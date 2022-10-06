ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

I Beat Pete Challenge #999: Tractor Bowling

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Closing in on 1,000 challenges, this month for challenge #999, we did some tractor bowling to promote the 20th annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show, which is this Friday & Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the FiberMax Center for Discovery at East Broadway & Canyon Lakes Drive.
everythinglubbock.com

“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
fox34.com

Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place. The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5...
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants In Lubbock, TX

Whether traveling for business, pleasure, or cultural enlightenment, you may easily find yourself in the West Texas city of Lubbock. This charming city boasts the Museum of Texas Tech University and the birthplace of music legend Buddy Holly, all while celebrating its ranching heritage. Culture and progress have created a...
KCBD

City of Lubbock sends residents flood questionnaire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the south plains see its full transition into the fall season, residents can expect more inclement weather, along with its implications. The City of Lubbock Engineering Department is asking residents to fill out a flood questionnaire to better understand the residents’ issues or concerns.
KCBD

American Heart Association hosting walking event at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Heart Association, a voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health, is holding a walking event to encourage healthy activity, help people stay socially active, and raise money for life-saving research, education, and initiatives to end heart disease and stroke. The event will...
KCBD

Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson, former District 2 councilman and activist. “T.J. was just a connected pioneer for the community,” attendee Kay Austin said. “Regardless of diversity, he always had that...
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Abe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Abe, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Abe is a big, lovable, confident dog who loves walks and belly rubs. He also loves playing with other dogs. Abe is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
FMX 94.5

Teen Vandals Narrowly Miss Severe Beating With A Hammer

A couple of vandals in Lubbock are probably still cleaning out their pants this morning. It's crazy to me that people would even step onto our property at Nightmare On 19th Street near the Lone Star Events Center anymore. We're always out there. In fact, it's funny to me when people ask, "how long have you been working on this?" The answer is constantly. We also have people who live on the property, security cameras, and more.
KCBD

South Lubbock home owners face drainage flooding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Timber Ridge neighborhood, northeast from the intersection of Woodrow Road and Indiana Avenue say nearby construction along Indiana has sent stormwater their way. While some homeowners have tried raising elevation and digging ditches to head off the water, they say they need the...
everythinglubbock.com

Fun fall events happening in Lubbock, South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas. The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
everythinglubbock.com

The KLBK Adopt-A-Thon is this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas— You can adopt a pet from the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center and be part of the Adopt-A-Thon goal. Adopt this weekend through Saturday, October 8 at the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon. You will receive free adoption and microchips. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
