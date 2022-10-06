ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested in connection with July shooting in southeast Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting near Patterson Park that left one man hurt. Police arrested 29-year-old Isaiah Jewel on October 7. Online court records show that he is charged with first and second degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, and various firearms charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
92Q

Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating

  The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore’s Central Booking and Intake Center. According to authorities, officers found a 34-year-old man unresponsive early Sunday morning. READ MORE: Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area Correctional staff attempted to […] The post Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

54-year-old man shot and killed in East Baltimore, city police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 54-year-old man was shot and killed Monday in East Baltimore, city police said. Around 11:45 a.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of East Chase Street in the city's Biddle Street section after a report of gunfire. There, officers found the victim, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Man critically injured in shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 32-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in East Baltimore. The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Rose Street. Officers found a man injured from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gunfire near Baltimore City Hall Sunday came from male shooting out of a car sunroof, police say

BALTIMORE -- City police responded to gunfire near Baltimore City Hall on Sunday as some of the bars and clubs in the area were preparing to shutter their doors for the night, according to authorities.Officers working in downtown Baltimore responded to the gunfire around 1:40 a.m., police said.They found evidence that someone had fired a weapon in the 400 block of East Lexington Street, according to authorities.That portion of the street skirts alongside the War Memorial Plaza, which is the open space next to Baltimore City Hall.Investigators later learned that a male had been shooting a gun out of the sunroof of his vehicle, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

BPD: Child found hanging from stairwell entangled in purse strap

Baltimore police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was found Sunday morning hanging from a stairwell, entangled in a purse strap. According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street around 10:50 a.m. and found the child hanging by a purse with the strap tangled around her.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

After police scuffle, Baltimore activists in homeless encampment return

Tension was still in the air of a homeless encampment under the Jones Falls Expressway on Monday morning after a weekend scuffle between activists and police were captured on video by The Baltimore Brew. During the Saturday night scuffle, police were seen removing individuals from the pop-up tent encampment to make way for the Sunday morning farmers market vendors. After the incident, according to a spokesperson from the city, one man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Triple shooting at intersection in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was looking for two people involved in a shooting that left three men hurt Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of 7th and O streets NW shortly after 5:45 p.m.  MPD said the ShotSpotter system alerted police that there had been […]
WASHINGTON, DC

