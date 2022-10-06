Mel Tucker says the ‘easy bus’ isn’t coming to town, must embrace challenge

FEATURE FROM THE MSUFCU COACHES SHOW

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When the Ohio State Buckeyes stroll into East Lansing on Saturday, it will be their first time playing away from the Horse Shoe all season.

It’s quite unique considering it’s Week 6, even though they’re a near four touchdown favorite. Michigan State will be looking for its first win over OSU since 2015.

That’s why it’s all about execution this week for MSU football coach Mel Tucker. He said the ‘easy bus’ isn’t coming to town anytime soon and his team needs to embrace the challenge.

Tucker also discusses the challenge of facing OSU quarterback and Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud, overcoming the Buckeyes’ blue-chip talent with execution, and focusing on their own team and getting better.

