14, Soel Riser 1-6 and Braden Wenner 1-1.

Punt returns — WBL: Michael Delaney 2-27, Chris Heim 1-0, Kesean Lopscomb 2-0; St: Landon Weyer 1-18, Samuel Young 1-0 and Riley Runk 1-0.

Interceptions — WBL: Rayshaun Brakes 1-8; St: Jax McGlynn 1-15.

Fumble recoveries — WBL: none; St: Landon Weyer 1-0.

Maroon North

Sub-district Overall

W L W L

Stillwater 3 0 5 0

Forest Lake 3 0 5 0

White Bear Lake 2 1 3 2

Osseo 2 2 2 3

Anoka 1 2 1 4

Mounds View 1 3 1 4

Roseville 0 4 0 5

Week 5 results

Stillwater 35, White Bear Lake 28

Mounds View 17, Anoka 7

Osseo 37, Roseville 7

Forest Lake 72, Hopkins 7

Week 6 games

Stillwater at Forest Lake

White Bear Lake at Anoka

Roseville at Mounds View

East Ridge at Osseo