FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCBD
I Beat Pete Challenge #999: Tractor Bowling
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Closing in on 1,000 challenges, this month for challenge #999, we did some tractor bowling to promote the 20th annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show, which is this Friday & Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the FiberMax Center for Discovery at East Broadway & Canyon Lakes Drive.
everythinglubbock.com
“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
fox34.com
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place. The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants In Lubbock, TX
Whether traveling for business, pleasure, or cultural enlightenment, you may easily find yourself in the West Texas city of Lubbock. This charming city boasts the Museum of Texas Tech University and the birthplace of music legend Buddy Holly, all while celebrating its ranching heritage. Culture and progress have created a...
everythinglubbock.com
Game time announced for the Texas Tech vs West Virginia homecoming matchup
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the time and television schedule for several football games to be played on Saturday, October 22. It’s homecoming for the Texas Tech Red Raiders who will face the West Virginia Mountaineers. The game will be played at 2:00...
KFDA
Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band practiced for Amarillo fans at Dick Bivins Stadium
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band’ from Raiderland made a pit stop at Dick Bivins Stadium. The band was able to stop and enjoy some of Amarillo’s Dyer’s Bar-B-Q and then perform their famous halftime show as fans filled the stands during today’s rehearsal.
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
The Lubbock Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 4300 block of 19th Street near [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KCBD
City of Lubbock sends residents flood questionnaire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the south plains see its full transition into the fall season, residents can expect more inclement weather, along with its implications. The City of Lubbock Engineering Department is asking residents to fill out a flood questionnaire to better understand the residents’ issues or concerns.
KCBD
American Heart Association hosting walking event at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Heart Association, a voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health, is holding a walking event to encourage healthy activity, help people stay socially active, and raise money for life-saving research, education, and initiatives to end heart disease and stroke. The event will...
Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Reveals His Red Raiders QB 'Hope' vs. West Virginia
Texas Tech Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire has a difficult decision on his hands headed into the bye week.
KCBD
Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson, former District 2 councilman and activist. “T.J. was just a connected pioneer for the community,” attendee Kay Austin said. “Regardless of diversity, he always had that...
KCBD
Over 400 Lubbock kids in need get new shoes from Lubbock Association of Realtors
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Association of Realtors hosted its Step Up for Kids event at Shoe Department in the South Plains Mall this weekend. This is a partnership with Communities in Schools of the South Plains to provide shoes for families in need. “The excitement in all the...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Abe
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Abe, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Abe is a big, lovable, confident dog who loves walks and belly rubs. He also loves playing with other dogs. Abe is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
Fort Hood to be renamed after TTU graduate, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas. After the name was recommended by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of the recommendations on Thursday. […]
Teen Vandals Narrowly Miss Severe Beating With A Hammer
A couple of vandals in Lubbock are probably still cleaning out their pants this morning. It's crazy to me that people would even step onto our property at Nightmare On 19th Street near the Lone Star Events Center anymore. We're always out there. In fact, it's funny to me when people ask, "how long have you been working on this?" The answer is constantly. We also have people who live on the property, security cameras, and more.
KCBD
South Lubbock home owners face drainage flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Timber Ridge neighborhood, northeast from the intersection of Woodrow Road and Indiana Avenue say nearby construction along Indiana has sent stormwater their way. While some homeowners have tried raising elevation and digging ditches to head off the water, they say they need the...
Who's the Better Option at QB for Texas Tech, Smith or Morton?
Even in Texas Tech's loss to Oklahoma State, quarterback Behren Morton looked in full control of the Red Raiders offense.
everythinglubbock.com
Fun fall events happening in Lubbock, South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas. The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
everythinglubbock.com
The KLBK Adopt-A-Thon is this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— You can adopt a pet from the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center and be part of the Adopt-A-Thon goal. Adopt this weekend through Saturday, October 8 at the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon. You will receive free adoption and microchips. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
KCBD
Lubbock Police Department ‘Special Response Group’ returns from Houston training
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A special unit within the Lubbock Police Department just returned home from Houston after a week-long training program. The ‘Special Response Group’, also known as SRG officers, trains multiple times every month. SRG is made up of 50 police officers and 16 firefighters. They...
