Read full article on original website
Related
ranchosantafereview.com
Alzheimer’s San Diego aims to raise $500,000 during annual walk fundraiser
Alzheimer’s San Diego is preparing for its seventh annual Walk4ALZ fundraiser to be held Saturday, Oct. 15., in Balboa Park. The nonprofit is inching its way toward a goal of raising $500,000 in support of its free educational programming, social activities, movement and music wellness classes, support groups and respite care for those living with dementia. As of Friday afternoon, Alzheimer’s San Diego has raised $365,501 through this year’s walk campaign.
ranchosantafereview.com
Halloween festivities in North County: haunted houses, ghost town, pumpkin picking and trick-or-treating
Halloween festivities from haunted houses and tours of a ghost town to pumpkin picking and trick-or-treating are planned throughout North County — and the Scream Zone is back at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (aka “Scaregounds”). Here is a guide:. BONSALL. Bearcat BOO! Halloween Tours: Meet spooky and...
Comments / 0