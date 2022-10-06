There’s a famous episode of “I Love Lucy” where the titular character and her friend Ethel get a job working at a chocolate factory. Lucy and Ethel are sat at a conveyer belt where they’re tasked with wrapping individual chocolates and are warned that if a single chocolate gets by them they’ll be promptly fired. At first, the gig is easy; Lucy and Ethel take turns picking up and wrapping tiny balls of chocolate. The belt soon speeds up, though, overwhelming the pair, who have no choice but to shove chocolate in their mouths and stuff them down their shirts to avoid sending them through unwrapped.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO