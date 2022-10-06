ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Is Mercury Retrograde Actually Real? I Compared My Experience to My Horoscope in Order to Find Out

By Cam Zhang
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

I’ve survived many Mercury retrogrades in my twenty-nine years on Earth, but certain Mercury retrogrades *really* take your life for a spin. While many devoted astrology enthusiasts are fierce in their belief in astrology, many of us are doubtful that it’s really real. But as soon as they learn about it, strange incidents always start to add up. It’s enough to make you wonder— is Mercury retrograde actually real ? Or has this astrological phenomenon been blown completely out of proportion?

There was only one way I was going to find out—by comparing the story of my actual Mercury retrograde experience with what my Mercury retrograde horoscope predicted for zodiac sign. If my own story lines up with what my zodiac sign is supposed to experience, then it will confirm my long-held suspicion that astrology is always on point.

This particular retrograde cycle started on September 9, 2022, beginning its backwards journey at 8 degrees Libra, the zodiac sign of harmony, friendship and romance. It also came to an end on October 2 at 24 degrees Virgo, a zodiac sign that loves organizing and planning. Mercury itself is the planet of technology, communication, brainpower and travel. When retrograde, all mental processes are famous for going completely haywire. Missed connections, missed appointments and the reappearances of long-lost people from the past are likely. I don’t know about you, but I’ve definitely felt the shakeups in my personal life throughout this Mercury retrograde cycle.

It’s important to get through this period by taking it slow, double checking any contracts or conversations you have and maintaining flexibility. Taking things in stride is key! Reflecting, realizing and re-assessing is the name of the game . Although that’s easier said than done, here’s how I managed to fare during my Mercury retrograde experience:

Is Mercury Retrograde Real?

September 9, 2022

What My Horoscope Predicts

Mercury retrograde begins, stationing in 8 degrees Libra (ruling harmony, friendship, romance), which means major misunderstandings in relationships are ashore. 8 degrees is the Scorpio degree, which layers on intensity and passion.

What Actually Happened

I had a stressful last week of August dealing with some majorly emotionally charged moments. My boyfriend flew back to New York after we spent weeks together, so my separation anxiety for the first few days was kicking in. Meanwhile, I had my inner child triggered by my mom in San Francisco, which led me to drive back down to Los Angeles two days earlier than intended from my parent’s house. I also ended up ditching a wedding I wasn’t really supposed to be at anymore (long story) at the last minute, since I was anxious and crying about it for a week straight. Protect your energy!

Meanwhile, my boyfriend was going through an extremely exhausting week at work and had little energy to communicate or even eat! Luckily, I dissolved my own selfish thoughts and ordered him a surprise dinner, which aided in assuaging any temporary hard feelings.

September 10, 2022

What My Horoscope Predicts

The Full Harvest Moon in Pisces, a raw and spiritual sign and the last one of the zodiac, arrives while in Virgo season. There’s an air of finality to events, while the stars call for you to find a balance between the logical and dreamy parts of yourself.

What Actually Happened

I’m rediscovering my rituals again with all my solo time in LA, while learning to integrate in the fun. My friends and I spontaneously decided to go to see Lady Gaga last minute on the 10th at Dodger Stadium and we had the time of my life singing and dancing along. Then, when the 11th rolled around, I made sure to squeeze in an extra soft and cozy self-care Sunday, complete with long hot girl walks, hydration, Pilates and rest. It was the first Sunday truly alone I had in almost two months! I’m moving away from the stressors earlier in the week and declaring myself anchored to my routines.

September 18, 2022

What My Horoscope Predicts

Mercury retrograde engages in a standoff with loudmouth Jupiter in Aries, which can rehash old issues and talk about the elephant in the room.

What Actually Happened

Talk about rehashing old issues! While I’m currently in Los Angeles minding my business, my boyfriend goes to a production studio opening with a mutual friend in Manhattan on the 15th. While they were leaving, this “creepy and weird guy” (to quote my boyfriend) was hitting on one of the females in the group, so my gracious partner said hello to the other man before grabbing the girl back to their original crew. Afterwards at a bar, everyone agreed on how strange the guy was… which turned out to be my toxic ex-boyfriend.

Having my current lovely boo meet my ex while I’m on the other side of the country is not something I would have anticipated, but looks like Mercury is testing my limits to see how I handle my rough past colliding with my present. Luckily, my boyfriend (despite feeling icky) was able to communicate this incident to me, and I ended up loving him even more than I did in the first place.

Oh and how could I forget? After a weekend of light fun and havoc for a friend’s birthday in Las Vegas, my Instagram gets hacked the morning of the 19th as we were checking out of the Venetian. If you ever want all the distasteful people in your past that you forgot about to reach out and ask if it’s really you asking for one hundred dollars over DMs… well, get your Instagram compromised by a bad scammer. Luckily, StyleCaster helped me secure my account back again within 24 hours.

September 22, 2022

What My Horoscope Predicts

Fall equinox is here in Libra season. Libra is all about harmony, friendship, and romance as it’s ruled by Venus, so it’s time to romanticize your life in autumn.

What Actually Happened

Yay fall, although it’s hard to get in the mindset while it’s still a blistering 90+ degrees in SoCal. I had an extremely insightful therapy session, diving into my fear of being needy, my goals of solidifying daily routines, and honing in on my communication skills on the 21st. I ended up sharing and discussing all that I learned with my boyfriend, who was happy to listen through it all and respond lovingly to any concerns I had for myself and for each other. Of course, this conversation happened all while I lit my apartment with pumpkin scented candles.

September 23, 2022

What My Horoscope Predicts

Mercury re-enters Virgo and exits Libra. Virgo is an earth sign that tends to overanalyze and strategize for control. You can feel out unregulated at this moment, but it’s key to remember to be versatile and adapt.

What Actually Happened

One of my close friends from New York that I met at my first real adult job now lives in San Diego, but she’s planning to move back to New York soon again, so she came to visit and stay with me in Los Angeles. We had a heartwarming and low-key weekend together catching up over yummy meals, bubbly beverages and trashy television.

September 25, 2022

What My Horoscope Predicts

The new moon in Libra is here! Turn over a new leaf with someone important to you and to get on the same page.

What Actually Happened

I strive for Sundays without any plans, so after my friend left to drive back to San Diego in the morning, I took the whole day to saunter through any personal errands at a snail’s pace. It feels luxurious to be able to get your to-do’s out of the way without any rushing. My boyfriend and I also had a catchup FaceTime, where we gossiped over any salacious tea we heard about. Turns out past noxious ghosts and hookups keep popping up for both of our friend groups, which guides us to appreciate each other even more amidst all the surrounding drama.

September 26, 2022

What My Horoscope Predicts

Mercury retrograde joins forces with Venus in Virgo, which is an opportunity to heal rifts, reconnect with old friends and pursue creative projects.

What Actually Happened

I had a lovely day working from home with a semi-new female friend who is a badass business woman in her own right running a nonprofit and a management company for artists. I also met one of the female artists she represents who was visiting from New York. We had lovely conversations on our navigating career paths, dealing with adult friendships, and connecting on artistic mutual interests.

October 2, 2022

What My Horoscope Predicts

Mercury stations direct in Virgo at 24 degrees, which provides you with the promise of a new beginning. 24 degrees is the Pisces degree, which is associated with empathy and forgiveness. Meanwhile, Virgo loves practical plans and concrete tools. Love attracts more love, so your love life will heat up.

What Actually Happened

At the moment of me writing this article, we’re still in late September. I can tell you based on my plans for October 2 and onwards that my best friend, who I’ve known since middle school, is visiting me in Los Angeles this weekend. I haven’t seen her since May and we have some discussions on her dating and personal life in the pipeline, I’m sure of it. Between the two of us, we have quite a few places in the city to hit up and check out.

Then, on October 7, I’m flying back to New York for about a month to reunite with my boyfriend! I suppose love really does attract more love and my romantic life will once again heat up while we are in the same city again.

What’s The Verdict?

Although Mercury retrograde’s nefarious reputation can appear frightening on the surface, it’s more than possible to reach the other side feeling better than before. Think of Mercury retrograde as a mandated pause on any huge life decisions. It’s a great time to re-evaluate aspects of your lifestyle and revamp what isn’t serving you any longer. After all, time takes time! Rushing through everything can only make your process that much sloppier. It’s shocking how real this Mercury retrograde felt and how much it truly impacted my life this time around. However, in order to get through a retrograde cycle, I have cultivated the philosophy to sit back and laugh at every awkward moment. There’s no need to take everything so seriously. Mercury certainly isn’t!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0iPBC9Rd00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side

It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense

September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Jeffrey Dahmer Once Fried a Man’s Arms With Oil & Ate Them—Why He Was a Cannibal

Jeffrey Dahmer, otherwise known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, is by far one of the most disturbing killers in America’s, if not the world’s, history, having confessed to the rape and murder of 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Some of which he consumed. Forensic psychologists and true crime fans alike are intrigued by what motivates a man like him and we have to wonder why Jeffrey Dahmer wanted to eat his victims. Unlike many other killers, Jeffrey says he didn’t have a “profoundly unhappy” childhood. He told NBC in 1994 that his childhood was “fairly normal”, though his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Refinery29

Your October Horoscope Is Here — Get Ready For Growth

Growth is the theme of October. A few planets will end their retrograde cycles, giving us the chance to start fresh, while the lunations push us to evolve. Mercury ends the retrograde journey on October 2 after moonwalking since September 9. Transformative Pluto turns direct on October 8 in Capricorn, which began April 29. October 9’s full moon in Aries allows us to honour our emotional needs and put them before others. The following day, Mercury re-enters Libra, taking us back to the end of August.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury Retrograde#Horoscope#Snail#Manhattan
TODAY.com

October 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign

According to astrology, October 2022 is a month for achieving and doing, rather than sitting back and watching life unfold. We have the opportunity to fine-tune our destinies — as long as we’re dedicated to the goals we want. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look...
LIFESTYLE
NJ.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 10, 2022

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re moving the pieces around, trying to find the fit, sometimes getting a match and a click and sometimes not. Either way, the puzzle is coming together. The only time it’s not is when you’re not working on it. SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21)....
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October

This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astrology
NewsBreak
Instagram
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Pete ‘Continues to Remove His Tattoos’ After His Split From Kim—Is the ‘My Girl’s A Lawyer’ Ink Next?

The aftermath? After he was seen with some bandages, fans are asking: Did Pete Davidson get his Kim Kardashian tattoos removed? The King of Staten Island star was seen with bandages over his collarbone in the same spot as the now-infamous “My Girl Is a Lawyer” tattoo in reference to Kim’s academic pursuits. Pete has been getting many of his tattoos removed so a lot of fans assumed that he would get his tattoos of Kim removed after their breakup. However, a source told Us Weekly that the bandages were not related to his tattoo removal. “While he continues to remove...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected

If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: September 11th to September 17th, 2022

This week’s horoscope blends pleasure, beauty, lust, and imagination. The Virgo sun harmonises with Uranus retrograde in Taurus on September 11th, allowing us to express ourselves in a unique and individualistic way that boosts our egos. Venus in Virgo shares a fraught aspect with Mars in Gemini on September 16th, adding prowess to our sensual desires. The same day, the Virgo sun opposes Neptune retrograde in Pisces, creating our own dreamy fantasy world that ignites our passions. On the evening of September 16th, Venus aligns with the North Node of Destiny, which will urge us to make major relationship decisions — good or bad, we are committing to one way of thinking. The last-quarter moon in Gemini occurs on September 17th, allowing us to follow up on the intentions set during September 10th’s harvest moon in Pisces. We can take the steps to progress our goals now.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of September 24, 2022. Tips for making the most of the next three weeks: 1. Be proud as you teeter charismatically on the fence. Relish the power that comes from being in between. 2. Act as vividly congenial and staunchly beautiful as you dare. 3. Experiment with making artful arrangements of pretty much everything you are part of. 4. Flatter others sincerely. Use praise as one of your secret powers. 5. Cultivate an open-minded skepticism that blends discernment and curiosity. 6. Plot and scheme in behalf of harmony, but never kiss ass.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You to Step Into Your Power & Take Control of Your Life

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You

You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks  to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
LIFESTYLE
Wesleyan Argus

Astrology With Nico: October 7-October 13

Welcome to The Wesleyan Argus’ weekly astrology column: Astrology with Nico. Each Friday, pick up a copy of the paper to get acquainted with the vibes for the week ahead. Not into your horoscope? There’s something for everyone in here, with lucky numbers, colors, and a weekly vibe attached to each sign.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs

What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered

War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings

Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

65K+
Followers
5K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy