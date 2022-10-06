Alzheimer’s San Diego is preparing for its seventh annual Walk4ALZ fundraiser to be held Saturday, Oct. 15., in Balboa Park. The nonprofit is inching its way toward a goal of raising $500,000 in support of its free educational programming, social activities, movement and music wellness classes, support groups and respite care for those living with dementia. As of Friday afternoon, Alzheimer’s San Diego has raised $365,501 through this year’s walk campaign.

