MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Fast Facts: Costly mistakes allow Hill, Saints to win 39-32
Geno Smith again played very well for the Seahawks in Week 5, but mistakes on both sides of the ball and huge struggles on defense sunk Seattle in New Orleans, with the Saints taking the matchup 39-32. Saints 39, Seahawks 32: Box Score. Despite being without starting quarterback Jameis Winston...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners’ Wild Card comeback win replays at 7 p.m. on Seattle Sports
When the Mariners have an instant classic like they did on Saturday night, it’s the kind of moment fans want to relive as much as they can. They’ll have the opportunity to do so tonight at 7 p.m. Seattle Sports 710 AM will re-air the Mariners Radio Network...
MyNorthwest.com
Salk: Russell Wilson a poser? He’s trying to the QB he’s not
Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me. It’s a nice sentiment and most kids try to turn it into a reality, but we all know it is often wishful thinking. We all know that words can hurt. And for Russell Wilson, that has to be true right now.
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny out for season, Pete Carroll confirms
The worst fear for the Seahawks after their loss to the Saints on Sunday has unfortunately come true. Running back Rashaad Penny will miss the rest of the season due to a broken left leg that will require surgery, head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday morning on Seattle Sports. Penny,...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners Breakdown: The comeback, the sweep, and facing the Astros
Last Monday when we caught up with Bob Stelton for his weekly Mariners breakdown video, we weren’t sure if the M’s would still be playing by the next time we talked. Well, that next time has come, and now we’re wondering if we’ll be talking about the American League Championship Series in a week. That’s because the Mariners didn’t just push on to an AL Division Series matchup with the Houston Astros, but they did so in a shocking way.
MyNorthwest.com
Rost: Seahawks’ D can’t figure out how to slow down the onslaught
There’s a famous episode of “I Love Lucy” where the titular character and her friend Ethel get a job working at a chocolate factory. Lucy and Ethel are sat at a conveyer belt where they’re tasked with wrapping individual chocolates and are warned that if a single chocolate gets by them they’ll be promptly fired. At first, the gig is easy; Lucy and Ethel take turns picking up and wrapping tiny balls of chocolate. The belt soon speeds up, though, overwhelming the pair, who have no choice but to shove chocolate in their mouths and stuff them down their shirts to avoid sending them through unwrapped.
MyNorthwest.com
Why Mariners could get creative with their pitchers in ALDS vs Astros
The Mariners showed creativity with their pitching staff in their clinching American League Wild Card win over the Blue Jays, and there might be more where that came from this week in the AL Division Series. After using most of their bullpen arms in the midst of their comeback from...
