What Kind of King Will Charles III Be?
Charles III became the king of the United Kingdom Sept. 8, 2022, having spent almost all of his 73 years preparing for this role, watching the example of his mother, Elizabeth II. Yet, he faces an uncertain course as monarch. The legacy of Charles' mother is complex. While her presence...
Who Were the Real Women Warriors of Dahomey?
From the 1600s through the 19th century, West Africa was home to a succession of sophisticated and powerful kingdoms. As in Europe, Asia and the Americas during this time, rival powers in West Africa waged bloody wars for economic, political and cultural dominance. For centuries, the Kingdom of Dahomey was...
What Are the Most Common Last Names in the World?
While the Chinese have been using surnames since 2852 B.C.E., they're a modern invention elsewhere. Europeans adopted them in roughly the 15th century, while Turkey only started requiring them in 1934. Scholars say cultures that use surnames generally employed them to describe one of five characteristics:. patronymics (names that tell...
Have You Ridden Any of the 10 Tallest Ferris Wheels in the World?
If you're not into getting jerked around by a roller coaster and the Tilt-A-Whirl nauseates you, but you still want the thrill of an amusement park ride, perhaps a Ferris wheel is more your speed. Of course, to enjoy the thrill of a Ferris wheel, you can't be too afraid of heights — especially to ride the very tallest ones.
Maillardet's Automaton Is a Marvel of 19th-century Robotics
In the 21st century, we've become almost accustomed to the idea of robots being able to duplicate and even exceed human feats of agility and dexterity. They're not only doing jobs such as building automobiles and working in e-commerce warehouses, they're also dancing to rock and roll music and even taking up the sport of parkour.
England's Eccentric 'Camberley Kate' Never Turned Away a Stray
It's 1975 and traffic is backed up on London Road, which runs right through the center of Camberley, England. Motorists are impatient, honking their horns and leaning out windows to see why there is a delay. Somewhere ahead, a spritely woman wearing a beret atop her gray hair is navigating a handmade two-wheel pushcart down the center of the road, taking at least two dozen dogs on an outing. Most of the former strays are tied to the green-painted cart with a bit of string, while the infirm among them are seated in the cart. A couple of the dogs bound unleashed beside the woman. Most of them are barking up a storm and wagging their tails, living their best lives.
What Is the Oldest Tree in the World?
The title of oldest tree in the world is, surprisingly enough, up for grabs. Since about 2018, a majestically gnarled bristlecone pine in California has held the designation, only to be usurped by a new up-and-comer discovered on a Swedish mountaintop. Not to be outdone, a controversial find in a Chilean forest has tree aficionados wondering whether an ancient cypress could actually be hundreds — yes, hundreds — of years older than any known living tree in existence.
The Order of Assassins Was Very Real and Very Deadly
If you're familiar with the enduringly popular Assassin's Creed video game franchise, you know all about the secret society of the Assassins. It's been battling another clandestine organization, the Templars, throughout most of human history. In the video game, the assassins are well-trained killers with impressive Parkour skills and the...
Louis Pasteur's 19th-century Medical Discoveries Are Still Saving Lives
Some of the greatest scientific discoveries haven't resulted in Nobel Prizes. Louis Pasteur, who lived from 1822 to 1895, is arguably the world's best-known microbiologist. He is widely credited for the germ theory of disease and for inventing the process of pasteurization — which is named after him — to preserve foods. Remarkably, he also developed the rabies and anthrax vaccines and made major contributions to combating cholera.
Nord Stream Methane Leak Could Be Biggest Ever Into Atmosphere
Scientists fear methane erupting from the burst Nord Stream pipelines into the Baltic Sea could be one of the worst natural gas leaks ever and pose significant climate risks. Neither of the two breached Nord Stream pipelines, which run between Russia and Germany, was operational, but both contained natural gas. This mostly consists of methane — a greenhouse gas that is the biggest cause of climate heating after carbon dioxide.
Bank of England forced to boost bond-buying scheme amid market turmoil
The Bank of England has said it will further expand its emergency bond-buying scheme, as it warned that an ongoing rout on government debt poses a risk to financial stability.Traders have continued to dump bonds this week, pushing up the price of government borrowing and posing a “material risk to UK financial stability”, according to the central bank.The Bank said on Tuesday morning it would now widen the scope of its bond-buying plan operations to include purchases of index-linked gilts in a bid to prevent a “fire sale”.“The beginning of this week has seen a further significant repricing of UK government debt, particularly...
Bank of England further boosts gilt-buying programme as market turmoil returns
The Bank of England has said it will further bolster its emergency bond-buying plan as it warned the ongoing rout in the gilts market poses a “material risk to UK financial stability”.The central bank said it will now widen the scope of its UK government bond-buying programme, which was launched in the wake of the mini-budget market turmoil, to include purchases of index-linked UK government bonds amid concerns over another “fire sale” of gilts.It comes after the sell-off in government bonds – also known as gilts – resumed on Monday as investor concerns failed to subside despite action by the...
Heathrow regains status as Europe’s busiest hub airport
Heathrow has said it regained its status as Europe’s busiest hub airport over the summer.Some 5.8 million passengers travelled through Heathrow in September.A year ago, Heathrow warned it had gone from being Europe’s busiest airport in 2019 to number 10 on the list, behind rivals in cities such as Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt.It blamed its fall in the rankings on the UK’s coronavirus travel rules.Restrictions were lifted in March 2022, and Heathrow said it recorded more passengers than other European hub airports between July and September.But demand last month was still 15% below pre-virus levels in September 2019.The airport insisted...
Kaviar Gauche: Berlin’s Bridal Champion
Germany’s bridal business is different. Reflecting the stereotypical German consumer, with their need for quality, practicality and modesty, wedding attire tends to be a lot more understated than it is in the U.S. “Gowns here are far less ostentatious, less status-driven,” observed one American who’s been living in Germany...
Pledge aid or deprive Commonwealth’s poorest in diseases fight, UK warned
Latest advances to curb Aids, tuberculosis and malaria are beyond reach without funding, says Global Fund’s executive director
TV tonight: what really happens when a vulnerable person is reported missing?
Follow police and the families of two young men who have disappeared. Plus: Bake Off contestants end up with egg on their faces. Here’s what to watch this evening
Ashley Wadsworth: British man who murdered Canadian teenage girlfriend on trip to UK jailed
A 23-year-old British man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend after she travelled to the UK to meet him. Jack Sepple met Ashley Wadsworth when he was 15 and she was 12, and the pair had on-off contact over the years. During her gap year, Ashley got a six-month tourist visa to visit Sepple in the UK. Sepple admitted killing Ashley at his Essex home on 1 February just days before she was due to be reunited with family in Canada. Ashley, from Vernon in British Colombia, died from stab wounds to...
